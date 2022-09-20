The 40+ Best Early Holiday Gifts for Disney Fans, From Stylish Park Gear to Trivia Games and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Disney devotees are in a superfan league of their own. From being proud Magic Key pass holders to watching every Pixar film short and movie franchise on repeat, there are no shortage of options for showcasing one’s fandom for the Mouse House — and that’s where the best gifts for Disney lovers come in.

Whether you’re treating yourself or shopping early for whimsical stocking stuffers, these Disney gifts might just be the next best thing to unwrapping a Magic Key pass or a D23 membership. (Walt Disney World has paused new sales of annual passes.) From holiday gifts and trivia board games to fine jewelry and royal court-worthy cosmetics, check out our top picks below.

The Magical World of Disney Trivia Board Game

Think you or your giftee knows the most about the Mouse House? This eight-person Magical World of Disney Trivia game for ages 6 and up is perfect for showing off your devotion to Disney and Pixar.

The Magical World of Disney Trivia Board Game $49.99 on Amazon.com

Minnie Mouse Sunburst Mouse Icon Ball Ornament

If your loved one can’t wait to deck out their halls and walls with holiday flair, then this Minnie Mouse ornament will surely have a spot on their tree.

Minnie Mouse Sunburst Mouse Icon Ball Ornament $30

Ground Up Disney Princess All Over Print Slip-On Shoes

Available in toddler, little/big kids and adult sizing, Ground Up’s Disney princess slip-ons will keep wearers’ feet stylish and comfortable while at the park (or on errand runs) all day.

Ground Up Disney Princess All Over Print Slip-On Shoes $58

Disney Encanto Casa Madrigal Advent Calendar

Let la Familia Madrigal surprise Encanto fans with this 24-day Advent calendar filled with character figurines.

Disney Encanto Casa Madrigal Advent Calendar $39.99 on Amazon.com

The Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook by Ashley Craft

If your favorite Magic Key holder wishes they could take home their favorite park meals, they'll love author Ashley Craft's Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook. The 240-page culinary guide contains over 100 recipes inspired by the menus at Adventureland, Main Street, Paradise Gardens Park and beyond, from the infamous Dole Whip and classic corn dogs to raspberry rose Mickey macarons and baked macaroni and cheese with pulled pork.

The Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook $11.99 on Amazon.com

Ruggable Disney Marquee Monogram Doormat

For the Disney devotee who wants to treat every guest like a valued D23 member, this monogram doormat from Ruggable (which has plenty of other washable rug and doormat options for Mouse House fans) will make them the most magical host.

Ruggable Disney Marquee Monogram Doormat $179

Picnic Classics Mickey & Minnie Mouse Country Basket with Liner

Whether they’re headed to Paradise Pier or their local park, this charming handwoven wicker basket will turn every picnic into a photogenic one while safely holding Disney fans’ al fresco lunch and snacks. Gift it with a matching picnic blanket and Mickey Mouse charcuterie board set.

Picnic Classics Mickey & Minnie Mouse Country Basket (reg. $139) $74.95 on Amazon.com

Disney Porcelain Starbucks Tumbler

Help your Starbucks cup collector stay caffeinated (or hydrated) with this porcelain tumbler designed fro Disneyland. The playful 12-ounce vessel features art inspired by Minnie Mouse and the Anaheim theme park and a Starbucks logo print

Custom Official Disney Mickey Mouse Name Necklace

Create a truly personalized treasure and gift a custom-made necklace with your giftee’s name (or their loved ones’ names) in 14-karat gold over sterling silver, and finished with a crystal-encrusted Mickey icon charm. You can choose the font and color, and the pendant comes on an adjustable 16- to 18-inch chain with a lobster clasp closure. It comes in an official Disney gift box and drawstring storage pouch.

Custom Official Disney Mickey Mouse Name Necklace $69.99 on Amazon.com

The Haunted Mansion Ghost Portraits Mystery Two-Pin Blind Pack

The Haunted Mansion-obsessed pin traders will love unwrapping — and swapping — this mystery set of two enamel pins (they'll get a pair of randomly selected designs from 10 portraits in the series) at their next park meetup.

Disney+ Streaming Bundle

An annual subscription to Disney+ ensures that your favorite movie lover won't miss the entertainment giant's latest lineup of exclusive content. Subscribers can watch Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Jungle Cruise (previously only available with Premier Access); new original series and film shorts including Olaf Presents, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Ciao Alberto and Dopesick starring Michael Keaton; the new film, Home Sweet Home Alone; and specials featuring Star Wars bounty hunter Boba Fett and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, to name a few. If they're into sports or want to cut the cord, consider gifting them the Disney+ bundle with ESPN+ and Hulu ($14 to $20 per month).

Disney+ Subscription $80 per year

Walt Disney World Women’s Pennant Cardigan Sweater

Designed exclusively for Walt Disney World, this lightweight cardigan sweater features a collegiate-inspired design with embroidered pennant appliqués and chenille patches — perfect for the vintage-loving Magic Key holder.

Disney Mickey Mouse Touchland Limited Edition Collection

They don’t have to be a regular yellow tag puller to appreciate this limited edition set of Touchland’s moisturizing scented hand sanitizers, which come in a four-piece set featuring Mickey Mouse-inspired pop art.

Disney Mickey Mouse Touchland Limited Edition Collection $45

Lego Disney Castle 71040 Building Set

One of the best Disney gifts for brick addicts, Lego’s Disney castle building set is a 4,080-piece replica of Cinderella’s dreamy manse at Walt Disney Resort. It includes five minifigurines and plenty of magical details that recreate the park experience.

Lego Disney Castle Building Set $350

BaubleBar x Disney BFF Disney Earrpings

Disney devotees can adorn themselves in pieces from BaubleBar’s Disney collection before their next theme park adventure. Minnie and Mickey Mouse, Daisy, Donald Duck, Goofy, and Pluto as well as princesses, villains and other beloved characters are all available as charming enamel stud earrings, stretch bracelets and other playful accessories.

Casetify Tiana Custom Phone Case

From Casetify's Disney Princess Co-Lab, this customizable phone case is available for Apple and Samsung devices and comes in the tech accessories brand's Compostable, Ultra Compostable and extra durable Impact case options. Add your recipient's monogram or a phrase of up to 10 characters. Also available in other characters and phone models.

Frozen II Shape Shifter Olaf Plush

Frozen II fans can recreate their favorite Olaf Presents stories with this eight-piece Olaf plush that reacts with funny phrases during mix-and-match play.

Frozen II Shape Shifter Olaf Plush $41.30 on Amazon.com

Funko Pop! Town: Disney Castle with Mickey

The whimsical world of Disneyland will always live at your recipient’s home or office when they show off Funko Pop! Town’s six-inch Mickey Mouse vinyl figurine and castle set.

Funko Pop! Town: Disney Castle with Mickey $29.73 on Amazon.com

2023 Disney Mickey & Minney Mouse Seasonal Happy Planner

For the hyper-organized Disney devotees, this 2023 12-month Happy Planner will keep their schedule in proper order.

2023 Disney Mickey & Minney Mouse Seasonal Happy Planner

Disney x Happy Socks 6-Pack Gift Set

Pins aren’t the only subtle way for Disney fans to show off their flair. Happy Socks’ collaboration with Disney includes this six-pair gift box set of kaleidoscopic foot goods featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Daisy and Donald Duck, Goofy and Pluto.

Disney x Happy Socks 6-Pack Gift Set $108

Stella McCartney x Disney Fantasia Faux Leather Card Holder

Your favorite designer-loving park explorer can go minimalist with Stella McCartney’s vegan leather crossbody card holder (with room for up to eight cards) starring Mickey himself.

Stella McCartney x Disney Fantasia Faux Leather Card Holder $550

BaubleBar Neutral Custom Blanket

This custom cozy throw (also available in a larger blanket size) from BaubleBar’s Disney collection can be personalized with your recipient’s name, making it a truly thoughtful gift.

BaubleBar Neutral Custom Throw $88

Sigma Beauty x Disney Alice in Wonderland Complete Collection

If they're constantly getting lost in a beauty rabbit hole, Sigma Beauty's exclusive Alice in Wonderland collection will add some magic to their cosmetics kit. The limited edition range includes this 14-color eyesshadow palette feaeturing eye-popping metallics, mattes and shimmering shades.

Sigma Beauty x Disney Alice in Wonderland Eyeshadow Palette $59.00 on Amazon.com

Monopoly: Pixar Edition Board Game

This Pixar edition of Monopoly will delight Disney fans at their next board game night. The classic game’s tokens were reimagined into movie-inspired pieces including the Pizza Planet truck from Toy Story, the iconic Pixar ball and lamp, and Carl’s house from Up, and players can scoop up properties such as Nemo’s Anemone from Finding Nemo, Porto Corsa from Cars 2 and more.

Monopoly: Pixar Edition Board Game $27.99 on Amazon.com

Stoney Clover Lane Mickey & Minnie Pastel Heart Fanny Pack

Part of Stoney Clover Lane’s Mickey & Friends collection, this pastel heart print fanny pack will keep their essentials handy, whether they’re running errands or hopping from one Lightning Lane to the next.

Disney PhotoShare Smart Digital Photo Frame

Let loved ones relive the magic with this smart digital photo frame (available in 8 or 10-inch sizes), which has a 1280×800 HD touch screen and can hold up to 5,000 photos. Recipients can invite friends and family to add photos to the device, and they can add decorative digital borders and character cameos to their pics via the PhotoShare Frame app. The engraved espresso wood finish adds an extra elevated touch that blends in with nearly any interior decor style.

Disney PhotoShare Smart Digital Photo Frame $179.99 on Amazon.com

Baublebar x Disney Bag Charm

Disney fans will always have Mickey by their side with Baublebar’s adorable bag charm, which comes in other whimsical colors and patterns.

Mickey Mouse Pearl Bag Charm $68

Yoto Player with Five-Minute Disney Stories Pack

For little ones who want to relive the magic at home (and for parents seeking screen-free toys), try plugging in Disney's five-minute story cards into Yoto's wireless audio player, which makes a great gift for parents looking for screen-free entertainment. Disney and Pixar have teamed with the U.K.-based toy company to create new content, and this set includes two cards (Mickey Mouse Stories and Sleepy Time Stories). You can complete the set with Disney and Pixar's six-card set of Yoto audiobooks.

Yoto Player with Disney Cards Pack $109.99 on Amazon.com

Sigma Beauty x Disney Cinderella Eyeshadow Palette

You might be late to your next ball after dreaming up countless looks with this Cinderella-themed eyeshadow palette from vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics brand Sigma Beauty, which created a four-item collection inspired by the classic rags-to-riches princess. The 14-shade kit features matte, shimmer and metallic colors, plus a dual-ended brush for dreaming up endless magical looks. The palette also comes in a holiday gift-ready five-piece set that includes everything from the collaboration.

Sigma Beauty x Disney Cinderella Eyeshadow Palette $49.00 on Amazon.com

Mickey & Minnie Mouse Plush ID Lanyards

Got a regular park-visiting pin trader couple? This adorable set of two plush ID lanyards featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse will keep your giftees’ cards and pins on one handy spot around their necks. The charming and detachable pouches measure 7.5 inches by 5.5 inches and feature a clear ID sleeve on the back and a zippered compartment for holding cards, coins and other small items.

Magical Memories Disney Plush ID Lanyard Set $23.99 on Amazon.com

Loungefly Disney Villains Mini Backpack

Something wicked this way comes for Disney villain fans with this faux leather backpack. This frightful carryall measures 9 inches wide by 10.5 inches tall by 4.5 inches deep, and features adjustable shoulder straps, a top carrying handle and a front zipper pocket — perfect for stowing away essentials while roaming around the parks.

Loungefly Disney Maleficent Faux Leather Backpack $82.95 on Amazon.com

Mickey Mouse Double Flip Waffle Maker

For the resident gourmand in the mouse-loving household, this double-flip mini waffle maker featuring Mickey Mouse adds a touch of Disney magic to breakfast. Giftees can cook up to six Belgian waffles at a time with their preferred amount of crispness.

Mickey Mouse Double Flip Waffle Maker $80

Minnie Mouse Pullover Sweatshirt

Designed exclusively for Disneyland, this super-soft adults pullover sweatshirt with French terry lining features retro Minnie Mouse graphics and puffed long sleeves.

Minnie Mouse Pullover Sweatshirt $45

Pixar x Society6 “Toy Story” by Jazzberry Blue Framed Print

This official Toy Story wall art — from Society6’s new Pixar collection — by designer Jazzberry Blue reimagines the Little Green Men in this vintage-inspired print, which is available in a range of sizes and frame styles.

Pixar x Society6 'Toy Story' by Jazzberry Blue Framed Print $44 and up

Citizen Mickey Sport Baseball Watch

This battery-free EcoDrive watch by Citizen lets ballgame-loving Mickey fans keep their eye on the time with their favorite mouse. This baseball-inspired timepiece features the animated icon as he catches a fly ball over the sub dial, and the black ion-plated steel case is finished with a brown leather strap with white stitching reminiscent of baseball gloves. It’s water resistant up to 100 meters.

Citizen Mickey Sport Baseball Watch $375

Walt Disney’s Mickey Mouse: The Ultimate History Book

Walt Disney’s Mickey Mouse: The Ultimate History covers over 90 years of the lovable character’s life, from his beginning as a sketch named Mortimer to his role as a patriotic icon during World War II and beyond. The 512-page book makes the perfect coffee table book or addition to Mickey lovers’ bookshelves.

'Walt Disney's Mickey Mouse: The Ultimate History' Book $25.00 on Amazon.com

Enchanted Disney Fine Jewelry Belle 14-Karat Rose Gold Ring

The perfect gift for girlfriends and other Disney-loving accoutrements aficionados, this luxe ring inspired by Belle is made from 14-karat rose gold over sterling silver. It features a row of white diamonds that meets at a center of roses.

Enchanted Disney Fine Jewelry Belle 14-Karat Ring $150

Disney Mickey & Friends Food Fight Game

Food fiiiiight! Board game company Usapoly’s family-friendly dice game is inspired by the Mickey Mouse short film, No Service. Players ages 6 and up will need to clear their food tray and be the first to score three Mickey Medals in order to win — all without cleaning up actual culinary messes.

Disney Mickey & Friends Food Fight Game $24.00 on Amazon.com

Pura Vida x Disney Little Mermaid Delicate Charms Choker

Affordable jewelry brand Pura Vida has collaborated with Disney’s princesses on a magical collection ($4 to $32) of dainty earrings, necklaces, bracelets and stickers inspired by Ariel, Belle, Cinderella, Jasmine and Pocahontas. The line includes this 14-inch Little Mermaid chain necklace adorned with seashells, “bubble” pearls and gems.

Disney x Pura Vida Little Mermaid Delicate Charms Choker $30

Disney x RockLove Raya and the Last Dragon Charm Necklace

Raya and the Last Dragon fans can channel Sisu in this wearable collectible by RockLove Jewelry, which designed this official movie-inspired necklace in collaboration with Disney. The yellow gold-plated silver charm hangs on an adjustable black cord, and the piece comes in a luxury travel pouch and embossed boutique storage box.

Disney x RockLove Raya and the Last Dragon Charm Necklace $150

Petunia Pickle Bottom Diaper Bag Backpack

For the new parents who can hardly wait to bring their little ones to Disneyland or Walt Disney World, this diaper backpack (seen above, left) from Petunia Pickle Bottom’s Disney collection lets them bring the magic to wherever they’re headed. Designed for busy parents, the spacious carryall features a zippered bottom cooler compartment, five interior pockets, two exterior pockets and a removable and washable changing pad. (The playful print is also available on the brand’s best-selling Boxy Backpack).