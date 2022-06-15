Daddy Gear-est: The Best Father’s Day Gifts Inspired by Hollywood Dads

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

MilkBar

Old-school 26-inch Icy Chrome bicycle with steel frame, adjustable banana seat and high-rise handlebars (comes with reflectors and a bell); $700, Milkbarbikes.com

Cartier

Santos de Cartier timepiece with interchangeable metal and rubber straps; Henry Golding is a longtime fan of the watchmaker; $7,800, Cartier.com and at select Cartier stores

Mark & Graham

Mark & Graham x Steele Waterproof tote, which can be personalized with a monogram or children’s initials; $89, Markandgraham.com

Minnow

Atlantic Star boardie (also available in matching kids sizes); John Legend is a fan of the brand; $98, Minnowswim.com and Maisonette.com

Pappy & Co.

Bourbon barrel-aged pure maple syrup; $38, Pappyco.com

The Art of Ping Pong

Geometric Art Table is designed to play a game or for the tabletop to hang on your wall as art (55.1 x 29.1 inches); $1,470, Mrporter.com

Weber

Limited-edition 70th anniversary Kettle grill in Rock N Roll Blue; $439, Weber.com

Moke

‘60 Years of Bond’ limited-edition beach cruiser pays homage to the iconic British spy most recently played by Daniel Craig (the cruiser has appeared in four James Bond films); $28,975, Mokeamerica.com

Common Projects

Track 80 sneaker; $496, Neimanmarcus.com and more options at Saksfifthavenue.com

Garrett Leight

Elkgrove shades in Matte Butterscotch (below, $415) and suede collector’s case (right, $80), which holds up to four pairs for travel; Tom Cruise sports the designer’s specs; Garrettleight.com and Mrporter.com

Dr. Barbara Sturm

Calming and antiaging Men’s Face Cream that protects against harsh influences — i.e., shaving and stress; $75 to $215, Drsturm.com and Sephora.com

Mr. P

Linen and cotton-blend polo; $355, Mrporter.com

A version of this story first appeared in the June 15 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.