The Best Duffle Bags for Every Type of Summer Trip

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s travel season. Whether you’re retreating to the beach for a week or meandering in the mountains for a few days, everyone needs — and deserves — a summer vacation. There are, of course, certain essentials that go with that. Chief among them are the right travel items to store all of your needs, and in our view, few things are handier than a good duffle bag.

Related: The Best Backpacks for Work and School

If you’re getting away for a quick weekend, you can fit everything in one. If you’re flying afar for longer, it’s a perfect way to store your necessities. Here are 12 of the best duffle bags for your summer journeys.

1. Away The Large Everywhere Bag

The Large Everywhere Bag from Away is an ideal piece for the fashionable traveler. Sleek, handy, and customizable, the medium-sized duffle can be used for a weekend away or as a complement to a larger set.

Away Everywhere Bag $295 Buy now

2. Calpak Stevyn Duffle Bag

Calpak’s Stevyn duffle bag has a separate area that can fit almost any kind of shoes, making it great for anyone who wants to allocate their space specifically for their footwear. The roomy main compartment with interior pockets adds to its appeal as a stylish unisex weekender bag, and it’s covered by the company’s one-year warranty.

Calpak Stevyn Duffle Bag $92 Buy now

3. Amazon Basics Large Duffle Bag

Amazon Basics’ large duffle bag is the perfect budget option. At under $30, there are very few well-made bags available for cheaper. Furthermore, it offers most of the functionality that can be found from pricier bags. It’s roomy, has nifty pockets, and has loads of space for all of your weekend needs.

Amazon Basics Duffle $26.39 on Amazon.com Buy now

4. Fossil Men’s Travel Duffle Bag

If you value clean imported leather, Fossil’s men’s travel duffle bag is an ideal purchase. It’s available in various washes, and can be paired with different travel fits. There’s a convenience to the bag too, with extra zippers and pockets all over the place.

Fossil Men's Duffle Bag $400.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

5. Herschel Novel Water Resistant Duffle Bag

Featuring a polyester body and tough strap, the Herschel Novel water resistant duffle bag (which just happens to be part of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale) is just as reliable as the company’s beloved backpacks. It has a few nifty features, too, including a shoe compartment, and an internal mesh storage sleeve. (The brand’s utilitarian carryalls have been spotted on A-list men such as Ryan Gosling and Liam Hemsworth.)

Herschel Novel Water Resistant Duffle Bag ($90) $53 Buy now

6. Troubadour Embark Duffle Bag

Troubadour’s sustainable bags are a perfect recycled fashion statement. Made of reusable materials and marked by smart trim, all of their pieces are worth having. The Embark duffle bag is among the most versatile, with convenient pockets and waterproof material to make for a convenient, cool overnight bag. It fits a 16-inch laptop and features a trolley sleeve for attaching to luggage handles (or zip it up and use it as an extra pocket).

Troubadour Embark Overnight Duffle Bag $325 Buy now

7. Tote & Carry Apollo 1 Duffle Bag

Made out of vegan materials as well as eco-friendly linen linings, Tote & Carry’s Appollo 1 carryall is among the best duffle bags for those who want to maintain a classic look without ruining the environment.

Tote & Carry Appollo 1 Duffle Bag $120 Buy now

8. Patagonia Black Hole Duffle Bag

Patagonia’s best-selling Black Hole duffle bag goes for a different kind of look. More functional looking than sleek and high-end, it’s a great option for outdoorsy types. And with 55 liters of storage, it can certainly fit enough clothes to deal with a weekend or more away.

Patagonia Black Hole Duffle Bag $139 Buy now

9. Samsonite Andante 2-Wheeled Rolling Duffle Bag

If you need something that falls between a suitcase and a duffle, Samsonite’s Andante two-wheeled bag checks off both boxes. Available in 22-, 28- and 32-inch sizes, this rolling duffle

Samsonite Andante 2-Wheeled Rolling Duffel Bag $144.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

10. REI Co-Op Stuff 50-Liter Travel Duffle Bag

For the traveler who plans on bringing back more than they left with, REI’s 50-liter Stuff duffle bag — from its in-house Co-op line — is an eco-conscious nylon carryall that folds into its own zippered pocket, making it easy to stash in your luggage and fill with souvenirs and whatever else you pick up along your adventures. It meets carry-on size guidelines and is finished with side daisy chains (for clipping on more stuff), plus it’s made from bluesign-approved materials that are friendlier to the environment.

11. Bellroy The Venture Duffle Bag

Whether minimalism is your approach to packing or design, Bellroy’s Venture duffle bag appeases both philosophies with its functional features and durable construction. The waterproof carryall has sturdy grab loops, convenient pockets, a key clip, a lockable main zipper and adjustable and detachable shoulder straps, making it a versatile pick. It’s also backed by the brand’s three-year warranty (so you can carry your gear with peace of mind.)

Bellroy The Venture Duffle Bag $179 Buy now

12. Mulberry Econyl Zipped Duffle Bag

Mulberry’s Econyl zipped duffle bag is the perfect option for those who believe in sustainability. The English luxury house makes its duffle from recycled nylon: fishing nets, fabric scraps — pretty much any old fabrics that it can clean and upcycle. It results in a sleek, all-black product, with shiny regenerated leather.

Mulberry Econyl Duffle Bag $1,300 Buy now

13. Versace Holdall Duffle Bag

There’s nothing quite like a designer statement piece. This Versace model, though, manages to hold on to a sense of cool without being too ostentatious. It’s a bit pricey, but you pay for the clout — and it’s worth it.