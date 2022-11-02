The Best Fashion Gifts For Your Most Stylish Loved Ones

- Share this article on Facebook
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
Holiday gifting season is nearly upon us. While you’re thinking about sending something special to your favorite beauty lovers, tech heads, and besties, don’t forget about your fashion friends. You know, the one who’s always in-the-know of the latest fashion trends, wearing the coolest shoes and sporting the best luggage as they jet off to their next stylish destination. What do you give a friend like this?
We have some ideas. If you love luxury but are looking for gifts in a more conservative price range, we’ve rounded up 12 fashion-friendly gifts that are all under $500. Items range from a designer puzzle set to a Bella Hadid-approved brand’s shoe with 33,000 glowing reviews.
1. Taschen All-American Ads of the ’90s Book
For the aesthetics queen, Taschen’s All-American Ads of the ’90s, a made-in-Italy coffee table essential by Steven Heller and Jim Heimann features 656 pages of classic ads from arguably the most fashionable decade in history.
2. Bandolier Emma Premium Crossbody Phone Case and Wallet
For the on-the-go social butterfly, consider surprising them with Bandier’s stylish phone holder/purse, as seen on stars like Vanessa Hudgens, Blake Lively and Kaley Cuoco. Features include an adjustable strap that allows its wearer to go hands-free, as well as a rear pocket with a snap cover to conceal and protect your credit cards and cash.
3. UGG Women’s Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
For the work-from-home folks, hear us out: UGG boots are not just a comfort shoe from the aughts. Stars like Bella Hadid and all of Gen Z have proudly revived the cozy shoe, as it’s now available in a variety of styles. The brand’s Fluff Yeah slide slipper is offered in a ton of unique colorways, and has garnered more than 33,000 glowing reviews on Amazon.
4. Versace La Crete De Fleur Puzzle
The decadent party host in your life will love Versace’s 400-piece puzzle set, made of 100 percent plexiglass and featuring the Italian fashion house’s signature Crete de Fleur print. Made in Italy, of course.
5. Roxanne Assoulin Little Letters Enamel and Gold-Tone Necklace
For the crafty pal, salute their creativity with Roxanne Assoulin’s Little Letters enamel and gold-tone necklace reminiscent of the beaded styles from summer camp. This statement piece features a single letter charm at the center and is strung with gold-tone and navy enamel beads.
6. C7Skates Holographic Roller Skates
For the funtimes friend, tap into their inner child with these statement skates, featuring a retro-inspired holographic sheen, vegan leather and a plush interior. Pair these with skate lessons, too, if they’re not ready for the rink yet!
7. Clothes Doctor Wash, Freshen and Protect Kit
For the cleaning queen, consider Clothes Doctor’s Wash, Freshen and Protect kit, which promises everything you need to keep their most delicate fashion pieces clean and fresh. The set includes a clothes brush and scented storage bags and five plant-derived mists and detergents stored in plastic-free bottles.
8. Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Travel Set
For the comfort-seeking traveler, Chrissy Teigen has been singing the praises of this brand for years. This convenient set includes a satin eye mask, CozyChic socks, a CozyChic wrap and convenient carrying case.
9. Toteme Classic Fringe Wool Scarf
For the effortlessly cool person in your life, say to yourself: “What would Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wear?” Always on the cutting edge of what’s next, the actress and designer has been spotted wearing tons of timeless items from Toteme, which is on its way to being The Row 2.0. This wool scarf is an easy essential from the brand, offering a fringe trim and classic logo patch.
10. Missoni Home Bath Towels
For the designer-loving friend who is stacked with fashionable outfits, consider dressing up their home with a classic Missoni towel set. Items include a bath sheet, two bath towels and two hand towels, complete with the legendary brand’s Archie motif and zigzag print.
11. Sleeper Two-Piece Party Double Pajama Set
For the Public Pajamas supporter, gift them the holy grail of PJs by cult-favorite brand Sleeper. As worn by stars including Jessica Alba, Jennifer Lawrence and Elle Fanning, this whimsical two-piece set is trimmed with real ostrich feathers.
12. Gucci Gold-Tone and Crystal Earrings
For the accessories icon, turn to a trend that notables like Hailey Bieber, Katy Perry and Rihanna are all fans of: designer logo earrings. These Gucci favorites are made from gold-tone metal and faceted crystals that dangle from the GG posts.
