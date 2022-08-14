×
This Fall’s Hottest Designer Handbags, From Barbiecore Clutches to ‘Clueless’-Inspired Carryalls


The season’s top trends, including puffer textures and streetwear inspirations, are showcased in these statement pieces.

Hot Fall Bags
Hot Fall Bags Courtesy of Brand (4)

Brandon Maxwell

The designer’s Oversized Tote Bag in merlot suede, on his Fall 2022 runway; $2,495, Brandonmaxwellonline.com

Brandon Maxwell

VICTOR VIRGILE/GAMMA-RAPHO VIA GETTY IMAGES

Brandon Maxwell Oversized Tote Bag $2,495
Buy now

Chanel

Fall’s denim-on-denim trend is highlighted in Chanel’s quilted dark blue denim and metal handbag, great for a night out at Horses in Hollywood; $7,900, at Chanel, Beverly Hills or request more details at Chanel.com

Chanel

COURTESY OF BRAND

Chanel Classic Handbag in Printed Denim and Gold-Tone Metal $7,900
Buy now

Jimmy Choo

Fall’s hot-pink Barbiecore trend is seen in the Varenne Avenue clutch in Candy Pink Avenue napa leather with gold “JC” emblem; $1,350, at Jimmychoo.com and Jimmy Choo, Beverly Hills

Jimmy Choo

COURTESY OF BRAND

Jimmy Choo Varenne Avenue Clutch $1,350
Buy now

Roger Vivier

The latest Viv’ Choc Organza Jewel Mini Bag is ideal for courtside seats at Lakers games; $3,050, at Roger Vivier, Costa Mesa

Roger Vivier

COURTESY OF BRAND

Christian Dior

The yellow plaid print on the Small Dior Book Tote evokes thoughts of Cher’s iconic Dolce & Gabbana suit in Clueless; $3,150, at Dior, Beverly Hills

Christian Dior

COURTESY OF BRAND

Christian Dior Small Dior Book Tote $3,150
Buy now

Salvatore Ferragamo

The graffiti-influenced Safari Printed Gancini bag is crafted from regenerated nylon and leather trim; $1,450, at Salvatoreferragamo.com and Salvatore Ferragamo, Beverly Hills

Salvatore Ferragamo

COURTESY OF BRAND

Salvatore Ferragamo Safari Printed Gancini Bag $1,450
Buy now

Givenchy

Blossom Pink Mini Kenny bag in ostrich feathers, silk and lambskin, perfect for a premiere at the Academy Museum; $3,825, at Nordstrom.com and Saks Fifth Avenue, Beverly Hills

Givenchy

COURTESY OF BRAND

Givenchy Mini Kenny Ostrich Feather Bag $3,825
Buy now

Balenciaga

The label highlights fall’s quilted trend with its Crush Medium Chain Bag in crushed calfskin; $2,750, at Balenciaga.com and at Balenciaga, Beverly Center

Balenciaga

COURTESY OF BRAND

Balenciaga Crush Medium Chain Bag $2,750
Buy now

This story first appeared in the Aug. 10 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

