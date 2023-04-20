The Best 4/20 Deals from Seth Rogen’s Houseplant Brand of Cannabis-Friendly Goods

- Share this article on Facebook
Cannabis connoisseurs can celebrate their favorite plant anytime, but April 20 is a particularly good day to score deals on marijuana merch — including from Seth Rogen’s Houseplant.
The Hollywood entrepreneur’s company — co-founded in 2019 with writing partner Evan Goldberg and Canopy Growth — is treating spendy (and 21-and-up) stoners with 20 percent off select goods until the end of the day.
While you can’t buy the celebrity ceramicist‘s kush online (or book a room at his Hollywood Hills Airbnb, for that matter), the sale does include sculptural lighters, ashtrays, accessories, match packs, rolling papers and other bud accoutrements. So if you’re in the market for, say, a trippy ashtray to hold joints for you and four pals, or a marble-encased car lighter, today’s the day to score it.
Below, see some of the best deals to shop from Houseplant, and use code HOUSEPLANT420 to save on the Super Mario Bros. Movie star’s goods until 11:59 p.m. PT.
Houseplant Curvy Ashtray
Available in green or lavender, this hand-poured concrete ashtray was made by Montreal-based Concrete Cat and boasts notches for five joints. The deep well catches your ash, keeping your smoking space clean.
Houseplant Carry Case
This travel-friendly aluminum carrying case is a lighter, grinder, ashtray and weed storage, all in one convenient container (just add butane and you’re ready to smoke).
Houseplant Stick Lighter Gift Set
Always be ready to roll with this stick lighter gift set that includes enough paper and trips for 50 joints.
Houseplant Pebble Match Strike
Whether you like to be discrete or you just prefer an artful vessel for your future fire, this pebble match strike is made of sturdy softball-size cast iron that’s “almost unreasonably heavy.”
Houseplant Car Lighter
Remember your grandad’s old coiled car lighter that burned your finger (we’ve all done it)? This marble-encased lighter is a throwback to the nearly-extinct auto accessory “looks like something a wealthy banker would have had in 1988 but didn’t because this object didn’t exist then,” and pops up when it’s ready to light.
