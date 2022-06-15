×
Daddy Gear-est: The Best Father’s Day Gifts Inspired by Hollywood Dads

Add a little retro flair with 12 of the coolest A-list-approved presents for pops from brands loved by Tom Cruise, John Legend, Henry Golding and more.

The Best Father's Day Gifts Inspired
Courtesy of Brand (3)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

MilkBar

Old-school 26-inch Icy Chrome bicycle with steel frame, adjustable banana seat and high-rise handlebars (comes with reflectors and a bell); $700, Milkbarbikes.com


MilkBar Old-school 26-inch Icy Chrome bicycle Courtesy of Brand

MilkBar Icy Chrome Bicycle $700


Cartier

Santos de Cartier timepiece with interchangeable metal and rubber straps; Henry Golding is a longtime fan of the watchmaker; $7,800, Cartier.com and at select Cartier stores


Cartier Santos de Cartier timepiece  Courtesy of Brand

Santos de Cartier Watch $7,800


Mark & Graham

Mark & Graham x Steele Waterproof tote, which can be personalized with a monogram or children’s initials; $89,  Markandgraham.com


Mark & Graham x Steele Waterproof tote Courtesy of Brand

Mark & Graham x Steele Waterproof Tote $89


Minnow

Atlantic Star boardie (also available in matching kids sizes); John Legend is a fan of the brand; $98, Minnowswim.com and Maisonette.com


Minnow Atlantic Star boardie  Courtesy of Brand

Minnow Atlantic Star Boardies $98


Pappy & Co.

Bourbon barrel-aged pure maple syrup; $38, Pappyco.com


Pappy & Co. Bourbon barrelaged pure maple syrup Courtesy of Brand

Pappy & Co. Bourbon Barrel-Aged Pure Maple Syrup $38


The Art of Ping Pong

Geometric Art Table is designed to play a game or for the tabletop to hang on your wall as art (55.1 x 29.1 inches); $1,470, Mrporter.com


The Art of Ping Pong Geometric ArtTable  Courtesy of Brand

The Art of Ping Pong Geometric Art Table $1,740


Weber

Limited-edition 70th anniversary Kettle grill in Rock N Roll Blue; $439, Weber.com


Weber Limited-edition 70th anniversary Kettle grill Courtesy of Brand

Weber 70th Anniversary Kettle Grill $439


Moke

‘60 Years of Bond’ limited-edition beach cruiser pays homage to the iconic British spy most recently played by Daniel Craig (the cruiser has appeared in four James Bond films); $28,975, Mokeamerica.com


Moke ‘60 Years of Bond’ limited-edition beach cruiser Courtesy of Brand

Moke Limited-Edition Beach Cruiser $28,975


Common Projects

Track 80 sneaker; $496, Neimanmarcus.com and more options at Saksfifthavenue.com


Common Projects Track 80 sneaker Courtesy of Brand

Common Projects Track 80 Sneakers $496


Garrett Leight

Elkgrove shades in Matte Butterscotch (below, $415) and suede collector’s case (right, $80), which holds up to four pairs for travel; Tom Cruise sports the designer’s specs; Garrettleight.com and Mrporter.com


Garrett Leight Elkgrove shades in Matte Butterscotch Courtesy of Brand (2)

Garrett Leight Elkgrove Sunglasses $415


Dr. Barbara Sturm

Calming and antiaging Men’s Face Cream that protects against harsh influences — i.e., shaving and stress; $75 to $215, Drsturm.com and Sephora.com


Dr. Barbara Sturm Calming and anti-aging Men’s Face Cream  Courtesy of Brand

Dr. Barbara Sturm Men’s Face Cream $75 to $215


Mr. P

Linen and cotton-blend polo; $355, Mrporter.com


Mr. P Linen and cotton-blend polo Courtesy of Brand

Mr. P Linen and Cotton-Blend Polo $355


A version of this story first appeared in the June 15 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

