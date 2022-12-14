The Best Gift-Ready Fashion Collaborations to Shop for the Style Stars on Your Holiday List

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

There are so many capsule collections and collaborations out there these days; who can keep up? Lucky for you, we dug through the fashion trenches so that you don’t have to —and the end result is an eclectic array of timeless dresses, jewelry, and outerwear that you’ll want to keep in your closet for years to come.

That’s why we’ve rounded up some of the best fashion collaborations to shop this fall/winter thseason, including gift-ready pieces for the style stars on your list. Whether you’re in the mood for velvet heels, clothing that’s inspired by music and movies, or limited-edition releases from your favorite fashion influencers, there’s something on this list for you or your giftee.

Goop and Lacoste; Gucci and Harry Styles; and Cleobella and Olivia Wilde are just a few of our favorite designing duos, but read on for our top picks from these and several other capsule collections.

Disney x Baublebar Stylish Disney fanatics can now rejoice. The iconic entertainment company collaborated with trendy jewelry retailer Baublebar on an accessories collection for the ages. Their Mickey Mouse Disney Bag Charm is a kitschy but cool accessory comprised of 1,800 hand-applied pearls.

Joe’s Jeans x Andrea’s Lookbook

Former E! stylist turned L.A. influencer Andrea Lublin united with Joe’s Jeans for an Andrea’s Lookbook capsule collection ($198 to $398), which includes the Drew Sweatshirt, an effortlessly chic, jersey pullover piece that’ll be a staple in your wardrobe for years to come. Its quilted puff sleeves elevate an otherwise casual sweatshirt that’s perfect for coffee runs.

Joe’s Jeans

Joe’s Jeans x Andrea’s Lookbook Drew Sweatshirt $248 Buy now

Goop x Lacoste

If Gwyneth Paltrow’s Margo Tenenbaum is your style icon, you’re not alone. Taking a page out of The Royal Tenenbaums character’s book (hats off to the film’s costume designer, Karen Patch), Goop teamed up with Lacoste on a collection that includes this striped polo dress, which is crafted from textured jacquard. Its decorative puff sleeve adds a modern touch to this classic design.

Goop

Goop x Lacoste Dress $250 Buy now

Eddie Bauer x The Great.

Nobody does the great outdoors better than L.A. designers Emily Current & Meritt Elliott thanks to their limited-edition Eddie Bauer collection, which includes this reversible bomber jacket. The design features vintage-inspired quilted stitching and a modern water-repellent fabric, which means you can take it hiking, camping, or anywhere your adventurous heart may lead. The best part is that the piece is reversible with different color-blocking on each side — so it’s like you’re getting two machine-washable jackets in one.

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Eddie Bauer | The Great.

The Great.

The Great + Eddie Bauer The Reversible Bomber Jacket $180 Buy now

Gucci x Harry Styles

Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele may have announced he’s parting ways with the Italian luxury label, but his collaboration with singer/songwriter-turned-actor Harry Styles is as hot as ever. The duo’s Gucci HA HA HA collection includes this playful, fashion-forward herringbone jacket. The fully lined, double-breasted dark camel wool design would look good on anyone with a sense of style and sense of humor.

Gucci

Gucci HA HA HA Herringbone Jacket $3,980 Buy now

John Mayer x G-Shock Ref. 6900-PT1 Watch

Inspired by John Mayer’s first keyboard, the matte dusty blue G-Shock Ref. 6900-PT1 watch is a nod to the 1980s. This isn’t the first time the musician and watch aficionado has collaborated with G-Shock. In fact, the “Sob Rock” singer has designed two previous limited-edition watches for the affordable timepiece company.

Casio

John Mayer x G-Shock Ref. 6900-PT1 Watch $180 Buy now

Cleobella x Olivia Wilde x Babs Burchfield

Actress/director Olivia Wilde and her BFF/Conscious Commerce co-founder Babs Burchfield released a dreamy capsule collection with sustainable fashion label Cleobella. Their Lotus Crochet Dress is hand-crocheted by artisans in Indonesia using organic cotton yarn. The piece the perfect cover-up for your next vacation, staycation, beach trip, or backyard hang.

Cleobella

Cleobella x Olivia Wilde x Babs Burchfield Lotus Crochet Dress $248 Buy now

Starling x Carly Cushnie

Chelsey Bartrum’s L.A. fine jewelry company and New York designer Carly Cushnie collaborated on a capsule collection inspired by the sea. Their Ocean Fan Earrings are the end result. These stunning sustainably sourced diamond hoops are crafted from 100 percent post-consumer recycled 14-karat gold with aquamarine and diamond stones.

Starling

Jenny Cipoletti x Sarah Flint

Fashion influencer Jenny Cipoletti collaborated with New York shoe designer Sarah Flint on Jenny’s Perfect Block Heel Pump 85, a luxe style that incorporates burgundy velvet with a sparkling pearl embellishment. Inspired by Vienna, Austria’s Empress Elisabeth (a tastemaker in her own right), the shoe can be worn two different ways — with a satin tie or buckled ankle strap.

Sarah Flint

Sarah Flint Jenny’s Perfect Block Heel Pump 85 $750 Buy now

Maya Brenner x Nyakio Grieco Beauty entrepreneur Nyakio Grieco of Thirteen Lune and Relevant Skin teamed up with L.A. jewelry designer Maya Brenner to create a capsule collection with fifty percent of its proceeds benefiting organizations that amplify Black voices. While the duo first collaborated in 2020 as a show of unity in the face of civil injustice, the collection is still going strong thanks to its monochromatic Pavé Unity Pendant, which includes 14 yellow gold with six diamonds. Maya Brenner Maya x Kio Pavé Unity Pendant $495 Buy now

Jaime King x Sophie Ratner

Actress/filmmaker Jaime King and New York-based jewelry designer Sophie Ratner released a collection of hand-engraved necklaces. Their 14-karat gold Rectangle Pendant – which features white lab-grown diamonds – can be customized with up to 15 characters on each side. While it’s an additional $10 per character for engraving, the cost is well worth it for a truly personalized piece.

Sophie Ratner