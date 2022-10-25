The Best Dyson Airwrap Dupes for Hollywood-Worthy Blowouts

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

While few hairstyles beat Halle Berry’s iconic pixie cut, we also love the long, bouncy blowouts mastered by Gisele Bündchen, Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé. Additional voluminous hair icons include Jane Fonda in Barbarella (Sydney Sweeney will star in the remake of the 1968 cult sci-fi film) and — more recently — Gen Z muse Matilda Djerf. One thing all of these women have in common is that they’ve inspired dozens of fans to attempt their legendary looks at home with the help of hair styling tools.

While the very viral Dyson Airwrap is a clear crowd-pleaser, some of us may be looking for a dupe or similar multi-tasking tool that gets the job done for a fraction of the price. If you’re on the hunt for well-vetted alternatives, we’ve rounded up some of the best Dyson Airwrap dupes for salon-quality blowouts (including some on sale during Amazon’s Beauty Haul event), from T3’s celebrity stylist-approved tool to Shark’s new Dyson competitor.

1. Shark FlexStyle Air Styling and Drying System

BEST DYSON AIRWRAP DUPE OVERALL

TikTok comedian Elyse Myers is a big fan of Shark’s new FlexStyle Air Styling and Drying System, which has quickly become a direct Dyson Airwrap competitor. The set comes in two system options based on your hair type, plus a bonus build-your-own system if you want to mix accessories. The Straight and Wavy system features two 1.25-in. auto-wrap curlers, one oval brush, one concentrator and one paddle brush, while the Curly and Coily system comes with all of those accessories, except the paddle brush is swapped for a curl-defining diffuser.

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Shark | Best Buy

Shark

Shark FlexStyle Air Styling and Drying System $269 Buy now

2. T3 AireBrush Duo Interchangeable Hot Air Blow Dry Brush

BEST BLOW DRYER BRUSH OVERALL

Boasting nine editorial beauty award wins, T3’s bestselling AireBrush Duo Interchangeable Hot Air Blow Dry Brush (which is 30 percent off at Amazon) comes with high-tech features including a built-in ion generator and a smart microchip to distribute precise, digitally controlled heat. It has five heat settings from 149° F to 185°F and three speed settings. Fans include celebrity hair stylist Erica Birdoes, who was the department head on Hulu’s well-reviewed comedy This Fool.

“I love that the T3 AireBrush features a paddle brush option so you can get a smooth flat style, too.” Birdoes shares. “I also love that they combine soft bristles on the brushes. You do have to get your hair mostly dry before using the Airebrush, but I feel like it locks the style in longer with less effort than the Dyson Airwrap.”

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: T3 | Amazon | Nordstrom | Sephora | Ulta

Amazon

T3 AireBrush Duo Interchangeable Hot Air Blow Dry Brush $190 Buy now

3. Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush

BEST BLOW DRYER BRUSH UNDER $100

With more than 7,000 positive ratings, Revlon’s budget-friendly One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Dryer styler (on sale for 31 percent off at Amazon) offers a versatile 2.4-in. head size that helps create a range of styling options, from flips to soft waves. Other key features include your choice of four heat settings (low, medium, high and cool), a smooth glide that helps reduce frizz and ceramic barrel with titanium tourmaline to reduce and protect against heat damage.

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Amazon | Target | Ulta | Walmart

Amazon

Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush (reg. $70) $48.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

4. Chi Spin N Curl

BEST CURLER FOR MEDIUM-LENGTH HAIR

Over 26,000 shoppers have spoken, and they’re reaching for Chi’s Spin N Curl tool to recreate salon-quality curls and waves like Gisele Bündchen in her Victoria’s Secret Angel era. (It’s on sale for 47 percent off during Amazon’s Beauty Haul event.) One unique detail that sets this styler apart is its design: hair is inserted into the opening of the curl chamber rather than wrapped around the tool, making it kinder to your wrists.

Word to the wise: reviewers recommend this tool for short to medium-length hair, as those with longer hair may have a difficult time dealing with the curl chamber’s strand limitations. (It will beep if you put too much hair in at once.)

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Chi | Amazon | Bed Bath & Beyond

Amazon

Chi Spin N Curl (reg. $110) $58.64 on Amazon.com Buy now

5. Drybar Reserve 3-in-1 Interchangeable Blow Dryer

BEST BLOW DRYER BRUSH SPLURGE

Given that celebrity-favorite salon Drybar is known for making Hollywood blowouts accessible for all, it makes sense that they’d develop a hair styling tool that helps its fans recreate the magic at home. The brand’s Reserve 3-in-1 Interchangeable Blow Dryer features an ultralight, ergonomic design and three interchangeable attachments — an oval brush, paddle brush and concentrator — to help you achieve long-lasting waves at your leisure.

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Amazon | Nordstrom | Sephora | Ulta

Amazon

Drybar Reserve 3-in-1 Interchangeable Blow Dryer (reg. $349) $295.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

6. InfinitiPro By Conair Hot Air Multi-Styler

BEST BUDGET DYSON AIRWRAP DUPE

InfinitiPro by Conair’s Hot Air Multi-Styler features a high-voltage ion generator that flattens the hair cuticle, reduces frizz and leaves hair shiny, which is always the goal. This one also comes with three attachments: a 2-in. nylon bristle brush for volume, a 1.25-in. curling iron with a removable clip and a paddle brush for straightening.

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Amazon | Bed Bath & Beyond

Amazon

InfinitiPro By Conair Hot Air Multi-Styler (reg. $117) $117.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

7. L’Ange Le Duo 360 Airflow Styler

BEST ALL-IN-ONE STYLER FOR TRAVELING

Given that our hairstyles change with our moods, L’Ange’s Le Duo 360 Airflow Styler makes it easy to switch from a smooth and sleek look to a bouncy curls moment. Favorite features include floating titanium plates with rounded edges for even heat distribution and none of the creasing and snagging we’ve all experienced while attempting waves with a basic flat iron. This styler also includes a built-in fan and 360° vented airflow to instantly cool hair on contact, locking in your shiny, frizz-free style. It has five temperature settings from 280°F to 430°F and a built-in clip to easily secure and style hair, and the dual voltage makes it great for traveling.

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: L’Ange | Amazon | Target

Amazon

L'Ange Le Duo 360 Airflow Styler (reg. $119) $89.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

8. Shark HyperAir IQ Hair Dryer

FASTEST AIR DRYER AND STYLER

One more innovative Shark tool, this time the powerful HyperAir IQ hair dryer that claims to automatically recognize styles and intelligently set heat and airflow, thanks to its dual optical sensors. Ideal for those on the go, Fans are most impressed with its high-velocity heated air and ionized air output, which delivers ultra-fast drying with no heat damage.

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Shark | Amazon | Bed Bath & Beyond | Best Buy | Walmart

Shark

Shark HyperAir IQ Hair Dryer (reg. $229) $196.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

9. Revamp Progloss Airstyle 6-in-1 Hot Air Multi Styler

BEST VALUE AIRWRAP DUPE

For the most bang for buck, Revamp’s Proglass Airstyle multi-tasking styler features a generous six attachments for customization: a curl diffuser, a .75-in. air curling iron, a 1.5-in. rotating air brush, a 1.25-in. bristle air brush, a cushioned paddle air brush and a drying nozzle. The tool’s ceramic barrel is also influenced with progloss super smooth oils including keratin, argan and coconut oils to lock in frizz-free shine and hydration.

Amazon

Revamp Progloss Airstyle 6-in-1 Hot Air Multi Styler $129.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

10. Amika Blow Dryer Brush 2.0

BEST FOR CURLY AND COILY HAIR

Sustainable and inclusive haircare brand Amika has developed an innovative hair styling tool that promises an effortless, glossy finish. The Blow Dryer Brush 2.0‘s large oval barrel creates volume at the root, while its dynamic duo of long and short bristles detangle, smooth and minimize breakage. Also key are the adjustable heat settings, which provide a customized blowout that works for a variety of hair types.

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Amazon | Sephora

Sephora