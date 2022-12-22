×
The Top Can’t-Go-Wrong Gift Ideas For Your Hardworking Executive Assistant 

Treat your superstar staff to these luxe gifts that show your appreciation.

The Best Executive Assistant Gifts
Showing appreciation for your hard-working second hand is an essential component of a healthy boss-assistant relationship. When you express your gratitude for their labor, they’re more likely to care about their work (and it’s just a nice thing to do). This can be as simple as a verbal thanks at the end of a long day, or with a gift to celebrate their birthday, a major holiday or after a big team win. 

The best gifts for your executive assistant, secretary or administrative professional is one that’s tailored to the occasion, their tastes, and feels like a treat. To get your gifting juices flowing, we’ve got seven can’t-go-wrong gift ideas for assistants of all stripes.

For more last-minute present ideas, check out The Hollywood Reporter‘s holiday gift guides here.

1. A Handsome Work Bag

A gift that enhances your assistant’s work life is a no-brainer. Upgrade their daily schlep with an impressive briefcase, tote or backpack.

Bottega Veneta Hydrology Intrecciato Leather Briefcase

Bottega Veneta Hydrology Intrecciato Leather Briefcase

Mr. Porter

Bottega Veneta Hydrology Intrecciato Leather Briefcase $4,100

Buy now

Beis The Large Work Tote

Beis The Large Work Tote

Beis

Beis The Large Work Tote $138

Buy now

Chloe Sense Textured-Leather Tote

Chloe Sense Textured-Leather Tote

Net-A-Porter

Chloe Sense Textured-Leather Tote $1,690

Buy now

Tory Burch Lee Radziwill Double Bag

Tory Burch Lee Radziwill Double Bag

Tory Burch

Tory Burch Lee Radziwill Double Bag $1,098

Buy now

2. An Off-Duty It Bag

If you have a good grasp on your assistant’s personal style, consider a high-end handbag from a favorite designer. For the eco-conscious giftee, a gift card to an online designer consignment retailer is also a great choice.

Gucci GG Ophidia Mini Shoulder Bag

Gucci GG Ophidia Mini Shoulder Bag

Gucci

Gucci GG Ophidia Mini Shoulder Bag $1,500

Buy now

Saint Laurent Lou Matelassé Leather Camera Bag

Saint Laurent Lou Matelassé Leather Camera Bag

Nordstrom

Saint Laurent Lou Matelassé Leather Camera Bag $1,690

Buy now

Fendi Fendigraphy Small Bag

Fendi Fendigraphy Small Bag

24S

Fendi Fendigraphy Small Bag $2,590

Buy now

3. Anything Cashmere

Cashmere is a no-brainer and can be scaled to a variety of price points — think winter accessories, wraps, or blankets. Especially prescient if your workplace is chronically over-air-conditioned. 

Cuyana Recycled Cashmere Scarf

Cuyana Recycled Cashmere Scarf

Cuyana

Cuyana Recycled Cashmere Scarf $198

Buy now

Everlane The Cashmere Beanie

Everlane The Cashmere Beanie

Everlane

Everlane The Cashmere Beanie (reg. $75) $38

Buy now

NakedCashmere Socks

NakedCashmere Adobe Cashmere Socks

NakedCashmere

NakedCashmere Socks $98

Buy now

Burberry Giant Check Cashmere Scarf

Burberry Giant Check Cashmere Scarf

Nordstrom

Burberry Giant Check Cashmere Scarf $620

Buy now

4. Designer Sunglasses 

A sharp pair of shades from a top label is an easy way to impress. Select a silhouette similar to the pair they wear daily to ensure the frames will be flattering and suited to their style. 

Prada Rectangular Sunglasses

Prada Rectangular Sunglasses

Nordstrom

Prada Rectangular Sunglasses $517

Buy now

Tom Ford Aviator-Style Gold-Tone Sunglasses

Tom Ford Aviator-Style Gold-Tone Sunglasses $545

Buy now

Dior Eyewear DiorPacific Cat-Eye Acetate Sunglasses

Dior Eyewear DiorPacific Cat-Eye Acetate Sunglasses $480

Buy now

Celine 58mm Square Sunglasses

Celine 58mm Square Sunglasses $380

Buy now

5. Caffeine

What do you think fuels your hardworking assistant, a passion for being CC’ed on email? Hook them up with hot tea, cold brew, espresso, and more on-demand with an elevated single-serve machine — bonus points for selecting one with biodegradable pods.

Bruvi Bundle

Bruvi Bundle

Bruvi

Bruvi Bundle $398

Buy now

De’Longhi Magnifica Evo Espresso Machine

Amazon

De’Longhi Magnifica Evo Espresso Machine (reg. $900) $750

Buy now

6. A Spa Day

Send them off to a fancy spa for a relaxing day of treatments. A generous gift card that lets them pick a service (or two) is a safer bed than scheduling a seaweed wrap or oxygen facial on their behalf. 

Spa Finder Gift Card

Spa Finder Gift Card

Spa Finder

Spa Finder Gift Card $50 to $500

Buy now

7. High-End Skincare 

If they’re into skincare, treat them to a set from a Hollywood-loved luxury line, like La Mer. 

La Mer Restored & Refreshed Collection Set

La Mer Restored & Refreshed Collection Set

Saks Fifth Avenue

La Mer Restored & Refreshed Collection Set $395

Buy now

Dr. Barbara Sturm The Serum House Set

Dr. Barbara Sturm The Serum House Set

Bloomingdale’s

Dr. Barbara Sturm The Serum House Set $470

Buy now

Augustinus Bader The Winter Recovery Kit

Augustinus Bader The Winter Recovery Kit

Augustinus Bader The Winter Recovery Kit $575

Buy now

