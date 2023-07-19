Thousands of Reviewers Swear by This $4 Bar Soap to Help Get Rid of Dark Spots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

There is no shortage of fancy skincare brands and products promising “miracle” treatments for your skin these days, but sometimes, basic is better. That’s the premise behind these dark spot remover soap bars on Amazon, which use shea butter, olive oil and turmeric to help fade age spots and brighten skin in a snap.

From the skincare brand Valitic, this dark spot remover soap is the No. 1 bestselling bar soap on Amazon right now, with more than 8,000 verified reviews. One reviewer says the dark spot soap helped with her hyperpigmentation, writing that it’s “definitely worth the time and wait.” Another reviewer says she saw results after just nine days, adding that it “leaves your skin bright and feeling so soft.”

Dark Spot Remover Soap Bars $13.59 on Amazon.com Buy now

The dark spot removal soap works by using kojic acid (an organic compound derived from fungi) and a Japanese-inspired blend of other natural ingredients to help address common skin issues. Turmeric helps to soothe skin, minimize sun damage and reduce scarring, while shea butter adds moisture and hydration. The addition of castile olive oil, meantime, helps to make your complexion look brighter and support the restoration of skin health.

Valitic says their bar soap is also infused with hyaluronic acid, retinol and vitamins C and E for extra skin-boosting properties. Most reviewers say they’ve seen a reduction in age spots and fine lines after just 30 days of use. Buyers also say that the soap helps reduce the appearance of acne marks and other blemishes.

The bar soap is super simple to use: after washing your face with warm water, apply the dark spot removal soap directly onto the skin. Massage the soap to create a gentle lather and then rinse off and pat dry.

The soap is paraben-free and safe for sensitive skin. In addition to addressing dark spots on your face, the bar soap can also be used to even out skin tone and brighten areas on your hands, around your knees and elbows and under the armpits.

Regularly $17 and up, a new Amazon deal gets you a three-pack of Valitic’s Kojic Acid Dark Spot Remover Soap for just $13. That works out to just over $4 per bar, making it a great entry price to try out this skin-care trick without spending a ton of money. See more reviews and product details here.