Shopping: The Best Cyber Monday Sales on Tech, Luxury Fashion, Fitness Gear and More (Updating)

With Black Friday in the rearview mirror, the holiday shopping season continues with Cyber Monday. Online and brick-and-mortar retailers are continuing to slash prices on popular gifting categories such as tech, toys, home goods, fashion, jewelry, beauty and more, including Amazon, Nordstrom, Target, Walmart and many others.

Most brick-and-mortar retail chains are also offering same- or next-day in-store or curbside pickup for Black Friday and Cyber Monday online orders, and many are also extending their return policies to accommodate shoppers’ busy holiday schedules. Big-box store chains such as Best Buy, Target and Walmart also have same-day delivery through services such as Shipt (which is giving $20 off to new customers with code HOLIDAY20) and Instacart.

When does Cyber Monday start?

Cyber Monday in 2021 officially begins Monday, Nov. 29 at 12 a.m. EST, with many sales rolling over from Black Friday.

Are there Black Friday and Cyber Monday price match guarantees?

Target is offering price match guarantees until Dec. 24, while members of Best Buy’s Totaltech and My Best Buy programs will get refunded the difference on any purchases on “Black Friday Price Guarantee” products if the price is reduced on or before Nov. 26. We suggest checking with each individual retailer for their online and in-store price matching policies.

What are the extended return policies for Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Many retailers are offering extended return policies to accommodate the busy holiday shopping season. Amazon will accept returns on most items purchased from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2021 until Jan. 31, 2022. Best Buy will accept returns on select items until Jan. 16, 2022 for purchases made between Oct. 18, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022. Other retailers will also offer extended return windows; check with each of them to confirm the dates.

What are the best early Cyber Monday deals?

Ahead, check we’ve rounded up some of the best early Black Friday sales to shop online now through the end of the year. From major markdowns on electronics and toys to steals on home furnishings and holiday decor, see our top picks below.

The Best Cyber Monday Sales at Major Retailers

Bed Bath & Beyond Ending Nov. 27, take an extra 25% off your purchase and enjoy Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals of up to 60% off.

JC Penney Enjoy big savings on clothing, jewelry, footwear, bedding, toys, cookware, home decor and other departments.

Kohl’s Ending Dec. 1, save 20 to 70% off clothing, kitchenware, bedding, appliances and more, plus get an extra 20% off with the code GOSHOP20 and enjoy daily deals.

Home Depot Save up to 50% off select tools, appliances, furnishings, holiday decor, smart home gear, electronics and more home improvement products.

Macy’s Save up to 50% off on clothing, up to 60% off on toys and up to 70% off on bath towels, plus enjoy many more deals on cookware, luggage, bedding and all other categories. New deals will arrive Nov. 23 to 27.

Nordstrom Ending Nov. 30, save up to 50% off womenswear, menswear, kids clothing and home goods from luxe labels including Acne Studios, Barbour, Ganni, Good American, Everlane, Frame, Frye, Reformation, Nike, Ugg and more. Expect even more deals to arrive Nov. 27 to 30 for Cyber Monday.

Lowe’s The home improvement retailer’s Season of Savings and one-day online-only Cyber Steals events includes discounts on appliances, tools, Google Nest smart home devices, holiday decor and many other items.

Petco Save up to 50% off pet food, toys, clothing, dog crates and more.

Target Through Dec. 4, the retailer’s Holiday Best Deals promises up to 25% off on smart HD TVs and home cleaning appliances, up to 40% off laptops and computers, up to 50% off headphones and daily deals on toys, beauty and other products.

Walmart Starting Nov. 29 at 12 p.m. EST, Walmart+ members can enjoy early access to special gaming releases; until then, enjoy deep discounts on smart TVs from Samsung and TCL, Apple products, L.O.L. Surprise dolls, laptops and more.

World Market Save 20 to 40% off storewide, plus members get an extra 10% off curbside pickup for online orders.

The Best Cyber Monday Tech Deals

Adorama The tech, music and photography gear retailer’s 14 Days of Deals event includes savings on smart home speakers, Fender guitars, Canon and Panasonic digital cameras and lenses, instrument cases, gaming accessories, lighting and studio accessories and much more.

Amazon Save up to 70% off Amazon’s own line of devices (including Echo speakers and smart screens) alongside select Apple products, Instant Pots and Vortex air fryers, Logitech computer accessories, Samsung TVs, Le Creuset cast iron ovens, noise-canceling earbuds and headphones from Sony and Sennheiser, Shark vacuums and much more.

Aura Save $20 to $100 off digital photo frames.

Best Buy Save up to 50% off Google Nest smart home products, up to $800 off select TVs, and other savings on video games, laptops, home appliances and more. Purchases made through Jan. 2, 2022 will have an extended return period until Jan. 16, 2022.

B&H Video Save on select cameras, lenses, photography equipment, speakers and more audio and video tech.

Gamestop Save up to 60% off select video games, up to 50% off gaming headsets, up to 25% off Funko products and more.

HP Save up to 57% off select laptops, desktop computers, gaming monitors and other devices.

Oculus Get $50 Oculus Store credit when you buy a Quest 2 VR headset.

Polaroid Take up to 25% off select cameras, plus get a free camera bag with purchases of $150 and up with code BLACKFRIDAY2021.

The Best Cyber Monday Home & Furniture Deals

AllModern Ending Nov. 27, save up to 25% off select sofas, sectionals, living room furniture, wall decor, lighting, rugs, holiday greenery and other home goods, plus get an extra 25% off with code GET25.

Chewy Save up to 50% off dog and cat food, toys, pet apparel, treats and health and wellness products.

Dyson Ending Nov. 27, take $50 off the Dyson V8 Absolute vacuum cleaner and get free tools valued at up to $75.

Floyd Ending Nov. 29, save up to $750 with code BFCM21.

Funboy Ending Nov. 29, take 20% off sitewide on inflatable snow sleds and more.

Overstock Save up to 70% off and get free shipping on thousands of furniture, home decor, bedding, rugs, lighting, jewelry and watches, clothing and accessories, home garden and patio items and much more.

Outer Ending Nov. 30, save up to 15% off as a discount or donation during the brand’s Green Friday sale.

Vitruvi Ending Nov. 29, take 30% off sitewide from the stylish oil diffuser brand.

Urban Outfitters Through the end of the year, enjoy one-day deals including 25% off selet home furniture and decor.

Wayfair Ending Nov. 27, save up to 80% off select furniture, lighting, rugs, home decor, bedding and more.

The Best Cyber Monday Mattress & Bedding Deals

Avocado Ending Dec. 6, save $150 off hybrid and latex mattresses (use code SAVEBIG), $350 off the organic luxury plush mattress (use code BFBLISS), $50 off the City bedframe and 30% off pet beds, bolsters and frames.

Awara Sleep Ending Nov. 27, take $200 off any mattress and get $499 worth of free accessories.

Beautyrest Ending Dec. 6, save up to $300 on select mattresses.

Brooklinen For a limited time, take 20% off sitewide.

Casper For a limited time, save up to 50% off select mattresses and bedding

DreamCloud Ending Nov. 27, take $200 off any mattress and get $399 worth of free sleep accessories.

Layla Ending Nov. 28, take $200 off hybrid mattresses or save $150 memory foam mattresses; plus get two free memory foam pillows.

Nectar Ending Nov. 27, take $100 off and get $399 worth of free sleep accessories.

Parachute Ending Nov. 29, take 20% off sitewide.

Purple For a limited time, save $100 to $400 on mattresses, $150 to $200 off sleep accessory bundles, up to $50 off a bed frame or foundation and $200 off the Ascent adjustable base.

Serta Ending Dec. 6, get a free Classic bedding bundle when you buy any mattress, plus get a free foundation when you purchase an iComfort mattress.

Simmons Ending Nov. 29, take 20% off sitewide.

Tempurpedic For a limited time, save up to 40% off select mattresses, up to $500 off select mattress sets, 25% off pillows plus get $300 worth of free sleep accessories.

Tuft & Needle Ending Nov. 28, take 30% off mattresses and 20% off everything else.

The Best Early Cyber Monday Cookware & Food Deals

Brightland Ending Nov. 29, get the Golden State Capsule for $199 (reg. $270) and save 15% off items in the Gift Guide with code GOODASGOLD.

Caraway Ending Nov. 30, take 10% off when you spend $95 or more, 15% off when you spend $395 and up to 20% off when you spend $525 or more.

Clevr Ending Nov. 27, save up to 35% off sitewide.

Juneshine Ending Nov. 28, take 20% off sitewide.

Our Place Ending Nov. 29, save up to $100 off the cookware brand’s products and bundles, including the Always Pan, Perfect Pot, Home Cook Duo, knife sets and more.

Renude Chagaccino Ending Nov. 29, take 30% off with code BLKFRIDAY.

Sur La Table Save up to 55% off select cookware from All-Clad, Demeyere, Le Creuset, Staub, Viking, Zwilling and other brands.

Williams-Sonoma Save up to 50% off and get an extra 20% off clearance items with code EXTRA.

The Best Cyber Monday Fashion & Jewelry Deals

24S Take 20% off with code BLACKFRIDAY20 at the LVMH-owned luxury online retailer.

Anthropologie Ending Nov. 28, save 30% off almost everything.

BaubleBar Ending Nov. 30, take 30% off sitewide with code BB30.

Bloomingdale’s Ending Nov. 28, save up to 25% off.

Blue Nile Save up to 50% off select fine jewelry with code FRIDAY21.

EyeBuyDirect Ending Nov. 29, get buy one, get one deals and 20% off with code BOGOEX or get 25% off and free shipping with code CYBERBOGO

Farfetch Ending Nov. 28, an extra 25% off on end-of-season clothing, footwear, jewelry and accessories from designers including Balmain, Off-White, Stella McCartney, Simon Miller and many others.

Fashionphile Nov. 29, take $100 to $300 off orders of $1000 to $3000 and up.

Free People Save up to 50% off on select clothing, footwear, jewelry and accessories.

Gap Take 40% off sitewide.

Girlfriend Collective Ending Nov. 29, take 30% off sitewide.

Greats Ending Nov. 28, take 25% off sitewide with code BLACKFRIDAY25.

Hatch Take 25% off sitewide from the mom-focused brand seen on Meghan Markle, Jessica Alba, Kerry Washington and others.

H&M Get 30% off sitewide.

J. Crew Take 40% off sitewide with code SHOPEARLY.

Jenni Kayne Ending Nov. 27, take 25% off sitewide.

JW Pei Ending Nov. 27, take an extra 12% off sitewide with code JWBKL12 or get 40% off when you buy one item with code JWBKL40.

Kate Spade Take up to 50% off select bags, wallets and jewelry with code BLACKFRIYAY.

Madewell Ending Nov. 28, take 30% off sitewide with code OHJOY.

Mejuri Take 20% off sitewide with orders of $150+.

Naadaam Take 40% off sitewide with code BLACKFRIDAY.

NakedCashmere Ending Dec. 2, save on select black cashmere items including slippers, socks, accessories, throws, sweaters and more.

Neiman Marcus Save up to 75% off regular-priced and sale items; or take $50 off $200, $100 off $400, $250 off $1,000 or $500 off $2,000 on full-priced items with code THANKFUL.

Net-A-Porter Save up to 50% off select designer items.

Nike Save up to 40% off on select markdowns.

Onzie Ending Nov. 30, save up to 60% off sitewide on activewear and accessories.

Pact Ending Nov. 29, take 20% off or more on the fair-trade brand’s organic cotton clothing and accessories.

Rebag Ending Nov. 29, take 20% off sitewide with code HOLIDAY.

Reformation For a limited time, take 25% off sitewide.

Saks Fifth Avenue Save up to 50% off designer labels such as Frame, Veronica Beard, Theory, Rag & Bone and more.

ThirdLove Save up to 60% off and get an extra 20% off orders of $120+ with code TL-BESTBFCM20.

The Verticale Take 20% off orders of $75 or more and donate 1% to your favorite organization.

Uniqlo Ending Nov. 28, on select clothing, footwear, jewelry and accessories.

Urban Outfitters Through the end of the year, enjoy one-day deals ranging from 50% off outerwear and graphic tees to 25% off sitewide on select days.

Verishop Enjoy buy-one-get-one deals on select designer brands.

QVC Save big on fashion and accessories, jewelry, home appliances, tech, beauty, personal care, cookware and more.

Zappos Through next year, enjoy regular daily deals ranging from 50% off select items to savings on popular brands such as Adidas, Columbia, Crocs, Sam Edelman and more.

The Best Cyber Monday Travel and Outdoor Gear Deals

Arlo Skye Ending Nov. 29, save up to $150 off on select luggage

Backcountry For a limited time, save up to 60% off outdoor clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories and more.

Beis Travel Nov. 25 to 28, take 30% off sitewide and enjoy daily doorbusters up to 50% off.

Cadence Ending Nov. 29, take 25% off all bundles.

Eddie Bauer For a limited time, save 50% off sitewide.

Paravel Nov. 25 to 29, take up to 20% off select bundles.

REI Save up to 30% off clothing, outdoor equipment, accessories and more.

The Best Early Cyber Monday Beauty Deals

Bluemercury Save 10% off when you spend $100 or more, 15% off when you spend $175 or more or 20% off when you spend $250 or more.

The Body Shop Save on select best-selling body butters, bath products, skincare and more.

Charlotte Tilbury Ending Nov. 29, Save 40% off select products, plus expect more limited-time deals.

FabFitFun Ending Dec. 10, take 40% off a seasonal membership with code 40HOLIDAY.

Honest Beauty Ending Nov. 29, take 25% off sitewide with code BF25.

Kora Organics Take 20% off sitewide.

Lancer Skincare Ending Nov. 29, save 20% off select full-priced products and get a free full-sized Eye Contour Lifting Cream with orders of $300 or more.

Rose Inc Take 30% off sitewide plus get a free Radiant Reveal Brightening Serum with orders of $100+.

Scentbird Ending Dec. 3, take 50% off your first month (new subscribers only).

Sephora Save up to 50% off on Fenty Beauty, Natasha Denona, Huda Beauty, OleHenriksen, Rare Beauty, Sephora Collection and more.

Space NK Save up to 25% off select items.

Thirteen Lune Ending Nov. 29, take $25 when you spend $100 and up, $40 off when you spend $150 and up or $50 off when you spend $200 and up.

True Botanicals Ending Nov. 29, take 20% off sitewide, 25% off orders of $250+ or 30% off orders of $400+.

Ulta Thorugh Nov. 27, save up to 50% off select brands including Morphe, Nyx, Ulta Beauty Collection and more, among other deals.

YSL Beauty Ending Nov. 28, take 25% off sitewide and 40% off in the Beauty Outlet.

The Best Cyber Monday Fitness Deals

Echelon Save up to 30% off select stationary bikes, treadmills and workout gear.

Ergatta Ending Nov. 29, take $200 off the Ergatta rower and get two free gifts valued at $500.

FightCamp Ending Nov. 29, get the at-home boxing equipment brand’s FightCamp Personal for $999, FightCamp Tribe package for $1,299 and FightCamp Connect for $399; plus get free shipping, an additional pair of boxing gloves and an Endurance Kit with every purchase.

Hydrow Take $500 off the smart rowing machine and get free delivery

Mirror Ending Nov. 29, take $500 off the Mirror package ($999+) and get free white glove delivery.

NordicTrack Ending Nov. 28, take up to $500 off select treadmills, bikes, ellipticals and fitness mirrors.

Pro-Form Vue Get the fitness mirror for only $999 (orig. $1,499).

Tempo Get the Tempo Studio for only $1,995 (reg. $2,495) or the Tempo Move for $395 (reg. $495), plus get guaranteed delivery by Christmas.

Tonal Ending Nov. 29, get the Tonal fitness mirror for $2,745 (reg. $2,995).