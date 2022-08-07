×
This Season’s Best Red Carpet-Ready Jewelry by L.A.-Based Designers

From 14-karat gold cocktail rings by Eriness to diamond and turquoise beaded bracelets by Sydney Evan, these pieces will pop on the red carpet and beyond.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Eriness 

Sunburst cocktail ring in 14-karat yellow gold with orange and yellow sapphires; $2,650, Eriness.com

Eriness Sunburst Cocktail Ring $2,650
Jacquie Aiche

Diamond + Chrysoprase Blossom Ring is crafted in 14-karat yellow gold and highlights marquise-cut diamonds at its center; $6,750, Jacquieaiche.com

Jacquie Aiche Diamond + Chrysoprase Blossom Ring $23,000
Dale Hernsdorf 

On the Fire and Water Brooch, an engraved chalcedony of 30.1 carats is surrounded by diamonds and Paraiba tourmalines set in 18-karat yellow gold; $17,500, Dalehernsdorf.com

Dale Hernsdorf Fire and Water Brooch $17,500
ByChari 

Chari Cuthbert’s gold-filled Coco Hoops for ByChari are adorned with freshwater pearls; $60, Bychari.com

ByChari Coco Hoops $60
Hoorsenbuhs

The Infinite necklace is crafted of 18-karat yellow gold and features 28 carats of Muzo Valley Colombian emeralds; $125,000, at Hoorsenbuhs, Santa Monica 

Hoorsenbuhs.com
Jennie Kwon 

A prong-set natural ruby is flanked by pavé diamonds on a 14-karat yellow gold band on the East West Ruby Equilibrium Ring; $1,520, Jenniekwondesigns.com or by appointment only at Jennie Kwon Designs, DTLA

Jennie Kwon Designs East West Ruby Equilibrium Ring $1,520
Jennifer Meyer 

Brilliant-cut white diamonds totaling 1.92 carats are set in 18-karat yellow gold in these 3-Prong Open Teardrop Diamond Earrings; $8,750, at Jennifer Meyer, Pacific Palisades and Jennifermeyer.com

Jennifer Meyer 3-Prong Open Teardrop Diamond Earrings $8,750
Anita Ko 

Daphne Ear Cuff in 18-karat rose gold embellished with diamonds totaling 0.55 carats; $3,250, Anitako.com

Anita Ko <br>Daphne Ear Cuff $3,250
Sydney Evan

This Marquise Eye Flower Bracelet features turquoise beads and diamonds set in 14-karat yellow gold; $1,005, Sydneyevan.com

Sydney Evan Marquise Eye Flower Bracelet $1,005
Irene Neuwirth

One-of-a-kind Mixed Shape Boulder Opal pendant necklace in 18-karat yellow gold; $23,000, at Ireneneuwirth.com or Irene Neuwirth, West Hollywood

Irene Neuwirth Mixed Shape Boulder Opal Pendant Necklace $23,000
Grace Lee

Crafted in 14-karat gold and highlighting pear-shaped diamonds, the Double Helix earring is made to order and can be bought as a single or as a pair; $2,776 for the pair, Gracelee.com

Grace Lee Double Helix Earring (single) $1,388
KatKim

From L.A.-based designer Katherine Kim, this KatKim Mono Pavé Bracelet is crafted in 18-karat yellow gold embellished with 0.80 carats of diamonds; $21,400, Katkimfinejewelry.com

KatKim Mono Pavé Bracelet $21,400
This story first appeared in the Aug. 3 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

