The Best Designer Tote Bags For Show-Stopping Summer Style

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Flipboard
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Tumblr
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
Whether you’re heading to a local beach or jet-setting somewhere exciting, investing in a new designer tote bag is always a good idea. You can, of course, lug around that tried-and-true farmer’s market canvas bag that has been by your side (or on your shoulder) for the past 10 years, but we’re giving you permission to upgrade your carryall for a very special occasion: summer.
That’s right: this sunny season is reason enough to reward yourself for enduring less-than-desirable weather for the past many months, as we’ve all been itching to go outside and play. A roomy, statement tote bag will be your number one roll dog on these adventures, as it’s large enough to carry all of your essentials and cool enough to wear with pride. Just be prepared for constant compliments.
Related Stories
Related: TThe Most Stylish Beach Bags for Toting Your Seaside Essentials Like a Star
From Kylie’s striped Miu Miu to Shay Mitchell’s woven Prada to the asymmetrical favorite that Katie Holmes can’t get enough of, these are the best designer tote bags to invest in this season — all roomy enough to throw in your favorite toiletry bags, summer beauty essentials and an extra pair of flip-flops. Bonus: since tote bags are made of more accessible fabrics, so are their prices, which means you’ll be able to get your hands on a designer bag without the designer dollar signs.
1. Karl Lagerfeld Logo-Print Tote Bag
The Karl Lagerfeld-themed Met Gala love carries on in the designer’s sturdy logo-print tote, which features a snap button closure, top handles, an interior zipped compartment and red fabric lining.
2. Marni Translucent Logo Tote
For a beach-ready and transparent (but not totally see-through) option, go for Marni’s translucent logo tote. This style features dual top handles, an open top (pro tip: cover your essentials with a towel) and an all-over print of Marni’s logo.
3. Adidas by Stella McCartney ASMC Logo Tote
For a sportier option, we love this Adidas by Stella McCartney ASMC logo tote, which is crafted of lightweight polyester fabric and features multiple zip closures to protect your prized possessions.
4. Acne Studios Inflatable PVC Tote
For a cheeky poolside accessory, bring your own float to the party in the form of Acne Studios’ inflatable PVC tote, featuring one main compartment, a detachable webbing strap, a decorative heart keychain and, yes, a hole for inflating and deflating your bag.
5. 3.1 Phillip Lim Large Prism Tote Bag
Katie Holmes has been spotted on multiple occasions in NYC toting around 3.1 Phillip Lim’s large prism tote bag, which features a two-tone design, a side zip fastening, two top handles, thin shoulder straps and a removable pouch.
6. Telfar x Ugg Suede Tote Bag
This isn’t just any Telfar shopping bag. From cult-favorite designer Telfar Clemens’ collab with Ugg comes this shearling-trimmed baby blue suede carryall that’s finished with the Brooklyn-based label’s inimitable circled “T” logo.
7. Loewe Small Leather-Trimmed Woven Raffia Tote
Emily Ratajkowski is Loewe’s latest campaign star, which is why the model and actress has been seen all over New York sporting the Spanish luxury brand’s best-selling accessories and apparel. She likely owns Loewe’s leather-trimmed woven raffia tote, which is quickly becoming a street-style favorite for its beachy feel, chic tan leather and an embossment of the label’s iconic motif.
8. Miu Miu Logo-Print Tote Bag
Kylie Jenner recently took a selfie wearing Miu Miu’s multicolor logo-print tote bag, featuring an interwoven design, two top handles, a horizontal stripe pattern and an open top.
9. Gucci Ophidia GG Large Tote Bag
You can’t go wrong with a classic Gucci Ophidia GG large tote bag, especially in this season’s hottest Barbiecore pink colorway.
10. Prada Woven-Logo Raffia Tote Bag
Closing out this list with the designer tote of all designer totes, the iconic Prada woven-logo raffia tote bag, as spotted on Shay Mitchell during her recent Italian excursion. The best-selling bag, woven with 100 percent raffia palm, is also available in blue, yellow, black and white. We suggest investing in the natural hue to allow for endless vacation outfit options.
MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Prada | Farfetch
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
shopping
Hailey Bieber’s Best-Selling Rhode Peptide Lip Treatments Now Come In a Money-Saving Bundle
-
Lisa Kudrow
‘Friends’ Drops New Polly Pocket Set, More Show-Inspired Merch for International Friendship Day
-
shopping
The Best Augustinus Bader Products Worth Buying for Summer, from The Best-Selling Cream to the Underrated Lip Balm
-
Givenchy
Inside Givenchy’s Starry LA Launch Party with Lukas Gage, Mason Gooding, Madelaine Petsch and More
-
-