The Best Denim Shorts, From Hailey Bieber’s Classic Levi’s Cut-Offs to Dua Lipa’s Dadcore Favorite

Like a good blazer or white tee, some wardrobe staples never go out of style. Such is the case with denim shorts — an American fashion favorite so popular that the silhouette was practically a main character on the ’70s television show, The Dukes of Hazzard. (Shout out to Daisy Duke.)

While we’ll always love a good micro cut-offs moment, our legs definitely appreciate Hailey Bieber’s revival of Bermuda shorts — aka jorts — aka oversized, knee-length shorts. (Yes, although “jorts” literally means “jean shorts,” in the fashion world the term only applies to a specific, loose-fit, dadcore style. The more you know!) Hailey’s specific pair are pre-loved Levi’s 501s from vintage sourcing company Denim by Orlee.

Whether you’re shopping for new festival ‘fits or updating your everyday summer wardrobe, we’ve rounded up the best denim shorts to wear this season and beyond. From micros to retros to cargos to cut-offs, see our top picks below from Levi’s, Madewell, Rag & Bone, Re/Done and many other Hollywood-loved labels (including some that are on sale at Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale).

1. Levi’s Women’s 501 Original Shorts

We’d never gatekeep the holy grail of denim shorts. In fact, we’re coming in hot with the pair that every style lover deserves. Levi’s 501 Original Shorts are 100 percent cotton, high rise, slim through the hip and available in a range of sizes and washes.

Levi’s Women’s 501 Original Shorts $59.45 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Circus NY Lace-Up High Waist Denim Shorts

For the sassy dresser, we recommend Circus NY’s high-waisted denim shorts, which feature a corset-style front closure, front and back pockets, and a frayed-edge hem.

Circus NY Lace-Up High Waist Denim Shorts $55 Buy now

3. Free People Denim Skort

We had to include a skort in the mix, and this Free People denim style is easily a winner. Available in a light or dark wash, this style is part skirt, part shorts. Key details include a front zipper closure hidden by the skirt fabric, a side tie and a frayed hem.

Free People Denim Skort $88 Buy now

4. Rolla’s Laura Stripe Mirage Shorts These striped stretch denim shorts by Rolla’s (which counts Sofia Richie Grainge as a celebrity ambassador) fit right in at the beach without leaning too heavy into sailor style. Rolla’s Women’s Laura Stripe Mirage Shorts $109.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

5. Katie High Rise Crossover Denim Shorts What we love about Universal Standard’s Katie denim shorts (besides the inclusive range of sizes and half-off sale price) is the crossover style that makes it easy to add effortless edge to your summer looks. Universal Standard Katie High Rise Crossover Denim Shorts (reg. $88) $44 Buy now

6. Good American Good ’90s High-Rise Denim Shorts About those Bermuda shorts. These Good American ’90s high-rise denim shorts are the chicest jorts you’ll ever meet, offering just the right amount of length and comfort. Made of cotton and Lyocell-blend fabric and featuring a frayed hem, there’s no need to look far and wide for a retro pair when this style is right here waiting for you. MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Good American | Net-A-Porter Net-a-porter Good American Good ’90s High-Rise Denim Shorts $115 Buy now

8. Agolde Cooper Cargo Denim Shorts

The dadcore love continues in Agolde’s cargo denim shorts — but with a modern, stylish twist. Instead of side cargo pockets, these pockets are right in front of the leg, offering an upgrade to your standard utilitarian style shorts. For the conscious shopper, these jeans are made from at least 50 percent organic and recycled cotton.

Agolde Cooper Cargo Denim Shorts $180 Buy now

9. Madewell The Perfect Vintage Mid-Length Jean Shorts

Another way to go retro? Madewell’s Perfect Vintage mid-length jean shorts boast a four-button fly, a super-high fitted waist and side-seam slits for channeling your favorite Daisy Jones & The Six character. (For a limited time, get 25 percent off with code SUNDAZE.)

Madewell The Perfect Vintage Mid-Length Jean Shorts $78 Buy now

10. Re/Done ’90s Low-Slung Denim Shorts

Dua Lipa can’t get enough of Re/Done’s ’90s low-slung denim shorts, as she’s been spotted on multiple occasions through the years in this very pair. Classic details include a zip fly with button closure, a five-pocket silhouette, and a flattering, not-too-short fit.

Re/Done ’90s Low-Slung Denim Shorts $195 Buy now

11. Rag & Bone Vintage Cut-Off Distressed Denim Shorts

A solid pair of black cut-off shorts is summer’s answer to a good pair of black slacks. Rag & Bone’s vintage-style cut-offs are perfectly worn-in, and the rigid fabric is split at the sides for movement, meaning that the fit of these high-rise favorites will improve and become more of your second skin with each wear.

Rag & Bone Vintage Cut-Off Distressed Denim Shorts $165 Buy now

12. Isabel Marant Etoile Eneidao Frayed Denim Shorts

Going out with a bang with Isabel Marant Etoile’s frayed denim short-shorts, aka designer Daisy Dukes done right. Also available in blue, we love the white pair for summer. Word to the wise: these high-rise shorts run small and feature a non-stretch fabric, so play it safe by sizing up.

