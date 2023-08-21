Dyson’s Luxe Corrale Hair Straightener Gets a Rare $100 Discount Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Dyson products rarely go on sale, so when they do, we definitely take notice. That’s why you don’t want to pass up Dyson’s latest sale, which gets you a surprise $100 discount off their best-selling Corrale Hair Straightener, beloved by celebs like Hailey Bieber.

Available in the brand’s signature fuchsia colorway, the new deal gets you the Dyson Corrale Hair Styler Straightener for $399 — $100 off its regular price of $499+. This is the lowest price we’re seeing online for the luxe Dyson straightener (for reference, the same unit is still $499 on Amazon.com).

The Dyson Corrale uses the brand’s signature “flexing plates” that gently gather and caress your hair rather than tugging at it, like cheaper straighteners. The manganese copper alloy plates provide better control so you can style your hair faster — and with less heat. Dyson says its users report “50% less breakage, less frizz and fewer flyaways” when using the Corrale versus other generic brands.

Choose from three different heat settings, based on your type, texture and thickness of hair. Dyson’s “intelligent heat control” technology can also automatically adjust the temperature based on your hair type.

Unless most hair straighteners, which are tethered to a cord and plug, the Dyson Corrale Styler is a cordless hair straightener. Get up to 30 minutes on a single charge; the unit fully recharges in just 70 minutes.

This deal gets you the Dyson Corrale Styler Straightener in a Fuchsia/Bright Nickel colorway, plus a charging dock, charging cable and storage case. Regularly $499+, get it on sale for $399 on Dyson.com. As with most Dyson deals, quantities are limited and expected to move fast, so we recommend adding to cart while the discount is still live.

