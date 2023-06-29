The Most Stylish Waist Packs for Festivals, Errands and Other Summer Adventures

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

The fanny pack is a heaven-sent for us hands-free folk. Whether you’re heading to a festival, a wedding or happy hour, the compact carryall (also deemed a belt bag, waist pack or bum bag) can be appropriate — and practical — for any season and occasion.

Previously, the perfect fanny pack was known for being boldly colored with several compartments for maximum storage and was designed with practicality in mind first. These days, belt bags vary in size, shape and fabric, finding a happy medium between fashion-forward designs like the Jacquemus La Ceinture Belt Bag worn by Kylie Jenner and the sporty and forever viral Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag.

You know what they say, “Once you go hands-free, you never go back.” See for yourself and check out some of the best fanny packs for summer and beyond below.

Dagne Dover Ace Fanny Pack Staying organized is easy with Dagne Dover’s Ace Fanny Pack. The built-in key clip makes scrounging around for keys a thing of the past, while the interior and exterior pockets allow for safely storing cards, cash and other mini valuables. The water-resistant neoprene fabric offers a sleek, minimalist aesthetic that perfectly matches every outfit. Dagne Dover Ace Fanny Pack $95 Buy now

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag One of the most popular belt bags of the moment, Lululemon’s Everywhere Belt Bag 1L, is so good it can’t stop selling out. The TikTok-famous pouch has adorned the waists of Kristen Bell, Camila Cabello and Sarah Michelle Gellar — and why wouldn’t they love it? The water-repellent carryall features a slim exterior pocket to hold valuables, an interior pocket for organization and an adjustable strap to find the perfect fit. Lululemon Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L $38 Buy now

Open Edit Bella Faux Leather Belt Bag

Nordstrom brand Open Edit’s chic, faux leather accessory puts the belt in belt bag. Make a statement with the oversized round buckle that sits front and center while the durable belt-like strap cinches the pack comfortably on the waist.

Nordstrom

Open Edit Bella Faux Leather Belt Bag $62 Buy now

Away Packable Sling Bag

Turn to this water-resistant nylon bag for any adventurous travels. Away’s lightweight sling folds into a compact pouch for easy storage and unfolds large enough to fit your everyday essentials comfortably. Available in five colors, the Packable Sling features a double-sided adjustable strap for maximum customization.

Away

Away Packable Sling Bag $45 Buy now

Carhartt Adjustable Waist Pack Accessorize your Carhartt cargo pants and work coat with a matching waist pack. This sporty bag is big enough to fit your phone, wallet and a few other small goodies snugly. The front pocket is designed for your keys, while the two outer loops allow space for attaching additional gear like water bottles or a light jacket. Carhartt Carhartt Adjustable Waist Pack $29.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Jacquemus La Ceinture Belt Bag

Far from your average fanny pack, Jacquemus stays on brand with the La Ceinture Leather Belt Bag. Jacquemus, known for its Lizzo-loved petite purses, places the cardholder-sized bag center stage. Gold lettering and detailing accentuate the bright, vibrant zipper pouch that’s just big enough to fit cards, cash and mini essentials.

Saks Fifth Avenue

Jacquemus La Ceinture Belt Bag $445 Buy now

Wild Fable Fanny Pack

Look no further for concerts, games, conventions or any other event that requires a clear bag. Simple black detailing outlines this structured, no-fuss fanny pack for a modern feel. It gets the job done without distracting from the fabulous festival ‘fit you worked hard on.

Target

Wild Fable Fanny Pack $15 Buy now

Baggalini Triple Zip Bagg

Baggalini’s versatile Triple Zip Bagg functions as a crossbody, waist bag and clutch — perfect for a busy day of running errands. Three zipper pockets provide extra storage to manage all the tiny knick-knacks required from a day of constant moving. This carryall is one of the best fanny packs offering a range of color options (there are 37 of them), so there’s a style for every personality.

Baggalini

Baggalini Triple Zip Bagg $60 Buy now

Yvonne Koné Yari 2.0 Leather Belt Bag

Yvonne Kone’s signature belt bag is handcrafted from luxury Italian-made leather with a suede lining that transcends casual wear. The eponymous accessories brand blends Denmark’s minimalist lifestyle with Kone’s colorful Ivory Coast heritage. The fold-over magnetic flap stands out against the zipper or button closure typical of most belt bags.

Nordstrom

Yvonne Koné Yari 2.0 Leather Belt Bag $470 Buy now

Senreve Aria Belt

Utility meets style with Senreve’s modern take on the classic fanny pack. Seen on Kristen Belle and Sarah Michelle Gellar, the Aria Belt features stain- and scratch-resistant 100 percent Italian leather with a spacious micro-suede interior. Store your essentials and a few self-care extras for an easy, effortless look on the go.

Senreve

Senreve Aria Belt $495 Buy now

Aimee Kestenberg Milan Leather Belt Bag

For the minimalist, keep it effortlessly fashionable with this petite belt bag from Aimee Kestenberg. On the smaller side compared to other options, this soft leather bag merges the sophistication of the traditional handbag with the practicality of the fanny pack.

Nordstrom