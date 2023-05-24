The 15+ Best Memorial Day Designer Sales to Shop Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Money doesn’t always buy great style — but if you’re looking to play with fashion this spring and summer, the best designer sales at least allow you to save big on your next sartorial experiment. Memorial Day weekend is one of the best times to stock up on new wardrobe essentials, as retailers are clearing their online and offline shelves for summer season merch.

Through May 29 and beyond, some of the best designer fashion deals include major markdowns on luxury labels. Standout sales include up to 85 percent off at The Outnet (where you can score the above vacation-ready Isabel Marant silk maxi dress for under $340 and these chic Stuart Weitzman heels for only $119), up to 70 percent off at Bloomingdale’s, Moda Operandi, MyTheresa and Revolve; up to 60 percent off at Mr. Porter, 1st Dibs, Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom; and up to 50 percent off at 24S, Matches Fashion, Saks Fifth Avenue and Shopop, to name just a handful.

That means deal-hunting label lovers can score big on past-season pieces from Chloé, Balenciaga, Versace, Balmain, Ferragamo, Bottega Veneta and many other Hollywood-loved European houses. Cult-favorite labels including JW Anderson, Self Portrait, Sergio Hudson, Cult Gaia, Zimmermann, Brandon Maxwell and Marine Serre are just a handful of names in the mix, as are red carpet-ready shoe brands like Stuart Weitzman, Gianvito Rossi, Jimmy Choo, Tamara Mellon and many more.

Below, we’ve rounded up the top Memorial Day sales on luxury clothing, bags, footwear, jewelry and accessories at Nordstrom, Revolve, Shopbop, Saks Fifth Avenue and many other retailers. Watch this space as we’ll be updating it all season.

1stDibs Save up to 60% off furniture, decor, luxury fashion, fine jewelry and more during the Design Lover’s Sale

24S Save up to 50% off Chloé, Paco Rabanne, Balmain, JW Anderson, Marine Serre and more

Bergdorf Goodman Save up to 40% off Altuzarra, Oscar De La Renta, Versace, Balenciaga and more

Bloomingdale’s Save up to 70% off womenswear, menswear, footwear and accessories during the Final offer sale

FWRD Save up to 50% off Manolo Blahnik, Self-Portrait, Balenciaga, Valentino and more

Matches Fashion Save up to 50% off

Mr. Porter For a limited time, save up to 60% off select menswear, shoes and accessories

Moda Operandi Save up to 70% off during the designer sale

MyTheresa Save up to 70% off select items

Neiman Marcus Save up to 60% off sale items and 25% off select swimwear

Net-A-Porter For a limited time, save up to 50% off select items

Nordstrom Save up to 60% off

The Outnet Save up to 80% off select items

Revolve Save up to 70% off select sale items

Saks Fifth Avenue Save up to 50% off select designer items

Shopbop Save up to 50% off during the Designer sale and 15% off select skincare, makeup and more with code BEAUTY15

Ssense Save up to 50% off select styles