The Best Dyson Deals to Shop During Black Friday

Need to clean up your home maintenance act? Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to score deals on Dyson’s best-selling upright and cordless stick vacuums, air purifiers and refurbished products. Through Nov. 26 until midnight CT, the company is offering up to $220 off its products at its website, and other retailers including Best Buy, Bed Bath & Beyond, Home Depot and Target are also slashing prices on Dyson.

Although Dyson’s newest Airwrap isn’t sale for Black Friday, the company is offering $70 off refurbished models of its first-generation hair styler, which counts ambassador and Hollywood hair stylist Jen Atkin among fans. If you are in the market for the latest Airwrap hair multi-styler, you’ll get three free gifts valued at up to $125 when you buy from the company’s website. (There are plenty of other hairstyling devices on sale this weekend at Amazon and beyond.)

Below, check out some of the best Dyson deals to shop on Black Friday, from $220 off the lightweight V8 Absolute cordless vacuum or the Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09 purifying fan to $100 off the Dyson Ball Animal 3 upright vacuum for pet owners.

Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum ($220 off) Save $200 off Dyson’s powerful and lightweight V8 Absolute cordless vacuum, which offers up to 40 minutes of cleaning time and includes the Fluffy cleaner head and three more accessories valued at $215. Dyson Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum (reg. $500) $280 Buy now

Dyson First-Generation Airwrap Complete Refurbished ($70 off) The refurbished version of Dyson’s award-winning original Airwrap Complete is $70 off, bringing the price down to $430. It features the company’s hair dryer that uses the Coanda effect to curl, wave and smooth hair without damaging tresses, and comes with five hair styling tools that can curl, wave, straighten and dry. Courtesy of Best Buy Dyson Limited Edition Supersonic Hair Dryer Gift Set A $459 value, Dyson’s limited-edition Supersonic hair dryer gift set is suitable for all hair types and helps increase shine and reduce frizz. This holiday-ready model comes in an exclusive fuschia and nickel colorway and with five styling attachments and a Prussian blue storage case. MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Dyson | Best Buy Sephora Dyson Limited Edition Supersonic Hair Dryer Gift Set ($459 value) $429 Buy now Dyson Special Edition Corrale Straightener and Styler Get three free gifts valued at $125 when you buy the Dyson Corrale straightener and styler directly from the brand. It features flexing manganese copper alloy plates that offer more styling control with less heat and damage. Dyson Dyson Special Edition Corrale Straightener and Styler $500 Buy now

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum ($100 off) Dyson’s original V8 cordless vacuum is on sale for only $350, or $100 off the original price. It converts into a handheld device and comes with five accessories: a de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head for carpets and hard floor, a hair screw tool that effectively removes pet hair from small spaces and upholstery, a combination tool and crevice tool. (The V8 Origin model is on sale for $280 at Target.) MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Dyson | Best Buy Dyson Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum (reg. $450) $350 Buy now

Dyson PureCool Link TP02 Purifying Fan ($220 off) Dyson’s Pure Cool Link TP02 keeps your air continuously clean and automatically adjusts its strength based on indoor and outdoor air quality. You can monitor, schedule and remotely control the air purifying fan, which is $220 off. Dyson PureCool Link TP02 Air Purifying Fan (reg. $520) $300 Buy now Dyson V12 Detect Slim Extra Cordless Vacuum ($150 off) Save $150 off Dyson’s V12 Detect Slim Extra (reg. $650), which is the company’s “most lightweight intelligent cordless vacuum.” The attachment’s laser helps you spot microscopic dust for better cleaning, and it features Dyson’s latest hair de-tangling technology. The vacuum comes with three extra accessories, too. MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Dyson | Best Buy | Target Dyson Dyson V12 Detect Slim Extra Cordless Vacuum (reg. $650) $500 Buy now

Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra Upright Vacuum ($100 off) Dyson’s Ball Animal 3 Extra upright vacuum is $100 off, and promises the best cleaning performance for homes with pets. The detangling attachment keeps hair from getting stuck, and it comes with a free tool worth $30 when purchased from Dyson. MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Dyson | Best Buy | Home Depot | Target Dyson Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra Upright Vacuum (reg. $500) $400 Buy now

Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum ($150 off) Dyson’s super powerful cordless V15 Detect vacuum intelligently optimizes the suction and run time, and it comes with a laser-equipped attachment that reveals microscopic dust and two advanced cleaner heads for pet hair and deep cleaning. Regularly $650, it’s $150 off for Black Friday; get two free accessories valued at $85 and a free floor dock worth $150 when you buy it directly from Dyson. MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Dyson | Best Buy | Target Dyson Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum (reg. $650) $500 Buy now