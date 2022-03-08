Shopping: The Best Fashion and Beauty Picks from ‘Euphoria’ Season Two

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

It’s no secret that Euphoria has helped bring maximalist makeup and fashion into the mainstream, from crystal-studded eyelids and glitter tears, to Y2K-inspired cutouts and body-hugging silhouettes. The show has spurned countless beauty tutorials and TikTok trends (What would you wear to “Euphoria High?”) Needless to say, if your wardrobe or beauty routine is lacking inspiration, you know where to turn to.

But when it comes to all of the bold outfits and makeup sported by East Highland’s most dramatic friend group, there’s more than meets the eye. They’re not just aesthetically pleasing, but filled with clues and hidden meanings. And it’s all thanks to the genius of the show’s costume designer, Heidi Bivens, and makeup department head, Doniella Davy.

Ahead, you’ll find fashion and beauty picks lifted right from some of the characters’ most unforgettable style and makeup moments.

How to Get Maddy’s Euphoria Makeup and Style

Inglot AMC Eyeliner Gel

Maddy Perez (played by Alexa Demie) is known for having “the sharpest liner in TV history,” according to makeup artist Alexandra French, so a heavily pigmented, no-budge eyeliner is absolutely necessary. Get the look with Inglot AMC Eyeliner Gel, which is a go-to on the Euphoria set.

Inglot AMC Eyeliner Gel $16.17 on Amazon.com

Baublebar Nameplate Necklace

Just like a certain Sex and the City columnist before her, nameplate necklaces are one of Maddy’s trademark accessories. Snag one of your own from Berna Peci — which costume designer Heidi Bivens commissioned to create custom pieces for Euphoria — to guarantee that your name will never be misspelled at Starbucks, or opt for Baublebar’s customizable jewelry to add even more personalization.

Baublebar Nameplate Necklace $138

ManiMe Euphoria Collection in Are You Kidding Me?

Nails were a big deal in this season of Euphoria, courtesy of the show’s nail artist, Natalie Minerva. In episode five (when we learned about Cassie’s betrayal), Maddy sported a striking “caged” design that resembled a fishnet pattern with studded rhinestones. If your hand isn’t steady enough to paint straight lines, you can replicate Maddy’s claws through Minerva’s collaboration with the gel mani sticker brand, ManiMe.

ManiMe Euphoria Collection in Are You Kidding Me? $25

How to Get Cassie’s Euphoria Style

Frankies Bikinis Gemma Wrap One Piece Swimsuit in Pink Punch

In the episode for Maddy’s birthday party, Cassie Howard (Sydney Sweeney) attempts to get Nate’s attention by walking down the stairs in a revealing hot pink bathing suit — a look described by Kat as “certainly a choice.” You can pick up the exact suit from Frankies Bikinis, which should be restocked just in time for summer.

Frankies Bikinis Gemma Wrap One Piece Swimsuit in Pink Punch $180

ESARORA Ice Roller

Cassie will do anything to get a response from Nate, including waking up before 5 a.m. to work on her beauty routine, which consists of various facial tools. One of them was this ice roller, which she used to prep her skin.

ESARORA Ice Roller $18.99 on Amazon.com

Steve Madden Twice Pink Patent Platform Heels

As the season progresses, Cassie transforms into a Maddy wannabe, wearing winged eyeliner, matching sets, and head-to-toe outfits in the same hue — a real Single White Female vibe. For one bubblegum pink look, she wears these patent platform heels by Steve Madden.

Steve Madden Twice Pink Patent Platform Heels $109

How to Get Kat’s Euphoria Makeup and Style

Huda Beauty Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette

Played by Barbie Ferreira, Kat Hernandez’s eyeshadow tends to be colorful and bold, so this stunning gemstone-inspired palette from Huda Beauty is perfect for recreating her look.

Huda Beauty Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette $27

OMighty One Love Long Dress

Kat wears this O Mighty print twice during the season — once in skirt form, and as a dress (during her fateful date with Ethan).

O Mighty One Love Long Dress $75

How to Get Lexi’s Euphoria Style

Vagabond Shoemakers Alex Penny Loafers

If you need any more convincing to get yourself a pair of on-trend loafers, take a cue from Lexi Howard (Maude Apatow), who wears Nodaleto’s Bulla Cara shoes ($620). For a budget-friendlier option, try Vagabond Shoemakers’ Alex Penny Loafers.

Vagamond Shoemakers Alex Penny Loafers $175

Motoguo Mirage Fitted Shirt Pink

Compared to the other girls, Lexi’s style is usually more understated and slightly preppy, but she also leans towards twee. Case in point: Malaysian label Motoguo’s pink collared shirt with heart buttons.