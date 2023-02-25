Arm Candy for Awards Season: This Spring’s Hottest Designer Bags

- Share this article on Facebook
Saint Laurent
Saint Laurent’s Loulou quilted bag features distressed denim that offers just the right amount of nostalgia; $3,300, at ysl.com, farfetch.com, net-a-porter.com and Saint Laurent, Beverly Hills
Bottega Veneta
The Bottega Veneta Mini Jodie intrecciato leather bag in eye-catching pink is a show-stopping salute to the season’s woven trend; $2,650, at bottegaveneta.com, nordstrom.com, and Saks Fifth Avenue, Beverly Hills
Paco Rabanne
From courtside with Emily Ratajkowski to the New York streets with Sienna Miller, Paco Rabanne’s 1969 Moon metallic bag offers an instant touch of cool for every occasion; $1,271, at pacorabanne.com, elysewalker.com and Saks Fifth Avenue, Beverly Hills
Tory Burch
Sydney Sweeney was recently spotted toting a Tory Burch Petite Lee Radziwill satchel bag, which we’ve opted for in turquoise this spring for a pastel pop of color, $598, toryburch.com, saksfifthavenue.com and shopbop.com
Miu Miu
Bohemian style is alive and well, thanks to Miu Miu’s Wander matelassé nappa leather mini hobo bag; $2,600, miumiu.com, farfetch.com
Celine
Whether you’re heading on a quick weekend getaway or planning a grand spring holiday, reach for Celine’s Cabas Drawstring Cuir Triomphe bag for an elevated take on the canvas trend; $2,950, celine.com and 24s.com
Staud
Also of-the-season are bags that double as works of art due to intricate beaded detail, and Staud’s Zoe tasseled beaded vegan leather tote is a standout example; $250, at net-a-porter.com
Cult Gaia
Cult Gaia’s Ozzy mini bamboo-trimmed metallic raffia tote is all of spring’s trends in one small but stylish package — from its woven details to its marvelous metallic gold sheen to offering just the right amount of nostalgia; $398 at net-a-porter.com
A version of this story first appeared in the Feb. 22 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.
