The Best Denim Jackets for Spring From Hollywood-Loved Brands

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

From Geena Davis’ pearl-studded Jett Paris piece in Thelma & Louise to the teen gang uniforms in The Outsiders, denim jackets have shaped some of the most iconic film characters. Since its debut in the late 1800s by denim inventor Levi Strauss, jean jackets have gone from blue-collar workwear essentials to versatile wardrobe staples worn by truckers and Hollywood stars alike.

Now that the autumn leaves and chillier weather are arriving soon, we’ve rounded up some of the best jean jackets for women to wear this fall and beyond. Ahead, check out our favorite picks from brands frequently spotted on A-listers, including Everlane, Mother, Frame, Levi’s and more.

1. Levi’s Shacket Trucker Jacket

Levi’s gives its classic silhouette the oversized treatment with this workwear-inspired shacket trucker jacket, which is made from a blend of cotton and sustainable Tencel Lyocell. Part oversized shirt and part jacket, this denim piece takes its shape from the California-based brand’s original 1953 Type II Trucker Jacket and features pleated detailing and two flap pockets.

Levi’s Shacket Trucker Jacket $82.98 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Everlane The Modern Jean Jacket

Everlane’s Modern Jean Jacket adds a sustainable twist to the classic denim style. It’s made of 98 percent organic cotton and 2 percent elastane, and the sustainable production process uses less water, microplastic-free dyes, recycled trim and no harmful chemicals. (Angelina Jolie, Meghan Markle, Adele and Carey Mulligan are among the stars who have been spotted wearing Everlane.)

Everlane The Modern Jean Jacket $88 Buy now

3. Retrofête Women’s Ada Denim Jacket

This puff-sleeved denim jacket by Retrofête brings a little bit of cottagecore and a little bit of country to your spring looks. It’s made of mid-weight stretch denim and has adjustable cinching in the back.

Retrofête Women's Ada Denim Jacket $320.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

4. Polo Ralph Lauren Military Denim Field Jacket

Pull off the relaxed military-inspired look with Polo Ralph Lauren’s denim field jacket, which is made from soft and lightweight cotton twill and looks great with an oversized designer belt.

Polo Ralph Lauren Military Denim Field Jacket $298 Buy now

5. Rixo Rhae Quilted Denim Wrap Jacket

This quilted denim wrap jacket from Rixo has a mandarin collar and is finished with playful ties, giving it a whimsical and vintage touch to anyone wants to add effortless cool to their spring wardrobe.

Rixo Rhae Quilted Denim Wrap Jacket $322 Buy now

6. Isabel Marant Étoile Tadia Short Denim Jacket

Known for her bohemian-cool aesthetic (and her Hollywood following), designer Isabel Marant has put her effortless spin on the classic denim jacket. This cropped jacket from her Étoile line features playful shoulder pleats, a loose fit and distressed detailing.

Isabel Marant Tadia Short Denim Jacket $410 Buy now

7. Hidden Jeans Frayed Edge Denim Jacket

For an edgier look, Hidden Jeans’ frayed hem denim jacket will earn you style points. This light wash jacket with an ombre hem has just the right amount of distressing for those who don’t want to go too far into punk-rock territory.

Hidden Jeans Frayed Edge Denim Jacket $98 Buy now

8. Wrangler Women’s Stretch Denim Jacket

You can’t go wrong with a dark wash denim jacket, like this one by classic jeans brand Wrangler. Available in multiple colorways, this jacket has a bit of stretch so you can move comfortably all day.

Wrangler Women's Stretch Denim Jacket $39.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

9. Wild Fable Denim Trucker Jacket

Not all of the best women’s denim jackets need to break the bank, as evidenced by this light wash trucker jacket from Target’s in-house brand, Wild Fable. This versatile piece will take you through fall to spring and summer, and it features a relaxed fit with a hem that hits just below the waist.

Wild Fable Denim Trucker Jacket $32 Buy now

10. Madewell Workwear Collection Herringbone Denim Chore Coat

If you’re a fan of workwear-inspired style, Madewell is always a reliable source. The brand’s herringbone denim chore coat was inspired by flea market finds and is made of two-toned denim with a retro herringbone texture, making it an effortless piece of outerwear for those casual fall days.

Madewell Workwear Collection Herringbone Denim Chore Coat $148 Buy now

11. AG Jeans Robyn Jacket

AG Jeans is often spotted on no shortage of stylish stars, including Gisele Bundchen, Olivia Palermo, Emma Roberts, Sofia Vergara and many others. This piece from the premium denim brand is one of the best black jean jackets, as the dark wash lends itself to dressier occasions as well as casual ones.

AG Jeans Robyn Jacket $215 Buy now

12. Lucky Brand Women’s Tomboy Trucker Jacket

Go ahead, break the no-white-after-Labor-Day rule with this trucker jacket by Lucky Brand. It’s made of a rayon and spandex blend, so expect a comfortable fit that allows room for movement.

Lucky Brand Tomboy Trucker Jacket $75.34 on Amazon.com Buy now

13. Frame Le Oversized Inverted Jacket

Florence Pugh, Jessica Alba and Kate Bosworth are among L.A.-based Frame’s starry fans. This inverted version of the cult-fave brand’s oversized denim jacket was made by splitting, flipping and sewing another piece to this silhouette for a one-of-a-kind look.

Frame Le Oversized Inverted Jacket $478 Buy now

14. Ética Hunter Denim Jacket

Brie Larson, Lucy Hale and Emmy Rossum are just a few stars who’ve worn sustainable denim brand Ética. For fall, the brand puts an eco-conscious spin on the classic blue jean jacket with this versatile piece, which was produced using less water and energy in a fair-trade factory. It’s made of a cotton and Lycocell blend that’s approved by Bluesign, which means it doesn’t contain any chemicals that are harmful for your health or the earth.

Etica Hunter Denim Jacket $188 Buy now

15. Mother The Back Road Jacket

If the ’60s is more of your throwback jam, Mother’s oversized denim jacket will fulfill your nostalgic fashion dreams. This boxy silhouette has a classic bright blue wash with subtle fading, roomy sleeves, side slit pockets and fleece and shearling patchwork on the back that evokes coziness. The chest features the remnants of two patch pockets for an extra vintage-inspired look.

Mother The Back Road Jacket $395 Buy now

16. Kedera Pearl-Embellished Denim Jacket

Reminiscent of Geena Davis’ embellished look by L.A. label Jett Paris in Thelma & Louise, this denim jacket by Kedera adds a modern touch to the ’90s character’s outerwear. It’s adorned with pearls and crystals across the shoulders and the distressed finish lends a vintage-inspired aesthetic.



