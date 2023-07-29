The Famous $12.99 Disney Bundle Deal Is Back: Here’s What to Know About the Offer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

With the proliferation of streaming services out there these days, it can be hard to decide what to watch — and where to spend your money. But one of the best streaming deals on the market remains the so-called “Disney Bundle” (or “Disney Plus Bundle”) which gets you unlimited streaming on Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for just $12.99 total. That’s all three services for less than $13.

The current deal gets you the basic Disney Bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for just $12.99. The price includes on-demand streaming for all three services with occasional ads. You’ll also get access to live streaming and events on ESPN+, like UFC Fight Night, PGA golf, soccer, baseball and more.

This is — in our opinion — the best streaming deal online, considering Disney+ on its own recently raised its monthly subscription price to $7.99.

Prefer an ad-free experience? You can upgrade to a no-ads version of the Disney Bundle for $19.99. The cheapest Disney Bundle deal, meantime, is on the “Disney Bundle Duo Basic” plan, which gets you Disney+ (With Ads) and Hulu (With Ads) for $9.99 a month. There is no promo code needed.

Want to get the Disney Bundle free? Verizon customers on select Unlimited plans can get “Disney+ on us.” Plans start at just $50 a month and include unlimited talk and text, plus free streaming on Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+.

There isn’t another way currently to get Disney+ or the Disney Bundle for free, though Hulu offers a 30-day free trial for new subscribers that you can get here. (ESPN+ currently doesn’t offer a free trial).

Subscribers to the Disney Bundle get access to one of the largest streaming libraries of live and on-demand content, with more than 100,000 movies, TV episodes, original shows, sports and live events included in your monthly price.

Disney+ gets you Disney and Pixar content, but it’s also the dedicated streaming home for franchises like Marvel and Star Wars. Hulu lets you binge classic shows like Will & Grace and New Girl, and watch new episodes of shows like The Kardashians, the Real Housewives franchise, and Hulu Originals like Only Murder in the Building.

ESPN+ is the premier streaming destination for sports, with thousands of live events and highlights spanning UFC, NHL, MLS, MLB, PGA, Grand Slam tennis, college sports and more.

Of course, streaming services change up their pricing all the time, so the $12.99 Disney Bundle deal may not be here for long. See more pricing details and offers here.