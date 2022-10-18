The Best Fashion Trends to Try This Fall, From Corporatecore to Rebel Prep

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

As demonstrated by the popularity of Birkenstocks (as worn — with socks, no less — by It-Girls like Chloë Sevigny) and Tommy Bahama-esque Hawaiian shirts (proudly adopted by the likes of Harry Styles and Jared Leto), it’s clear that dads have been accidentally trendsetters for years. Another case-in-point can be seen frequently on the fall 2022 runways.

From loose business suits with an untailored fit to oversized cargo pants, this season’s trends are reminiscent of ‘80s suburbia, validating Gen X fathers everywhere. On the flipside, there’s a ton of freedom in this fall’s style, thanks to the encouragement of bratty rebellion seen on the Miu Miu, Givenchy and Marc Jacobs runways. Here, we share six key trends to try this season, as seen on Anya Taylor-Joy, Margot Robbie, Alexa Demie and Kendall Jenner and other stars.

Trend 1: Corporatecore

Thanks to the fall 2022 runways of Louis Vuitton, Stella McCartney, Miu Miu and Boss, we’re all suddenly wishing we kept our parents’ ‘80s and ‘90s office wardrobes. Specifically dad’s, as Louis Vuitton was distinctly inspired by retro-style menswear suits and Stella McCartney went full throwback with oversized pinstripe suits. Miu Miu paired its extra-large blazers with lingerie and mini skirts for a modern touch. The ever-stylish Stockholm and New York Fashion Week streets were also flooded with this Corporatecore trend, playing with proportions by wearing full suits with femme boots and supersized blazers with the tiniest of skirts or baggiest of pants. When styled with the right modern accessories, this trend offers a cool juxtaposition — it’s nostalgia with a fresh perspective. Rosalía is a big fan of this trend, as seen on her latest covers and papped outings.

1. Everlane The ‘80s Blazer

This is the exact blazer to wear to flawlessly sport this trend, as its key elements include exaggerated shoulders, a relaxed silhouette and its literal ‘80s nod in its name. Available in a variety of shades.

Everlane The '80s Blazer $175

2. Reformation Mason Pant

Featuring an ultra-relaxed fit, these pinstripe pants are slim at the waist to give a nice play on silhouette. Reformation describes these are “Power Pants,” which is exactly right.

Reformation Mason Pant $178

Trend 2: Rebel Prep

The fall 2022 runways took last fall’s Ivy League Prep trend and gave it a daring new edge. Louis Vuitton, Miu Miu and Tommy Hilfiger all gave unique nods to private school culture and affluent sports life, but with an interpretation leading us to believe that their muse is a little too cool for school. More specifically, they’re a dropout, tired of getting suspended for their micro pleated skirts (Miu Miu), oversized rugby shirts (Louis Vuitton) worn as dresses (Tommy Hilfiger). Kendall Jenner has been known to add some prep staples like sweater vests to her leggy looks.

1. The Mayfair Art Club Rugby T-Shirt Dress

Mayfair Art Club’s rugby long-sleeved tee offers a relaxed fit that doubles as a long top or short dress. Details include a partial front button closure and contrast striping at sleeves.

The Mayfair Art Club Rugby T-Shirt Dress $88

2. Viper London Pleated Skirt

A budget-friendly take on the mini pleated skirt favored by the Rebel Prep trend, this Viper London pleated skirt’s details include loose pleating, two leather straps and buckles for fastening.

Ladies' Purple Tartan 13 Inch Pleated Mini Skirt/Micro Mini Kilt - US 6 $29.95 on Amazon.com

Trend 3: Arm Gloves

A trend once reserved for burlesque stars like Dita Von Teese, and then modernized by Balenciaga a few seasons ago, it was beginning to feel as though arm gloves were only allowed on the Kardashians. However, the trend has officially been democratized, as displayed in the fall 2022 looks by Marc Jacobs, Givenchy, Rag & Bone and Tommy Hilfiger. These designers proved that black leather arm-length gloves can truly be paired with anything, from evening gowns to metal band tees to sweaters with the sleeves pulled all the way up. Daring dresses spotted in this trend include Anya Taylor-Joy and Alexa Demie.

1. Savita Long Black Elbow Satin Gloves

With almost 5,000 glowing reviews, these Sativa long black satin gloves are a steal. This stretchy style promises to be one size fits all.

SAVITA Long Black Elbow Satin Gloves 21 inch Stretchy 1920s Opera Gloves Evening Party Dance Gloves for Women $10.99 on Amazon.com

2. Zara Leather Gloves

These black gloves are made of 100 percent leather and come in a variety of additional colors, including pink, blue, purple and burgundy.

Zara Leather Gloves $70

Trend 4: Cargo Pants

Back to the dads. The Jacquemus runway was flooded with cargo pants, and — as proven for multiple seasons — the Jacquemus trend forecasting machine is always spot-on. For Fall 2022, designer Simon Porte Jacquemus himself took his finale bow sporting a pair of trousers with exaggerated pockets. Worn all over TikTok and seen on stars like Camila Cabello, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber, this trend is here to stay and pairs best with tiny tops.

1. Good American Shine Boyfriend Cargo

These cargo pants from Good American feature a jogger fit, side and back snap pockets, an elasticated waistband and hems and an adjustable drawstring cord.

Good American Shine Boyfriend Cargo (reg. $95) $57

2. PacSun Black Baggy Cargo Pants

These ’90s-inspired mid-rise pants come in a classic black wash and feature cargo side pockets and an ultra-slouchy relaxed leg. Wear them with heels or boots, depending on your mood.

PacSun Black Baggy Cargo Pants (reg. $70) $52

Trend 5: Aviator Jackets

Another menswear-inspired trend wearing seeing are aviator jackets, modeled at the Rag and Bone and Miu Miu shows, and seen on the Stockholm Fashion Week streets.

Katie Holmes, Rihanna and Madison Beer have all been spotted wearing this pilot-inspired outerwear, which pairs best with denim or juxtaposed with a party dress.

1. River Island Brown Faux Shearling Jacket

A modern take on the aviator jacket, this faux shearling piece from River Island features a cropped fit, notched lapels, and long sleeves. Pair with your new Corporatecore trousers.

River Island Brown Faux Shearling Jacket $139

2. Zara Double-Sided Short Jacket

The aviator jacket, but updated with extra warm lining, just in time for temperatures to drop. We love the deep brown leather and contrasting light shearling.

Zara Double-Sided Short Jacket $149

Trend 6: Over-The-Knee Boots

From the metal heads of Givenchy to the rebel preps of Tommy Hilfiger, Fall’s runways proved that over-the-knee boots work for a variety of styles. We love how Givenchy paired this footwear trend with shredded tees and dresses and Tommy’s models wore them with oversized rugby shirt dresses. Not ready for this trend quite yet? Start with knee-high boots and work your way up.

1. Free People Shoreditch Second Skin Boots

As the name claims, these leather boots are made to feel like your second skin. Pull them on to wear with an XL concert tee for a casual vibe, or your favorite Rebel Prep skirt for a real runway moment.

Free People Shoreditch Second Skin Boots $378

2. Reformation Reiss Over The Knee Boot

Reformation Reiss Over The Knee Boot

