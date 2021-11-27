Shopping: Amazon’s Best Cyber Monday Deals on Smart TVs, Soundbars, Fitness Trackers and More

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.
Black Friday has come and gone — and Amazon is now gearing up for Cyber Monday. The e-commerce giant is continuing to offer major deals on its own line of devices as well as smart TVs, Apple products, best-selling tablets, TV mounts, soundbars, Instant Pots, beauty, bedding, home goods and much more.
The online marketplace is accepting returns until Jan. 31, 2022 on most purchases made between Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2021, making it easier for holiday shoppers to exchange unwanted or extra items. You can also get an additional $10 credit when you spend at least $50 on gift cards (the deal applies to first-time gift card customers only). And if you’re shopping for a new wardrobe or for the fashionable folks on your list, Amazon’s Prime Wardrobe service gives you seven days to try before you buy.
Related Stories
Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the best early Cyber Monday deals (and rollover Black Friday steals) happening on Amazon right now; bookmark this page as we’ll be updating it as Nov. 29 nears.
The Best Cyber Monday Tech Deals on Amazon
- TOP PICK: Up to 50% off Amazon Fire HD tablets, including the new Fire HD 10 tablet starting at $75
- TOP PICK: Get a $50 credit when you buy Oculus Quest 2 VR headset ($299+) with code OCULUS50
- Up to 28% off Samsung Tab S7 and S7+ tablets ($500 to $800)
- Up to 44% off select Samsung Chromebooks and PCs
- Up to 43% off Motorola smartphones
- $191 for Allwei’s 300-watt solar power generator
- Up to 40% off select Eero WiFi6 mesh routers
- Up to 56% off select Facebook Portal video-calling devices
- Up to 50% off Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K with remote and other streaming devices
- Up to 47% off Amazon’s Echo Show smart displays, including the new Echo Show 5 (starting at $45)
- Up to 25% off Amazon Basics microSD cards
- Up to 20% off SanDisk memory cards
The Best Cyber Monday Smart Home & Security Deals on Amazon
- TOP PICK: Up to 58% off Ring wired video doorbells with Echo Show 5, Echo speaker or Chime
- Up to 38% off Blink cameras and smart video doorbells
- Up to 49% off second-gen Ring alarm systems
- Up to 47% off Arlo home security cameras with Echo bundles
- Up to 55% off Philips Hue smart bulb bundles
- Up to 30% off Ecobee smart home products
The Best Cyber Monday Apple Deals on Amazon
- TOP PICK: Save 20% off the 2020 Apple iMac with 256 GB ($879, reg. $1,099)
- TOP PICK: Save $100 off the 2020 Apple MacBook Air M1 chip (starting at $899, reg. $999+)
- $170 for AirPods Pro (eg. $249)
- $119 for Apple AirPods 2 with wireless charging case (reg. $159)
- $99 for second-gen Apple Pencil (reg. $129)
- Up to 11% off Apple iPads
- Up to 13% off the 2020 Mac Mini
The Best Cyber Monday TV and Soundbar Deals on Amazon
- TOP PICK: $500 off TCL’s 75-in. 5-series 4K UHD Dolby vision TV ($999, reg. $1,500)
- TOP PICK: $997 for LG’s NanoCell 75-in. 4K smart UHD TV (reg. $1,300)
- TOP PICK: $800 for Vizio’s 75-in. V-Series 4K UHD HDR smart TV (reg. $800)
- $150 off Amazon Fire TV 50-in. Omni series 4K UHD smart TV ($360, reg. $510)
- $430 for HiSense’s 50-in. Class H8 Quantum series 4K ULED smart TV (reg. $545)
- Up to 31% off select 4K TVs by Samsung and Insignia
- Up to 30% off select Insignia 4K UHD Fire TVs and accessories
- Up to 28% off select LG C1 Series 4K smart TVs
- Up to 36% off select Toshiba 350 series LED UHD 4K smart TVs
- Up to 47% off select TCL smart TVs, soundbars and more
- Up to 39% off select Sony Bravia XR and OLED 4K UHD smart TVs and soundbars
The Best Cyber Monday Soundbar and Home Theater Speaker Deals
- $350 for Vizio’s M-Series. 5.1.2 soundbar with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X (reg. $500)
- $70 for Wohome’s 28-in. soundbar with subwoofer (reg. $120)
- $80 for Roku streambar (reg. $130)
- Up to 45% off Samsung soundbars and speakers
- Up to 29% off Sony soundbars
- Up to 28% off Polk subwoofers
The Best Cyber Monday Deals on Headphones and Speakers on Amazon
- TOP PICK: $170 for AirPods Pro (eg. $249)
- TOP PICK: $119 for Apple AirPods 2 with wireless charging case (reg. $159)
- Up to 50% off headphones and earbuds from JBL, Jabra and Sennheiser
- Up to 50% off Beats earbuds and headphones
- Up to 40% off Sony noise canceling headphones
- Up to 33% off Marshall headphones, earbuds and portable speakers
- Up to 29% off Bose earbuds and headphones
The Cyber Monday Smartwatch & Fitness Tracker Deals on Amazon
- TOP PICK: Up to 40% off Fitbit health and fitness trackers
- $50 for Amazon’s new Halo View band
- Up to 38% off select Garmin navigation and fitness tracking watches
- Up to 38% off select Samsung Galaxy smartwatches
- Up to 28% off Fossil smartwatches
The Best Cyber Monday Gaming Accessories Deals on Amazon
- Up to 33% off select Logitech keyboards, gaming mice and webcams
- Up to 40% off HyperX gaming accessories
- Up to 60% off Razer gaming accessories
- Up to 40% off select gaming furniture
The Best Cyber Monday Camera Deals on Amazon
- Up to 43% off Olympus cameras and lenses
- Up to 43% off select Panasonic Lumix G series cameras and lenses
- Up to 22% off Sony cameras, lenses and accessories
- $70 for Fujifilm instant film camera bundles
The Best Cyber Monday Home, Cookware, Bedding and Decor Deals on Amazon
- TOP PICK: $48 for AncestryDNA + Traits testing kit
- TOP PICK: Up to 52% off 23AndMe personal genetics DNA tests
- TOP PICK: Up to 30% off Casper mattresses
- Up to 30% off KitchenAid stand mixers and more
- Up to 30% off Homesick candles and more
- Up to 30% off GreenPan cookware
- Up to 25% off Nespresso espresso machines
- Up to 44% off Instant Pot pressure cookers, air fryers and ovens
- 50% off Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro ($199)
- Up to 27% off select Vitamix professional-grade and smart blenders
- Up to 25% of HydroFlask bottles
- Up to $100 off Briggs & Riley luggage
- Up to 30% off Nalgene water bottles
The Best Early Cyber Monday Deals on Robot and Upright Vacuums and Air Purifiers
- TOP PICK: Up to 40% off Molekule air purifiers
- Up to 30% off Yeedi robotic vacuums
- Up to 43% off Eufy by Anker robot and upright vacuums
- Up to 35% off iRoomba and Brava select robot vacuums and mops
- Up to 46% off Shark vacuums and air purifiers
The Best Early Cyber Monday Fashion & Jewelry Deals on Amazon
- Up to 30% off Amazon brands for women, men and kids
- Up to 52% off Swarovski jewelry
- Up to 20% off denim and more fro Lee and Riders by Lee
- Up to 40% off bras and underwear from Bali, Hanes and Maidenform
- Up to 30% off sunglasses from Ray-Ban and Oakley
- Up to 20% off Tommy Hilfiger clothing
- Up to 25% off Under Armour clothing for the whole family
- Up to 20% off Calvin Klein underwear, womenswear and menswear
- Up to 50% off Citizen, Bulova, Invicta, Timex and other watch brands
- Up to 30% off Koolaburra comfy footwear for women, men and kids
The Best Grooming and Personal Care Deals on Amazon
- TOP PICK: $349 for the TheraGun Elite massage device
- Up to 40% off Panasonic grooming tools
- Only $51 for the Renpho heated eye massager
- $50 off the Renpho foot massager ($140 after extra$10 off coupon)
- Up to 34% off Withings smart body scales, blood pressure monitors and more
The Best Cyber Monday Fitness & Sport Gear Deals on Amazon
- Up to 20% off Segway scooters, bikes and transporters
- Up to 25% off NordicTrack bikes and treadmills
- $400 for Echelon’s Smart Connect fitness bikes (reg. $500)
- Up to 25% off Bowflex equipment
- $510 for the Hiboy S2 Pro electric scooter (reg. $600)
The Best Early Cyber Monday Toy Deals on Amazon
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day