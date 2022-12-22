The Top Can’t-Go-Wrong Gift Ideas For Your Hardworking Executive Assistant 

- Share this article on Facebook
Showing appreciation for your hard-working second hand is an essential component of a healthy boss-assistant relationship. When you express your gratitude for their labor, they’re more likely to care about their work (and it’s just a nice thing to do). This can be as simple as a verbal thanks at the end of a long day, or with a gift to celebrate their birthday, a major holiday or after a big team win.
The best gifts for your executive assistant, secretary or administrative professional is one that’s tailored to the occasion, their tastes, and feels like a treat. To get your gifting juices flowing, we’ve got seven can’t-go-wrong gift ideas for assistants of all stripes.
For more last-minute present ideas, check out The Hollywood Reporter's holiday gift guides here.
1. A Handsome Work Bag
A gift that enhances your assistant’s work life is a no-brainer. Upgrade their daily schlep with an impressive briefcase, tote or backpack.
Bottega Veneta Hydrology Intrecciato Leather Briefcase
Beis The Large Work Tote
Chloe Sense Textured-Leather Tote
Tory Burch Lee Radziwill Double Bag
2. An Off-Duty It Bag
If you have a good grasp on your assistant’s personal style, consider a high-end handbag from a favorite designer. For the eco-conscious giftee, a gift card to an online designer consignment retailer is also a great choice.
Gucci GG Ophidia Mini Shoulder Bag
Saint Laurent Lou Matelassé Leather Camera Bag
Fendi Fendigraphy Small Bag
3. Anything Cashmere
Cashmere is a no-brainer and can be scaled to a variety of price points — think winter accessories, wraps, or blankets. Especially prescient if your workplace is chronically over-air-conditioned.
Cuyana Recycled Cashmere Scarf
Everlane The Cashmere Beanie
NakedCashmere Socks
Burberry Giant Check Cashmere Scarf
4. Designer Sunglasses
A sharp pair of shades from a top label is an easy way to impress. Select a silhouette similar to the pair they wear daily to ensure the frames will be flattering and suited to their style.
Prada Rectangular Sunglasses
Tom Ford Aviator-Style Gold-Tone Sunglasses
Dior Eyewear DiorPacific Cat-Eye Acetate Sunglasses
Celine 58mm Square Sunglasses
5. Caffeine
What do you think fuels your hardworking assistant, a passion for being CC’ed on email? Hook them up with hot tea, cold brew, espresso, and more on-demand with an elevated single-serve machine — bonus points for selecting one with biodegradable pods.
Bruvi Bundle
De’Longhi Magnifica Evo Espresso Machine
6. A Spa Day
Send them off to a fancy spa for a relaxing day of treatments. A generous gift card that lets them pick a service (or two) is a safer bed than scheduling a seaweed wrap or oxygen facial on their behalf.
Spa Finder Gift Card
7. High-End Skincare
If they’re into skincare, treat them to a set from a Hollywood-loved luxury line, like La Mer.
La Mer Restored & Refreshed Collection Set
Dr. Barbara Sturm The Serum House Set
Augustinus Bader The Winter Recovery Kit
