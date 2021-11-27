The Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals at Target, From Tech to Toys and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

Target continues to announce holiday shopping deals beyond Black Friday. The mass retailer this morning revealed its Cyber Monday plans, which will run for two days from Sunday, Nov. 28 to Monday, Nov. 29. The best news: You don’t have to leave your couch to get the deals, which will be available online at Target’s website and app.

The two-day event includes discounts on top tech categories, including 60 percent off video games for Nintendo, PlayStation and Xbox; up to 50 percent off headphones and earbuds from Bose, Beats and other top brands; and up to 25 percent off TVs from LG, Samsung, Vizio and others.

Markdowns in other departments include up to 50 percent off home furnishings; up to 40 percent select bedding and bath products; and 30 percent off select clothing, shoes and accessories for the entire family. Monday only, save 25 percent off beauty and cosmetics, vitamins and nutrition, vaporizers and humidifiers, and diffusers and essential oils; and an additional 15 percent off small appliances.

The Minneapolis-based retailer says its Holiday Best Deals event will continue through Dec. 4, when shoppers can enjoy up to 50% off headphones and smart home devices, up to 25% off TVs, up to 40% off select holiday trees, up to 35% off vacuums and up to 30% off select kitchen appliances and accessories. Many of those deals are already underway, so you don’t need to wait until Cyber Monday to shop.

Target shoppers can enjoy perks such as free in-store and Drive Up pickup for online orders, plus an extra 5% off most items when you pay with Target’s RedCard debit or credit card. The company is offering price match guarantees until Dec. 24, 2021, and most electronics and entertainment items purchased between Oct. 1 to Dec. 25, 2021 can be returned for a refund between Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 24, 2021. Mobile phones and Apple smartphones must be returned by Jan. 8 or 9, 2021, respectively. Be sure to check Target’s website for the latest return and exchange policy.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best Black Friday deals that are still available at Target through Saturday, Dec. 27. Stay tuned as we’ll be updating this list when the mass retailer’s Cyber Deals kick off Sunday, Nov. 28.

The Best Black Friday Weekend Deals at Target

Up to 50% off select toys, movies, music and books, including:

Save up to 30% off top-rated smart TVs and up to 50% off home theater accessories, including:

Save up to $60 off Apple products, including:

Save up to 50% off smart home devices and headphones, including:

Save 30 to 50% off fashion and beauty, including:

Up to 40% off home goods, holiday trees and cleaning appliances, including: