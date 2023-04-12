The Best Designer iPhone Cases to Showcase Your Luxury Style for Less

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Besides wearing a conversation-starting outfit, another way to showcase your style is with accessories. While our phone case may be an unassuming way to communicate our personal tastes, it does say a lot about you. Are you the type to throw on a solid-color case and call it a day? Or are you a high-fashion lover that may not yet own a designer bag, but you still appreciate the finer things? If you’re the latter, a designer phone case is a great stepping stone to becoming a collector.

From Givenchy to Moschino to Bottega Veneta, we’ve rounded up some of the best designer Apple iPhone cases, which may become a luxury relic one day.

1. Karl Lagerfeld Ikonik 2.0 Karl iPhone 13 Pro Case

Ahead of the upcoming Karl Lagerfeld-themed Met Gala, nod to the late designer with his Ikonik 2.0 Karl iPhone 13 pro case, which features a logo print on the rear and an adorable cartoon print of Karl.

2. Moschino Teddy Mirror iPhone 13 Pro Max Case

Another collector’s item is Moschino’s teddy mirror iPhone 13 Pro Max phone case, featuring a teddy mirror graphic designed during Jeremy Scott’s helm as the Italian brand’s creative director. It was just announced in March that Scott will be taking his final bow with the brand after 10 groundbreaking years together.

3. Kate Spade Bead-Embellished iPhone 13 Pro Case

We love a phone case that knows how to have fun, and this Kate Spade bead-embellished iPhone 13 Pro phone case does just that. The case features beads that float across the case, which make for mesmerizing movements and guaranteed compliments.

4. Kenzo Logo-Print PVC iPhone 14 Pro Max Phone Case

Kenzo’s iPhone 14 Pro Max phone case is printed with the label’s signature Boke flower, which is native to Japan. The case is also transparent to offer a peek at your phone’s original color.

5. Bottega Veneta iPhone 14 Pro Case on Strap

Make like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and become an all-Bottega-everything girl with Bottega Veneta’s intrecciato rubber iPhone 14 Pro case, featuring the fashion house’s signature weave and a handy strap. Other colors, models and designs (including cardholder covers) are available.

6. Off-White Printed TPU iPhone 13 Pro Phone Case

Like Karl Lagerfeld, another iconic designer who is no longer with us but lives on through design is the late and great Virgil Abloh of Off-White. This floral-printed iPhone 13 Pro case features the brand’s iconic arrows motif blossoming with blurry flowers.

7. Maison Kitsuné Embossed-Logo iPhone 14 Pro Case

You’re halfway to owning a designer bag with Maison Kitsuné’s leather iPhone 14 Pro phone case, which feature the brand’s embossed logo on the front as well as an attached wallet with card slots.

8. Givenchy 4G iPhone Magnetic Card Holder in Box Leather Another gateway to designer bags is Givenchy's 4G iPhone Magnetic card holder, which magnetically attaches to the back of an iPhone 12 & 12 Pro. Made of 100 percent leather, thes bright lime accessory features two card slots on the front and Givenchy's signature embossment on the back.

9. Gucci Ophidia Case for iPhone 13 Pro Max Our list wouldn't be complete without Gucci's iPhone 13 Pro Max case (also available in other iPhone 13 sizes) in the Italian luxury fashion house's signature Ophidia motif.