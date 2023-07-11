The Brad Pitt-Approved Italian Espresso Machine Is Under $500 for Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

One of the best things to pick up during Amazon’s Prime Day event this week is a new espresso machine. Unlike the popular Keurig or Nespresso machines, these fancy espresso coffee makers rarely go on sale, which makes this an ideal time to pick up one of these countertop units at a discount.

The best Prime Day espresso machine deal is on the De’Longhi La Specialista Arte, which is marked down to just $499 right now on Amazon.com. The Italian brand counts Brad Pitt as an ambassador, and is beloved by baristas and home brewers alike. This deal gets you their top-rated La Specialista Arte machine for a $200 discount, taking the price down to under $500 for the first time ever.

Amazon

De’Longhi La Specialista Arte $499.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Prime Day espresso maker deal gets you the De’Longhi Espresso Machine with an included tamper, conical burr grinder, milk frother, frothing jug, dosing funnel, and tamping mat. You also get a cleaning kit for the machine itself and for the steaming wand.

The stainless steel machine is designed for kitchen countertops, but looks great in any space, from an office to cafe. De’Longhi espresso makers are known for their ability to deliver customizable drinks, and this machine makes everything from lattes to cappuccinos with ease.

Choose from eight different grind settings for your favorite coffee beans, and three different temperature controls depending on the type of brew you like. The built-in frothing wand lets you create the perfect foam with any type of milk.

We’ve been using a De’Longhi for years and like how you can create your own fancy drinks or simply get your coffee with the press of a button. To wit: the La Specialista Arte comes with three convenient pre-set modes to make espresso, an Americano or for hot water.

Amazon

De’Longhi La Specialista Arte $499.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

Regularly $699+, get the De’Longhi La Specialista Arte on sale for just $499 right now. Pitt, meantime, has appeared in ads for the De’Longhi Dinamica Plus (which starts at $999, a 45% discount on Amazon) and the new De’Longhi TrueBrew, which makes hot or cold coffee and is on sale for $499.

While there are cheaper espresso maker dupes online, the De’Longhi deals are the best high-end espresso maker deals we’re seeing for Prime Day. Quantities are limited so we recommend adding to cart now. See full details on Amazon.com and see more espresso machine deals here.