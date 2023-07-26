The Best Designer Tote Bags For Show-Stopping Summer Style

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you’re heading to a local beach or jet-setting somewhere exciting, investing in a new designer tote bag is always a good idea. You can, of course, lug around that tried-and-true farmer’s market canvas bag that has been by your side (or on your shoulder) for the past 10 years, but we’re giving you permission to upgrade your carryall for a very special occasion: summer.

That’s right: this sunny season is reason enough to reward yourself for enduring less-than-desirable weather for the past many months, as we’ve all been itching to go outside and play. A roomy, statement tote bag will be your number one roll dog on these adventures, as it’s large enough to carry all of your essentials and cool enough to wear with pride. Just be prepared for constant compliments.

From Kylie’s striped Miu Miu to Shay Mitchell’s woven Prada to the asymmetrical favorite that Katie Holmes can’t get enough of, these are the best designer tote bags to invest in this season — all roomy enough to throw in your favorite toiletry bags, summer beauty essentials and an extra pair of flip-flops. Bonus: since tote bags are made of more accessible fabrics, so are their prices, which means you’ll be able to get your hands on a designer bag without the designer dollar signs.

1. Karl Lagerfeld Logo-Print Tote Bag

The Karl Lagerfeld-themed Met Gala love carries on in the designer’s sturdy logo-print tote, which features a snap button closure, top handles, an interior zipped compartment and red fabric lining.

Farfetch

Karl Lagerfeld Logo-Print Tote Bag $98 Buy now

2. Marni Translucent Logo Tote

For a beach-ready and transparent (but not totally see-through) option, go for Marni’s translucent logo tote. This style features dual top handles, an open top (pro tip: cover your essentials with a towel) and an all-over print of Marni’s logo.

Saks Fifth Avenue

Marni Translucent Logo Tote $120 Buy now

3. Adidas by Stella McCartney ASMC Logo Tote

For a sportier option, we love this Adidas by Stella McCartney ASMC logo tote, which is crafted of lightweight polyester fabric and features multiple zip closures to protect your prized possessions.

Saks Fifth Avenue

Adidas by Stella McCartney ASMC Logo Tote $130 Buy now

4. Acne Studios Inflatable PVC Tote

For a cheeky poolside accessory, bring your own float to the party in the form of Acne Studios’ inflatable PVC tote, featuring one main compartment, a detachable webbing strap, a decorative heart keychain and, yes, a hole for inflating and deflating your bag.

Net-a-Porter

Acne Studios Inflatable PVC Tote $230 Buy now

5. 3.1 Phillip Lim Large Prism Tote Bag

Katie Holmes has been spotted on multiple occasions in NYC toting around 3.1 Phillip Lim’s large prism tote bag, which features a two-tone design, a side zip fastening, two top handles, thin shoulder straps and a removable pouch.

Farfetch

3.1 Phillip Lim Large Prism Tote Bag $298 Buy now

6. Telfar x Ugg Suede Tote Bag

This isn’t just any Telfar shopping bag. From cult-favorite designer Telfar Clemens’ collab with Ugg comes this shearling-trimmed baby blue suede carryall that’s finished with the Brooklyn-based label’s inimitable circled “T” logo.

Farfetch

Telfar x Ugg Suede Tote Bag (reg. $351) $264 Buy now

7. Loewe Small Leather-Trimmed Woven Raffia Tote

Emily Ratajkowski is Loewe’s latest campaign star, which is why the model and actress has been seen all over New York sporting the Spanish luxury brand’s best-selling accessories and apparel. She likely owns Loewe’s leather-trimmed woven raffia tote, which is quickly becoming a street-style favorite for its beachy feel, chic tan leather and an embossment of the label’s iconic motif.

Net-a-porter

Loewe Small Leather-Trimmed Woven Raffia Tote $590 Buy now

8. Miu Miu Logo-Print Tote Bag

Kylie Jenner recently took a selfie wearing Miu Miu’s multicolor logo-print tote bag, featuring an interwoven design, two top handles, a horizontal stripe pattern and an open top.

Miu Miu

Miu Miu Logo-Print Tote Bag $1,650 Buy now

9. Gucci Ophidia GG Large Tote Bag You can’t go wrong with a classic Gucci Ophidia GG large tote bag, especially in this season’s hottest Barbiecore pink colorway. Gucci Gucci Ophidia GG Large Tote Bag $1,650 Buy now

10. Prada Woven-Logo Raffia Tote Bag

Closing out this list with the designer tote of all designer totes, the iconic Prada woven-logo raffia tote bag, as spotted on Shay Mitchell during her recent Italian excursion. The best-selling bag, woven with 100 percent raffia palm, is also available in blue, yellow, black and white. We suggest investing in the natural hue to allow for endless vacation outfit options.

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Prada | Farfetch

Farfetch