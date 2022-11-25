The Best Dyson Deals to Shop During Black Friday

- Share this article on Facebook
Need to clean up your home maintenance act? Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to score deals on Dyson’s best-selling upright and cordless stick vacuums, air purifiers and refurbished products. Through Nov. 26 until midnight CT, the company is offering up to $220 off its products at its website, and other retailers including Best Buy, Bed Bath & Beyond, Home Depot and Target are also slashing prices on Dyson.
Although Dyson’s newest Airwrap isn’t sale for Black Friday, the company is offering $70 off refurbished models of its first-generation hair styler, which counts ambassador and Hollywood hair stylist Jen Atkin among fans. If you are in the market for the latest Airwrap hair multi-styler, you’ll get three free gifts valued at up to $125 when you buy from the company’s website. (There are plenty of other hairstyling devices on sale this weekend at Amazon and beyond.)
Below, check out some of the best Dyson deals to shop on Black Friday, from $220 off the lightweight V8 Absolute cordless vacuum or the Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09 purifying fan to $100 off the Dyson Ball Animal 3 upright vacuum for pet owners.
Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum ($220 off)
Save $200 off Dyson’s powerful and lightweight V8 Absolute cordless vacuum, which offers up to 40 minutes of cleaning time and includes the Fluffy cleaner head and three more accessories valued at $215.
Dyson First-Generation Airwrap Complete Refurbished ($70 off)
The refurbished version of Dyson’s award-winning original Airwrap Complete is $70 off, bringing the price down to $430. It features the company’s hair dryer that uses the Coanda effect to curl, wave and smooth hair without damaging tresses, and comes with five hair styling tools that can curl, wave, straighten and dry.
Dyson Limited Edition Supersonic Hair Dryer Gift Set
A $459 value, Dyson’s limited-edition Supersonic hair dryer gift set is suitable for all hair types and helps increase shine and reduce frizz. This holiday-ready model comes in an exclusive fuschia and nickel colorway and with five styling attachments and a Prussian blue storage case.
Dyson Special Edition Corrale Straightener and Styler
Get three free gifts valued at $125 when you buy the Dyson Corrale straightener and styler directly from the brand. It features flexing manganese copper alloy plates that offer more styling control with less heat and damage.
Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum ($100 off)
Dyson’s original V8 cordless vacuum is on sale for only $350, or $100 off the original price. It converts into a handheld device and comes with five accessories: a de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head for carpets and hard floor, a hair screw tool that effectively removes pet hair from small spaces and upholstery, a combination tool and crevice tool. (The V8 Origin model is on sale for $280 at Target.)
Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09 Purifying Fan ($190 off)
Keep your home or office formaldehyde-free with Dyson’s oscillating Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09 air purifying fan, which is $190 off the regular price of $690. The advanced filtration system is equipped with a unique catalytic filter and precise sensor that continually detects and destroys formaldehyde, gases, odors and as small as particles 0.3.
Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum ($150 off)
The Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal cordless stick vacuum is on sale for $400 (reg. $550) and promises up to one hour of run time, three cleaning modes and deep cleaning suction power for pet hair and particles as small as 0.3 microns.
Dyson TP01 Pure Cool Tower Air Purifier and Fan ($100 off)
Certified by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, the Dyson TP01 Pure Cool Tower Air Purifier and Fan is on sale for $300, or 25% off the original price. It promises 360-degree HEPA filtration for wildfire smoke, particles and pollutants as small as 0.3 microns and diffused and focused oscillation.
Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum ($100 off)
Regularly $450, the Dyson V8 Animal cordless stick vacuum is $100 off at Bed Bath & Beyond. Designed for homes with pets, the V8 vacuum with HEPA filtration conveniently transforms into a handheld device and promises up to 40 minutes of cleaning time. It also comes with a crevice cleaning tool.
Dyson Ball Upright Vacuum ($150 off)
Dyson’s original Ball upright vacuum is on sale for $150 off, bringing the price down to $350. It has a washable HEPA filter, a self-adjusting cleaning head that works on carpets of different heights and hard floors, and a Radial Root Cyclone technology that targets dirt and allergens.
Dyson Ball Animal 3 Complete Upright VacVuum ($100 off)
Regularly $550, Dyson’s Ball Animal 3 Complete upright vacuum is $100 off. It’s one of the best vacuums for cleaning up pet hair without getting tangling up in the device, and it comes with six extra accessories when you buy it directly from the company. (The original model is also on sale for $400 at Best Buy.)
Dyson PureCool Link TP02 Purifying Fan ($220 off)
Dyson’s Pure Cool Link TP02 keeps your air continuously clean and automatically adjusts its strength based on indoor and outdoor air quality. You can monitor, schedule and remotely control the air purifying fan, which is $220 off.
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Extra Cordless Vacuum ($150 off)
Save $150 off Dyson’s V12 Detect Slim Extra (reg. $650), which is the company’s “most lightweight intelligent cordless vacuum.” The attachment’s laser helps you spot microscopic dust for better cleaning, and it features Dyson’s latest hair de-tangling technology. The vacuum comes with three extra accessories, too.
Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra Upright Vacuum ($100 off)
Dyson’s Ball Animal 3 Extra upright vacuum is $100 off, and promises the best cleaning performance for homes with pets. The detangling attachment keeps hair from getting stuck, and it comes with a free tool worth $30 when purchased from Dyson.
Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum ($150 off)
Dyson’s super powerful cordless V15 Detect vacuum intelligently optimizes the suction and run time, and it comes with a laser-equipped attachment that reveals microscopic dust and two advanced cleaner heads for pet hair and deep cleaning. Regularly $650, it’s $150 off for Black Friday; get two free accessories valued at $85 and a free floor dock worth $150 when you buy it directly from Dyson.
Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool Autoreact Fan ($200 off)
Humidify, purify best buyand cool your air with Dyson’s Purifier Humidify+Cool Autoreact, which is $200 off the regular price of $800.
