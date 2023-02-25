Arm Candy for Awards Season: This Spring’s Hottest Designer Bags

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Saint Laurent

Saint Laurent’s Loulou quilted bag features distressed denim that offers just the right amount of nostalgia; $3,300, at ysl.com, farfetch.com, net-a-porter.com and Saint Laurent, Beverly Hills

Courtesy of Brand

Saint Laurent Loulou Puffer Medium Chain Bag $3,300 Buy now

Bottega Veneta

The Bottega Veneta Mini Jodie intrecciato leather bag in eye-catching pink is a show-stopping salute to the season’s woven trend; $2,650, at bottegaveneta.com, nordstrom.com, and Saks Fifth Avenue, Beverly Hills

Courtesy of Brand

Bottega Veneta Mini Jodie $2,650 Buy now

Paco Rabanne

From courtside with Emily Ratajkowski to the New York streets with Sienna Miller, Paco Rabanne’s 1969 Moon metallic bag offers an instant touch of cool for every occasion; $1,271, at pacorabanne.com, elysewalker.com and Saks Fifth Avenue, Beverly Hills

Paco Rabanne

Paco Rabanne’s 1969 Moon Bag $1,271 Buy now

Tory Burch

Sydney Sweeney was recently spotted toting a Tory Burch Petite Lee Radziwill satchel bag, which we’ve opted for in turquoise this spring for a pastel pop of color, $598, toryburch.com, saksfifthavenue.com and shopbop.com

Tory Burch

Tory Burch Petite Lee Radziwill Bag $598 Buy now

Miu Miu

Bohemian style is alive and well, thanks to Miu Miu’s Wander matelassé nappa leather mini hobo bag; $2,600, miumiu.com, farfetch.com

Courtesy of Brand

Miu Miu Wander Hobo Bag $2,600 Buy now

Celine

Whether you’re heading on a quick weekend getaway or planning a grand spring holiday, reach for Celine’s Cabas Drawstring Cuir Triomphe bag for an elevated take on the canvas trend; $2,950, celine.com and 24s.com

Courtesy of Brand

Celine Cabas Drawstring Cuir Triomphe bag $2,950 Buy now

Staud

Also of-the-season are bags that double as works of art due to intricate beaded detail, and Staud’s Zoe tasseled beaded vegan leather tote is a standout example; $250, at net-a-porter.com

Net-a-porter

Staud Zoe Tassled Beaded Tote $250 Buy now

Cult Gaia

Cult Gaia’s Ozzy mini bamboo-trimmed metallic raffia tote is all of spring’s trends in one small but stylish package — from its woven details to its marvelous metallic gold sheen to offering just the right amount of nostalgia; $398 at net-a-porter.com

Net-a-porter

Cult Gaia Ozzy Bamboo Metallic Raffia Tote $398 Buy now

A version of this story first appeared in the Feb. 22 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.