The Best Crochet Fashion Finds for Fall from Brands That Have Hollywood Hooked

Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, Chrissy Teigen and countless other stars were quite literally swimming in crochet over the summer — from swimsuits, tops and skirts to dresses and accessories — and the look hasn’t lost its legs into the new season. Artisanal crochet knits continue to be a fashion go-to in autumn, as seen on fall 2022 runways at Loewe, Jonathan Simkhai, Chloé and other designers.
By adding just the right touch of warmth and texture, crochet accessories and apparel may be every wardrobe’s best secret to upgrading sweater weather essentials without weaving too far into festival fashion. The intricate stitching on crisp silhouettes instantly channels the buzzy coastal grandmother aesthetic, and bold patterns can turn an otherwise simple piece into a statement look.
Here, we rounded up some of the best crochet fashion pieces to wear all fall and beyond, including tops, skirts, trousers, dresses and sneakers.
1. Alice + Olivia Reva Crochet Top
Inspired by a vintage piece, Alice + Olivia’s cropped crochet tank with pearl detailing can be layered in to dress up essentials. Busy Phillipps and Lea Michele have worn the brand.
2. Farm Rio Sunset Crochet Flatform Sneaker
Farm Rio’s vegan floral crochet sneakers with rubber soles and cotton uppers add a special finishing touch to everything from jeans to dresses. Jennifer Lopez Affleck and Gwen Stefani recently donned pieces from the Brazilian brand.
3. Everlane Crochet Knit Skirt
A wardrobe essential reinvented with the textural-rich twist of crochet knit, this slim skirt is sure to become a go-to. Everlane’s upscale basics have been spotted on Meghan Markle, Selena Gomez, Olivia Wilde, Angelina Jolie, Yara Shahidi and many other stars.
4. Tory Burch Small Raffia Shoulder Convertible Bag
Add a knitwear touch to casual and cocktail-ready ensembles with Tory Burch’s raffia crochet shoulder bag in this year’s on-trend periwinkle hue. It’s large enough to hold an iPad Pro and the curb chain strap can be worn long or short.
5. Beginning Boutique Cleo Crochet Dress
Doja Cat and Skai Jackson have been spotted wearing styles by Beginning Boutique, which has a wide array of super-cute crochet dresses. Drapey long sleeves with drawstring cuffs and adjustable waist ties at the back make the Cleo dress ultra-comfy, and it comes in nine pretty colors.
6. Vince Crochet Cardigan Sweater
The airy, texture-rich knit by Vince updates a classic cardigan as a pivotal piece to wear into autumn.
7. Re/Done ’70s Crochet Mini Dress
This versatile crochet Re/Done tank dress in a classic striped colorway has a retro vibe. Wear it over a T-shirt or turtleneck and throw a blazer or jean jacket on top as the days cool off. Dakota Johnson is among stars who have recently stepped out in styles by the brand.
8. Jonathan Simkhai Otis Graphic Crochet Polo
From the label worn by Phoebe Bridgers and Tiffany Haddish, this cropped, easygoing polo sweater by Jonathan Simkhai is flirty, while long sleeves and beautiful rich hues make it perfect for fall. Bonus: It’s crafted from recycled materials. January Jones stars in the label’s fall campaign.
9. Jonathan Simkhai Crochet Pant
Crochet in winter white looks right. Jonathan Simkhai’s pull-on style with an elastic waistband is ultimately comfortable, while the lacy knit texture adds elegance. January Jones stars in the label’s fall campaign.
10. Rhode Crochet-Trim Ella Dress
Rhode’s crochet-trim, belted Ella mini dress with dolman sleeves (a top-selling silhouette worn by Kelly Clarkson) is a seasonless wardrobe staple.
11. Nike Blazer Low Crochet Platform Sneakers
A cool crochet take on the Nike Blazer Low goes with everything from shorts to dresses to jeans. This clean essential with a hit of texture is even a fit for minimalists.
12. & Other Stories Crochet Trousers
How cute are these flared crochet & Other Stories trousers with a striped hem? A perfect pick to comfortably ease into fall–dress them up with a blazer and heels.
