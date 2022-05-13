The Best Fun Father’s Day Gifts for Every Kind of Dad

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Shopping for dad isn’t always easy, especially if you’ve yet to pin down his interests. It’s a time to get something of real value, be a little more thoughtful — as much a reflection of his personality as it is a welcome addition to his wardrobe, bookshelf or workout routine. And getting the right gift obviously changes based on what your dad likes. Do you need the perfect music gift? Perhaps you’re after something techy? Or is your dad more fashionable than you?

That’s why we’ve compiled some of the best Father’s Day gifts for every type of dad and father figure — at various price points, too. From cool picks for techies to fashionable finds and fitness gifts, see our top selections below.

Best Tech Gifts for Dads

1. Flipstick 2.0

The Flipstick is a handy accessory that can make life a little more convenient for the dad who can’t quit his phone. It sticks to the back of devices and can function as a phone stand anywhere. It comes in 20 colors to suit his style, too.

2. Definitive Technology Studio 3D Sound System

If you’re willing to spend a little more, the Definitive Technology Studio 3D is one of the best sound experiences out there. The subwoofer and soundbar can be hooked up to a TV, a turntable or any other device with 4K HDMI, optical, auxiliary, eARC or USB outputs, and it has built-in HEOS so users can stream audio from Spotify, TuneIn, Tidal and other music platforms. It’s compatible with Amazon Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant too, only adding to the convenience.

3. HumanCentric Desktop Speakers

HumanCentric has a number of good offerings in the home office tech space, and their desktop speakers are among the most stylish options we’ve seen. Packing a lot of sound for a relatively small device, they’re ideal for your computer, smartphone or even a record player.

Best Gifts for Dads Who Love Music

1. Victrola Revolution Go Portable Record Player

The Revolution Go packs all of the standard capabilities of a record player and makes them entirely wireless. Foldable into a trendy suitcase, the new offering looks like a fairly innocuous — if cool — thing. But when unfolded, it functions like a high-quality record player, complete with Bluetooth capability and its own speaker — a perfect gift for a music lover.

2. 1000 Record Covers by Michael Ochs

Which album covers would you put on a “best of all time” list? Abbey Road? Dark Side of the Moon? This 576-page book by author Michael Ochs picks out the best 1,000 and breaks down all of them, complete with high-res imagery and analysis. If your dad is an aficionado of classic LPs, this is the perfect gift.

3. Booze & Vinyl: A Spirited Guide to Great Music and Mixed Drinks by André and Tenaya Darlington

It may not be super common to ponder what kind of drink might complement a given record. Well, writers André Darlington and Tenaya Darlington’s 224-page book Booze & Vinyl attempts to set the mood for over 70 albums from the ’50s to the 2000s with the right libation, from The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (East India Cocktail) and A Tribe Called Quest’s Low End Theory (a Sidecar) to the Ramones (whiskey smash and Jell-O shots). A great choice for a music lover who’s also an amateur mixologist.

Best Fitness Gifts for Dads

1. Alo Moves Subscription

Upgrade your dad’s workouts with a subscription to Alo Moves, which offers guided fitness sessions, meal plans and more. It covers all abilities as well, so whether your dad is a beginner yogi or seriously into high-intensity interval training (HIIT), it’s a thoughtful present.

2. Monos Kiyo UVC Water Bottle

Monos‘ self-cleaning water bottle is a great gift for outdoorsy or eco-conscious dads. It uses smart UV tech to clear water of bacteria in less than a minute — all with a simple swipe on the cap.

3. Ten Thousand Midweight Tech Hoodie

It’s admittedly hard to choose between the hundreds of activewear options out there. But this hoodie from Ten Thousand can be worn before, during and after a good workout session. Light and stretchy, it’s a good option for any sort of workout session — and it looks cool, too.

Best Gifts for Foodie Dads

1. Nguyen Vietnamese Coffee Maker

Vietnamese coffee is a fantastic drink for the summer, combining a caffeine kick with the slight sweetness of condensed milk. This gift helps you nail it at home — and adjust the sweetness to your liking.

2. Roccbox Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven

A lot of dads like to try their hand on the grill, but there’s something to be said for having a go at a pizza under the stars. This portable outdoor oven from Roccbox distills that process but also requires the requisite cooking skill to get the perfect pie.

3. Foodie Dice

Even the best chefs can struggle to decide what to make, especially if they’ve got a fair few dishes up their sleeve. These wooden dice help speed up the internal debate — or at least narrow down options.

Best Gifts for Stylish Dads

1. Buck Mason Storm Stopper Bomber Jacket

Dads can be stylish too. Such is the case with Buck Mason, a perfect brand for trendier parents out there. And their new bomber jacket checks all the fashionable and functional boxes, with its cool navy color and water-repellent finish. (The brand has been worn by Ryan Gosling and Tom Brady.)

2. Troubadour Daytripper Carry All

The Troubadour Carry-All could be a good one if your dad is constantly on the road. Sleek and stylish, it stands out from the hundreds of duffles out there. Add to that the convenience of tons of pockets, and it’s a thoughtful gift.

3. Rowing Blazers x Men in Blazers Rugby Shirt

Rugby shirts are a classic item that seldom go out of style — and they make a great gift for stylish dads who love sports. And this fashionable collab between the cool label Rowing Plazers and soccer podcast Men in Blazers hits the mark between functionality and stylishness. The red, white and blue color scheme is certainly eye-catching, too.

4. Ekster Recycled Parliament Wallet

Ekster’s wallets take the clunkiness out of carrying your cards everywhere. Slim and functional, this conveniently slim wallet is made of recycled car windshields but still maintains a proper leather feel. Add a wallet tracker for a top upgrade.

The Best Grooming Gifts for Dads

1. Balls Trimmer Electric Shaver

For the dad with a sense of humor, sometimes something a little different is what’s needed — and that’s what you’re getting with aptly-named brand Balls’ signature product. It certainly works, and it’s well-priced, too. But good luck on avoiding a TMI conversation with dad …

2. Braun Series 9 Electric Razor

Well-groomed fathers will appreciate Braun’s Series 9 electric razor, which delivers a smooth and gentle shave and can be used wet or dry. It comes with five accessories for trimming beards with precision as well as achieving close shaves, and the shaver comes with an automatic cleaning and charging station.