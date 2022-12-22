The Top Can’t-Go-Wrong Gift Ideas For Your Hardworking Executive Assistant 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Showing appreciation for your hard-working second hand is an essential component of a healthy boss-assistant relationship. When you express your gratitude for their labor, they’re more likely to care about their work (and it’s just a nice thing to do). This can be as simple as a verbal thanks at the end of a long day, or with a gift to celebrate their birthday, a major holiday or after a big team win.

The best gifts for your executive assistant, secretary or administrative professional is one that’s tailored to the occasion, their tastes, and feels like a treat. To get your gifting juices flowing, we’ve got seven can’t-go-wrong gift ideas for assistants of all stripes.

For more last-minute present ideas, check out The Hollywood Reporter‘s holiday gift guides here.

1. A Handsome Work Bag

A gift that enhances your assistant’s work life is a no-brainer. Upgrade their daily schlep with an impressive briefcase, tote or backpack.

Bottega Veneta Hydrology Intrecciato Leather Briefcase Mr. Porter Bottega Veneta Hydrology Intrecciato Leather Briefcase $4,100 Buy now

Beis The Large Work Tote Beis Beis The Large Work Tote $138 Buy now

Chloe Sense Textured-Leather Tote Net-A-Porter Chloe Sense Textured-Leather Tote $1,690 Buy now

Tory Burch Lee Radziwill Double Bag Tory Burch Tory Burch Lee Radziwill Double Bag $1,098 Buy now

2. An Off-Duty It Bag

If you have a good grasp on your assistant’s personal style, consider a high-end handbag from a favorite designer. For the eco-conscious giftee, a gift card to an online designer consignment retailer is also a great choice.

Gucci GG Ophidia Mini Shoulder Bag Gucci Gucci GG Ophidia Mini Shoulder Bag $1,500 Buy now

Saint Laurent Lou Matelassé Leather Camera Bag Nordstrom Saint Laurent Lou Matelassé Leather Camera Bag $1,690 Buy now

Fendi Fendigraphy Small Bag 24S Fendi Fendigraphy Small Bag $2,590 Buy now

3. Anything Cashmere

Cashmere is a no-brainer and can be scaled to a variety of price points — think winter accessories, wraps, or blankets. Especially prescient if your workplace is chronically over-air-conditioned.

Cuyana Recycled Cashmere Scarf Cuyana Cuyana Recycled Cashmere Scarf $198 Buy now

Everlane The Cashmere Beanie Everlane Everlane The Cashmere Beanie (reg. $75) $38 Buy now

NakedCashmere Socks NakedCashmere NakedCashmere Socks $98 Buy now

Burberry Giant Check Cashmere Scarf

Nordstrom

Burberry Giant Check Cashmere Scarf $620 Buy now

4. Designer Sunglasses

A sharp pair of shades from a top label is an easy way to impress. Select a silhouette similar to the pair they wear daily to ensure the frames will be flattering and suited to their style.

Prada Rectangular Sunglasses Nordstrom Prada Rectangular Sunglasses $517 Buy now

Tom Ford Aviator-Style Gold-Tone Sunglasses Tom Ford Aviator-Style Gold-Tone Sunglasses $545 Buy now

Dior Eyewear DiorPacific Cat-Eye Acetate Sunglasses Dior Eyewear DiorPacific Cat-Eye Acetate Sunglasses $480 Buy now

Celine 58mm Square Sunglasses Celine 58mm Square Sunglasses $380 Buy now

5. Caffeine

What do you think fuels your hardworking assistant, a passion for being CC’ed on email? Hook them up with hot tea, cold brew, espresso, and more on-demand with an elevated single-serve machine — bonus points for selecting one with biodegradable pods.

Bruvi Bundle Bruvi Bruvi Bundle $398 Buy now

De’Longhi Magnifica Evo Espresso Machine Amazon De’Longhi Magnifica Evo Espresso Machine (reg. $900) $750 Buy now

6. A Spa Day

Send them off to a fancy spa for a relaxing day of treatments. A generous gift card that lets them pick a service (or two) is a safer bed than scheduling a seaweed wrap or oxygen facial on their behalf.

Spa Finder Gift Card

Spa Finder

Spa Finder Gift Card $50 to $500 Buy now

7. High-End Skincare

If they’re into skincare, treat them to a set from a Hollywood-loved luxury line, like La Mer.

La Mer Restored & Refreshed Collection Set Saks Fifth Avenue La Mer Restored & Refreshed Collection Set $395 Buy now

Dr. Barbara Sturm The Serum House Set Bloomingdale’s Dr. Barbara Sturm The Serum House Set $470 Buy now