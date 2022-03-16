Shopping: The Best Music Festival Must-Haves, from Tech to Skincare

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

You’ve plotted out your summer festival itinerary, and now it’s time to get packing. Whether you’re headed to Coachella, Bonnaroo or Rolling Loud, the most seasoned festgoers might forget a thing or two amid the frenzy of prepping their fashion looks and gear for road trips or long flights. Sunscreen, hats and sunglasses are the most obvious items to check off your festival packing list — but there are plenty of other items (such as a first aid kit or a powerful phone charger) that might come in handy as you’re traversing miles-long fields and dusty or muddy terrain.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the best music festival essentials, from hands-free carryalls that are fashionable and functional to practical outdoor-friendly supplies and sun care staples.

1. Anker 525 PowerCore 20K Power Bank

Spotty reception and snapping photos all day can drain your smartphone’s battery, but Anker’s portable USB-C charger ensures that you stay powered up for the weekend. The 20,000mAh cell capacity can provide five full charges for an iPhone 12, over four for a Samsung Galaxy S10 or more than two and a half for an iPad Mini 5.

Anker 20000mAh USB-C Power Bank $69.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Supergoop! Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50

Shade may not always be easy to come by at the festival — and Supergoop!’s Play everyday lotion has SPF 50 to shield you from UVA and UVB rays for up to 80 minutes, sunflower extract to protect from the elements and rosemary leaf extract to calm and soothe the skin. The sweat- and water-resistant formula is also reef-friendly.

Supergoop! PLAY Everyday Lotion SPF 50 $32.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. Sojos Small Round Classic Polarized Sunglasses

If you’ve got a bad habit of losing track of your designer sunglasses, this stylish pair of round frames is affordable, protects your peepers and looks great on pretty much any head shape. They’re available in other colorways, too.

Sojos Small Round Classic Polarized Sunglasses $14.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

4. Roxy Sunshine on My Mind Sun Hat

Roxy’s woven straw hat has a drawcord chin strap to keep your topper firmly on your head during winds (or around your neck when the sun goes down). See more of our favorite sun hats for women here.

Roxy Sunshine on My Mind Sun Hat $30 Buy now

5. Coola Organic Liplux Lip Balm and Sunscreen with SPF 30

Sensing a sun theme here? You can never protect your skin enough, which is why Coola’s Liplux sunscreen with SPF 30 is a must-have in your festival kit. The water-resistant formula is vegan, gluten-free and 70 percent organic.

Coola Organic Liplux Lip Balm and Sunscreen with SPF 30 $10.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

6. Sun Bum Cool Down Aloe Vera Gel

You’re bound to get a little burnt when you’re out and about beneath the sun for days. Sun Bum’s Cool Down aloe vera gel is infused with cocoa butter, vitamin E and tea tree oil to soothe and nourish irritated skin and prevent peeling. It can also be used to preserve your tan.

Sun Bum Cool Down Aloe Vera Gel $9.97 on Amazon.com Buy now

7. Herschel Fifteen Hip Pack

If you prefer to travel light, Hershel’s Fifteen hip pack lets you stay hands-free while affording you enough extra space to stow away your essentials for the day.

Herschel Fifteen Hip Pack $32 Buy now

8. Fujifilm Instax Mini 90 Neo Classic Instant Film Camera Bundle

What would a music festival be without memories to bring home? We love Fujifilm’s Instax Mini 90 instant film camera, which lets you take double exposures, adjust the lighting settings and turn the flash off or on. It comes in a cool bundle with a case, color filters, extra film and frame magnets and more).

Fujifilm Instax Mini 90 Neo Classic Instant Film Camera Bundle $169.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

9. First Aid Only All-Purpose Essentials Soft-Sided Kit

For the ultra-prepared festgoer who’s dealing with minor scrapes or a tiny tumble, this all-purpose kit might just save you a trip across the field to the first aid tent (and keep you from missing the show you’ve been waiting for).

First Aid Only All-Purpose Essentials Soft-Sided Kit $19.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

10. Vibes High Fidelity Earplugs

Protect your hearing while keeping the music going with Vibes’ High Fidelity earplugs, which come with different sizes of silicone tips so you can customize your noise-canceling levels.

Vibes High Fidelity Earplugs $26.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

11. Yuni Shower Sheets Large Body Wipes

When you’re too focused on catching the first band and the last performer each day, we get that a shower might be the last thing on your schedule. These super-soft deodorizing body wipes from Yuni let you wipe away sweat and dirt when you’re on the go.

Yuni Shower Sheets Large Body Wipes $16.50 on Amazon.com Buy now

12. Kind Double Dark Chocolate Protein Nut Bars

When hunger strikes, don’t get caught with your stomach grumbling while waiting in long food lines. Pack some protein bars — like these double dark chocolate nut bars from Kind — to satisfy your tummy and load up on energy.

Kind Double Dark Chocolate Protein Nut Bars $17.47 on Amazon.com Buy now

13. Dr. Frederick’s Original Better Blister Bandages

If you plan to be on your feet all weekend, this variety pack of blister bandages will keep your steppers comfortable.

Dr. Frederick's Original Better Blister Bandages $12.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

14. Caraa Sport Travel Waistpack

We’re fans of Caraa’s adventure-ready Travel Waistpack for its plethora of compartments and storage space, such as the two water bottle pockets, zippered pockets and detachable straps that make it easy to organize your stuff (but don’t blame us if you end up the most prepared pack mule of your group).

Caraa Sport Travel Waistpack $155 Buy now

15. BigTron Ultralight Backpack Stool Combo

Unless you’re in the VIP section, chances are you’ll be sitting on grass or dirt. If you like the option of a comfy seat (without the bulkiness of a folding chair), this compact backpack has a built-in stool for posting up on the field.

BigTron Ultralight Backpack Stool Combo $43.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

16. Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Cucumber and Green Tea

Whether you’re facing dry or humid air, a good face mist can help cool you down. Mario Badescu’s facial spray contains aloe, cucumber and green tea works great as a toner, makeup setting spray or mid-fest skin energizer.

Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Cucumber and Gree Tea $7.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

17. ’73 Originals Sierra Day Pack

Prefer a full-sized bag for carry your festival essentials? This vintage-inspired day pack by ’73 Originals comes in several stylish colors and has the capacity to serve as a backpack for school or work, thanks to the laptop and tablet sleeve, plenty of organizer compartments, a convenient key clip and padded shoulder straps.

'73 Originals Sierra Day Pack $75.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

18. Cliq Camping Chair

For those who really want the best of festival comfort, Cliq’s compact camping chair can support up to 300 pounds while taking just five seconds to set up. Best of all, it packs up into the size of a water bottle, so you can easily stow it away in your backpack.

Cliq Camping Chair $99.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

19. United by Blue Deadstock Utility Fanny Pack

Yet another stylish waist pack option, United by Blue’s colorful Utility Fanny Pack is made of deadstock 100 percent recycled polyester fabric, so that eco-conscious festgoers can feel good about their carryall. This cool bag is water- and stain-resistant, too.

United by Blue Deadstock Utility Fanny Pack $42 Buy now

20. Brita Stainless Steel Filter Water Bottle, 32-Ounce

Keep clean, filtered water on hand (without resorting to single-use plastic) when you fill up Brita’s stainless steel water bottle, which comes in 20- or 32-ounce sizes and keeps your drink cold for up to 24 hours.

Brita Stainless Steel Water Filter Bottle $34.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

21. Athleta Pacifica Ilume UPF 50+ Relaxed Jacket

Athleta’s lightweight jacket is made of UPF 50+ moisture-wicking fabric to protect your skin from the sun while keeping you comfortable in the heat. Made of recycled polyester, this garment is perfect for covering up during warm evenings — or you can easily roll it up and throw it in your bag.