This Fall’s Hottest Designer Handbags, From Barbiecore Clutches to ‘Clueless’-Inspired Carryalls

Brandon Maxwell
The designer’s Oversized Tote Bag in merlot suede, on his Fall 2022 runway; $2,495, Brandonmaxwellonline.com
Chanel
Fall’s denim-on-denim trend is highlighted in Chanel’s quilted dark blue denim and metal handbag, great for a night out at Horses in Hollywood; $7,900, at Chanel, Beverly Hills or request more details at Chanel.com
Jimmy Choo
Fall’s hot-pink Barbiecore trend is seen in the Varenne Avenue clutch in Candy Pink Avenue napa leather with gold “JC” emblem; $1,350, at Jimmychoo.com and Jimmy Choo, Beverly Hills
Roger Vivier
The latest Viv’ Choc Organza Jewel Mini Bag is ideal for courtside seats at Lakers games; $3,050, at Roger Vivier, Costa Mesa
Christian Dior
The yellow plaid print on the Small Dior Book Tote evokes thoughts of Cher’s iconic Dolce & Gabbana suit in Clueless; $3,150, at Dior, Beverly Hills
Salvatore Ferragamo
The graffiti-influenced Safari Printed Gancini bag is crafted from regenerated nylon and leather trim; $1,450, at Salvatoreferragamo.com and Salvatore Ferragamo, Beverly Hills
Givenchy
Blossom Pink Mini Kenny bag in ostrich feathers, silk and lambskin, perfect for a premiere at the Academy Museum; $3,825, at Nordstrom.com and Saks Fifth Avenue, Beverly Hills
Balenciaga
The label highlights fall’s quilted trend with its Crush Medium Chain Bag in crushed calfskin; $2,750, at Balenciaga.com and at Balenciaga, Beverly Center
