This Season’s Best Red Carpet-Ready Jewelry by L.A.-Based Designers

Eriness
Sunburst cocktail ring in 14-karat yellow gold with orange and yellow sapphires; $2,650, Eriness.com
Jacquie Aiche
Diamond + Chrysoprase Blossom Ring is crafted in 14-karat yellow gold and highlights marquise-cut diamonds at its center; $6,750, Jacquieaiche.com
Dale Hernsdorf
On the Fire and Water Brooch, an engraved chalcedony of 30.1 carats is surrounded by diamonds and Paraiba tourmalines set in 18-karat yellow gold; $17,500, Dalehernsdorf.com
Related Stories
ByChari
Chari Cuthbert’s gold-filled Coco Hoops for ByChari are adorned with freshwater pearls; $60, Bychari.com
Hoorsenbuhs
The Infinite necklace is crafted of 18-karat yellow gold and features 28 carats of Muzo Valley Colombian emeralds; $125,000, at Hoorsenbuhs, Santa Monica
Jennie Kwon
A prong-set natural ruby is flanked by pavé diamonds on a 14-karat yellow gold band on the East West Ruby Equilibrium Ring; $1,520, Jenniekwondesigns.com or by appointment only at Jennie Kwon Designs, DTLA
Jennifer Meyer
Brilliant-cut white diamonds totaling 1.92 carats are set in 18-karat yellow gold in these 3-Prong Open Teardrop Diamond Earrings; $8,750, at Jennifer Meyer, Pacific Palisades and Jennifermeyer.com
Anita Ko
Daphne Ear Cuff in 18-karat rose gold embellished with diamonds totaling 0.55 carats; $3,250, Anitako.com
Sydney Evan
This Marquise Eye Flower Bracelet features turquoise beads and diamonds set in 14-karat yellow gold; $1,005, Sydneyevan.com
Irene Neuwirth
One-of-a-kind Mixed Shape Boulder Opal pendant necklace in 18-karat yellow gold; $23,000, at Ireneneuwirth.com or Irene Neuwirth, West Hollywood
Grace Lee
Crafted in 14-karat gold and highlighting pear-shaped diamonds, the Double Helix earring is made to order and can be bought as a single or as a pair; $2,776 for the pair, Gracelee.com
KatKim
From L.A.-based designer Katherine Kim, this KatKim Mono Pavé Bracelet is crafted in 18-karat yellow gold embellished with 0.80 carats of diamonds; $21,400, Katkimfinejewelry.com
