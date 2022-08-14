This Fall’s Hottest Designer Handbags, From Barbiecore Clutches to ‘Clueless’-Inspired Carryalls

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Brandon Maxwell

The designer’s Oversized Tote Bag in merlot suede, on his Fall 2022 runway; $2,495, Brandonmaxwellonline.com

Brandon Maxwell VICTOR VIRGILE/GAMMA-RAPHO VIA GETTY IMAGES

Chanel

Fall’s denim-on-denim trend is highlighted in Chanel’s quilted dark blue denim and metal handbag, great for a night out at Horses in Hollywood; $7,900, at Chanel, Beverly Hills or request more details at Chanel.com

Chanel COURTESY OF BRAND

Jimmy Choo

Fall’s hot-pink Barbiecore trend is seen in the Varenne Avenue clutch in Candy Pink Avenue napa leather with gold “JC” emblem; $1,350, at Jimmychoo.com and Jimmy Choo, Beverly Hills

Jimmy Choo COURTESY OF BRAND

Roger Vivier

The latest Viv’ Choc Organza Jewel Mini Bag is ideal for courtside seats at Lakers games; $3,050, at Roger Vivier, Costa Mesa

Roger Vivier COURTESY OF BRAND

Christian Dior

The yellow plaid print on the Small Dior Book Tote evokes thoughts of Cher’s iconic Dolce & Gabbana suit in Clueless; $3,150, at Dior, Beverly Hills

Christian Dior COURTESY OF BRAND

Salvatore Ferragamo

The graffiti-influenced Safari Printed Gancini bag is crafted from regenerated nylon and leather trim; $1,450, at Salvatoreferragamo.com and Salvatore Ferragamo, Beverly Hills

Salvatore Ferragamo COURTESY OF BRAND

Givenchy

Blossom Pink Mini Kenny bag in ostrich feathers, silk and lambskin, perfect for a premiere at the Academy Museum; $3,825, at Nordstrom.com and Saks Fifth Avenue, Beverly Hills

Givenchy COURTESY OF BRAND

Balenciaga

The label highlights fall’s quilted trend with its Crush Medium Chain Bag in crushed calfskin; $2,750, at Balenciaga.com and at Balenciaga, Beverly Center

Balenciaga COURTESY OF BRAND

