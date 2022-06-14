The Best Deals on Amazon’s Fire Tablets, TVs and More for Last-Minute Father’s Day Gifts

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s no need to wait for Amazon Prime Day if you’re still shopping for tech gifts for dads and grads (or yourself). The e-commerce giant is marking down prices on its best-selling Alexa-enabled electronics, including Fire TVs and tablets, e-readers, Blink outdoor cameras, air quality monitors, thermostats, streaming sticks and other smart home gadgets during its Father’s Day sale, which promises up to 56 percent off select products.

Select 43- to 75-inch Fire 4K Ultra HD smart TVs from the company’s 4-Series and Omni lines are on sale for $90 to $350 off through June 25. Blink outdoor camera kits and video doorbells, Echo Show screens, Echo Dot speakers, Kindle e-readers, Fire tablets and streaming devices and Halo fitness trackers are on sale for $10 to $75 off through June 19.

To make way for its newer, faster Fire 7 tablet, the 2019 version in the 16GB option is marked down to only $40 (reg. $50). Amazon’s other travel-ready tablets, including the Fire HD 8 and HD 10 in the standard and pro editions, are up to 45 percent off.

And if your idea of treating dad or grandpa means gifting their little ones (or grown children), the blowout also includes discounts on kids’ editions of Amazon’s devices such as the Echo Glow smart lamp, the 4th gen Echo Dot, and Fire Kids and HD Fire Kids Pro tablets.

See the best deals on Amazon devices and bundles to shop now through June 26 below, and stay tuned for more details on Amazon Prime Day.

The Best Deals on Amazon Smart Home Devices

Blink Outdoor Camera Kits ($60 to $130 off)

Through June 16, save $65 to $130 on Blink camera kits and bundles, which are going for $115 for two to $250 for a five-camera kit with a Blink mini.

Blink Outdoor 5 Camera Kit (reg. $180 to $380) $249.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Blink Video Doorbell (up to $130 off)

Through June 19, get the Blink video doorbell (reg. $85) for only $60.

Blink Video Doorbell (reg. $85) $59.98 on Amazon.com Buy now

Blink Outdoor Camera Kit with Free Blink Mini

For a limited time, get a free Blink mini when you buy a Blink kit with one, two, three or five outdoor cameras.

Blink Outdoor Camera Kit with Free Blink Mini $99.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Blink Video Doorbell with 2 Outdoor Cameras ($50 off)

Save 23 percent when you buy the Blink video doorbell bundle with two outdoor cameras, available in wired or wire-free options.

Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)

The second-gen Echo Show 8 device is only $100 (reg. $130) through June 19.

Echo Show 8 (reg. $130) $99.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Echo Dot Speaker (44 percent off)

Get the fourth-gen Echo Dot speaker for $35 (down from $60).

Echo Dot Speaker (reg. $50) $27.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Echo Show 15 and Echo Show 5 Bundle ($85 off)

Save 25 percent when you buy the Echo Show 15 and Echo Show 5 bundle for $250 (reg. $335).

Echo Show 15 and Echo Show 5 Bundle $249.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Best Deals on Amazon Fire Tablets

Fire 7 Tablet, 16GB ($10 off)

The 2019 edition of the Fire 7 tablet in 16GB is on sale for $40 until June 16.

Fire 7 Tablet, 16GB (reg. $50) $39.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Fire 8 Tablet, 32GB ($40 off)

Save 44 percent off the latest version of the Fire 8 tablet with 32GB storage (reg. $90 and up) through June 19.

Fire 8 Tablet, 32GB (reg. $90) $49.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Fire HD 10 Tablet, 32GB or 64GB ($50 to $70 off)

Through June 19, the latest version of the Fire HD 10 tablet in 32GB or 64GB storage options is up to 33 percent off.

Fire HD 10 tablet, 32GB or 64GB (reg. $150 to $190) $99.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Fire HD 10 Plus Tablet, 32GB ($50 off)

Through June 19, the Fire HD 10 Plus tablet with 32GB is only $130 (reg. $180).

Fire HD 10 tablet, 32GB or 64GB (reg. $150 to $190) $99.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Best Deals on Amazon Fire TV Sticks

Fire TV Stick 4K Max Streaming Device (18 percent off)

Through June 26, save $10 on the Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device, which is marked down to $45.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max Streaming Device (reg. $55) $44.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device ($15 off)

Through June 26, get the Fire TV Stick 4K for just $35 (reg. $50).

Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device (reg. $50) $34.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Fire TV Cube ($50 off)

Through June 26, the Fire TV Cube is $70, down from $120.

Fire TV Cube (reg. $120) $69.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Fire TV Stick Lite Streaming Device (33 percent off)

Get the Fire TV Stick lite for only $20 (reg. $30) through June 26.

Fire TV Stick Lite Streaming Device (reg. $30) $19.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Fire TV Stick Streaming Device ($15 off)

Through June 26, save $15 off the Fire TV Stick (orig. $40, now $25).

Fire TV Stick Streaming Device (reg. $40) $24.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Best Deals on Amazon Fire TVs

Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV ($90 to $350 off)

Through June 18, the 43-inch Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV is only $280 (reg. $370), while the 50- and 55-inch sizes (reg. $470 to $520) are on sale for $340 to $360 until June 25.

Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV, 43 inches (reg. $370) $279.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV ($110 to $350 off)

Through June 25, save $110 to $350 on the Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD smart TVs in 43-, 50-, 65- and 75-inch sizes, which are on sale for $300 to $750 (reg. $410 to $1,100). The 55-inch option will be on sale for $370 (reg. $560) until June 18.

Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV, 43-inch (reg. $410) $299.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Best Deals on Amazon Kindle E-Readers

Kindle E-Reader with Built-In Front Light ($30 off)

Regularly $90 to $110, the Kindle with a built-in front light (with or without ads) is marked down to $60 to $75.

Kindle E-Reader (reg. $110) $59.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Best Deals on Amazon Smart Home Devices

Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor ($14 off)

Amazon’s smart air quality monitor is only $56 (reg. $70) through June 19.

Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor (reg. $70) $55.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Amazon Smart Thermostat (20 percent off)

Through June 19, save $12 on Amazon’s smart thermostat, which is $48 (reg. $60). It’s also available in bundles with the Echo Dot or Echo Show 5.

Amazon Smart Thermostat (reg. $60) $47.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Ring Video Doorbell 3 ($30 off)

Save 15 percent off the Ring Video Doorbell 3, which is $170 (reg. $200) for a limited time.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 $169.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Best Deals on Amazon Halo Trackers

Amazon Halo View Fitness Tracker ($20 off)

Amazon’s new Halo View fitness tracker is on sale for 25 percent off through June 19.

Amazon Halo Fitness Tracker (reg. $80) $59.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Amazon Halo Band ($40 off)

Save 40 percent off the screen-free Halo Band health tracker, which is $60 (reg. $100) through June 19.

Amazon Halo Band (reg. $100) $59.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Best Deals on Amazon Kids Devices

Kindle Kids E-Reader ($45 off)

Through June 19, save 41 percent off the Kindle Kids e-reader (reg. $110, now $65) with parental controls.

Kindle Kids Courtesy of Amazon

Kindle Kids E-Reader (reg. $90) $64.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Echo Glow Smart Lamp (33 percent off)

Through June 19, save $10 on the multi-color Echo Glow smart lamp for kids (reg. $30); note that an Amazon Alexa speaker is required.

Echo Glow Smart Lamp (reg. $30) $19.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Fire 7 Kids Tablet ($50 off)

Save $50 on the 2019 edition of the Fire 7 Kids tablet (reg. $100) through June 19.

Fire 7 Kids Tablet (reg. $100) $84.98 on Amazon.com Buy now

Fire 7 Kids Pro Tablet ($50 off)

Save 50 percent off the Fire 7 Kids Pro tablet with 16GB storage until June 19.

Fire 7 Kids Pro Tablet (reg. $100) $49.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet ($60 off)

Through June 19, save 30 percent off the Fire HD 10 Kids tablet for ages 3 to 7, bringing the price down to $140 (reg. $200).

Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet (reg. $200) $139.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Tablet ($60 off)

Through June 19, take 50 percent off the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet in 16GB.

Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Tablet (reg. $200) $139.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet ($70 off)

Get the Fire HD 8 Kids tablet (reg. $140) for only $70 through June 19.

Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet (reg. $140) $69.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Tablet ($70 off)

Through June 19, the latest Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet (reg. $140) is only $70 when you buy the 32GB storage option.