Restock Your Return-to-Work Wardrobe at Everlane’s Summer Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
Everlane has been enjoying some star power lately. In addition to being worn by Angelina Jolie, H.R.H. Meghan Markle and Reese Witherspoon in years past, the direct-to-consumer brand has been spotted recently on Katie Holmes, Jodie Turner-Smith, Jamie Dornan, Nicole Richie, Kate Bosworth and other Hollywood stars.
The brand is known for its “radical transparency” ethos, resulting in effortless, minimalist essentials that are versatile by design. For those who are preparing their wardrobes for returning to the office or school (or are seeking to step away from those pandemic athleisure sets), Everlane’s summer sale promises deep discounts on classic closet staples that rarely see markdowns.
The brand is offering up to 70 percent off womenswear and menswear, including on summer and fall-ready basics, footwear, travel-friendly bags and more — so now’s the time to stock up on those cult-favorite crewneck shirts for as low as $16. Also on offer are men’s shirts and button-downs for under $50, breezy summer dresses and jumpsuits starting at $18 and eco-conscious footwear for $11 and up, to name just a few standout deals. And there’s still plenty to choose from if you’re not ready to let go of your WFH basics — women’s activewear such as workout tanks and leggings are on sale for $10 and up, and men’s sweaters are on sale for $44 and up.
Ahead, we’ve rounded up more than 30 of the best women’s and men’s fashion deals to shop during Everlane’s summer blowout, including pieces for transitioning stylishly and seamlessly away from your sweatpants. Since the label rarely hosts sales, we expect inventory to move quick — so we suggest filling your cart sooner than later.
The Best Everlane Womenswear Deals
Everlane The Tiered Midi Dress (60% off)
Everlane The Organic Cotton Cutaway Tank (46% off)
Everlane The ’90s Cheeky Jean (50% off)
Everlane The Italian Leather Studio Bag (35% off)
Everlane The Twin Buckle Sandals (40% off)
Everlane The Cotton Tourist Shirt (44% off)
Everlane The Tourist Shorts
Everlane The ReLeather Tennis Shoes (60% off)
Everlane The Curvy Cheek Jeans (70% off)
Everlane The Quilted Weekender (50% off)
Everlane The Dream Pants (50% off)
Everlane The Smocked Linen Dress (60% off)
Everlane The Billow Cami (25% off)
Everlane The Perform 24/7 Legging (50% off)
Everlane The Easy Button-Front Skirt (50% off)
Everlane The Open Back Rib Dress (41% off)
Everlane The Fatigue Apron Jumpsuit (60% off)
Everlane The ReNew Teddy Sport Sandals (70% off)
Everlane The Air Oversized Crew Tee (46% off)
Everlane The Italian Leather Chelsea Boots (45% off)
The Best Everlane Menswear Deals
Everlane The Track Bomber Jacket (50% off)
Everlane ReLeather Court Sneaker Velcro (60% off)
Everlane The Heavyweight Overshirt (60% off)
Everlane The ReNew Air Pant (60% off)
Everlane The Denim Popover Shirt (60% off)
Everlane The Organic French Terry Sweatpant (50% off)
Everlane Unisex French Terry Crew (60% off)
Everlane The Wool Five-Panel Cap (70% off)
Everlane The Forever Sneaker (60% off)
Everlane The Brief (60% off)
