Shopping: The Best Fitness Mirrors to Get On Sale for Up to $500 Off During Black Friday

Since last year, many people have been doing more from home than ever. That might include working, running a classroom to help teach children and exercising. For the latter, plenty of people have been fine-tuning their home gym, adding items like a yoga mat, bands and weights. But if you really want to bring the future of fitness to your abode, you might want to add an exercise mirror to your routine.

Impressively advanced, these high-tech reflective devices are the closest you can get to taking a group fitness class at home, making it perfect for those who have been missing Barry’s Bootcamp, Rumble and the like. Essentially, the best fitness mirrors bring a boutique studio into your living room — or wherever you decide to hang it — whether you prefer HIIT, yoga, weightlifting or however else you like to work up a sweat. We’ve answered all of your burning questions about fitness mirrors so you can find out if they’re right for you.

How do fitness mirrors work?

Fitness mirrors look like a regular full-length mirror, so unlike a lot of at-home gym equipment, you don’t have to worry about it being an eyesore. Once you turn it on, you can access a fitness trainer via streaming. Most of the time the exercise classes are live, but some are pre-recorded. The two-way mirror/camera allows you to check out your own form and lets the instructor see you too, so they can give you guidance through the sweat session, making it more effective and safer. Many fitness mirrors have built-in features like a heart-rate display and music.

How big are fitness mirrors?

Though they range in size, most fitness mirrors are around 50- to 70-inches tall and a few feet wide. However, it’s not just the size of the fitness mirror you should be concerned about — it’s also the space around it, since you want to make sure you have enough room in front of it to work out comfortably. Also keep in mind that some are free-standing, as opposed to mounted on a wall, which takes up more space.

What are the benefits of owning a fitness mirror?

For starters, having on-demand, live fitness instructors right inside your home is pretty fantastic. A fitness mirror is about as fancy as you can get when it comes to working out at home, since you can get personalized instruction. Plus, they take up much less space than their traditional counterparts like spinning bikes and treadmills. And, since they’re just mirrors, they’re pretty subtle, too, unlike the elliptical in the corner that may get more use as a laundry rack.

What is the cost of a fitness mirror?

We’ll give it to you straight: The biggest drawback is the price. You’ll have to shell out more than $1,000 for the cheapest models, with most costing between $1,500 to $2,000, making it a serious investment. But luxury doesn’t come cheap, right? To make it easier to justify, just think about how much personal training costs, and then the price of a fitness mirror will go down easier. Additionally, you may have put your gym membership on hold during the pandemic, too, making room for more savings. To decide if the splurge is worthwhile, consider how often you’ll use it.

Ready to work those muscles with a fitness mirror? We’ve rounded up the best fitness mirrors to help you decide which is the right option for you — including a handful that are on sale during Black Friday.

1. The Mirror

The OG fitness mirror was introduced in 2018, earning it a secure spot on this list. Acquired last year by Lululemon, the Mirror is offering $500 off packages and free delivery for Black Friday, meaning you can get the popular equipment for as low as $999 (reg. $1,495) through Nov. 29. One of its pros is that it really is a mirror, so it blends right into your decor. Keep in mind that it doesn’t come with any equipment, so you’ll need to have your own weights and other items. Its advanced camera delivers all the workout classes you crave, boasting a wide range of options.

There are a whopping 50+ genres to choose from, with classes anywhere from five minutes to an hour, ranging from beginner to expert. Choose from live classes or their library of thousands of on-demand options. The Mirror also offers personal training sessions (including from Hollywood-loved trainer Tracy Anderson), making this a great option for those who are seeking serious results.





The Mirror $999 Buy now

2. Tempo Studio

If you’re looking for a one-stop-shop for a home gym, Tempo Studio is the best fitness mirror for you. On sale for $1,995 (reg. $2,495), the during Black Friday, it comes with everything you could possibly need, from a full set of weights to a barbell and dumbbells, and even a workout mat, heart-rate monitor and recovery roller, to name a few. The clever technology builds a model of your body with 3D sensors to be able to give you feedback during workouts. Ideal for weightlifters, Tempo Studio creates a personalized program to ensure you’ll never plateau. They also have HIIT and cardio sessions to round out their offerings. However, this option isn’t actually a mirror, and since it has built-in space underneath for storing weights, it takes up more space than its competitors.

If you’re looking for a more affordable option, the compact and portable Tempo Move is only $395 (reg. $495) for Black Friday.

Tempo Studio (reg. $2,495) $1,995 Buy now

3. NordicTrack Vault

A serious splurge brings a serious fitness mirror — and NordicTrack’s Vault also happens to be on sale starting at $1,899 (reg. $1,999) for the standalone device or $2,499 for the Complete package (reg. $2,999). Including everything you could possibly need for a home gym, the Vault Complete is a fitness mirror that opens up to reveal all of the equipment inside. The 60-inch touchscreen mirror allows you to adjust the settings to ensure you get the perfect workout, whether that’s Pilates, HIIT, yoga, weight-lifting and meditation — they really did think of everything. It comes with dumbbells, kettlebells, resistance bands, blocks, a mat and a towel, so you never have to worry about having the right equipment. However, if you want to shave $1k off the bill, you can purchase the screen and vault solo and then add your own gear. The NordicTrack Vault hasn’t launched yet, but you can pre-order it now. , $2,999, or NordicTrack Vault Standalone, $1,999, nordictrack.com





NordicTrack Vault Standalone or Complete (reg. $1,999+) $1,899 to $2,499 Buy now

4. Echelon Reflect Smart Connect Fitness Mirror

Very similar to the Mirror, The Echelon Reflect Smart Connect fitness mirror (reg. $1,600) is on sale at Amazon for only $1,275, so you’re saving 20 percent off. The Wi-Fi-enabled device has a front-facing camera, built-in speakers and Bluetooth connectivity for a heart rate monitor. This fitness mirror doesn’t come with any equipment, so it’s best for those who have been building up their home gym over the last year. One thing to keep in mind is the Echelon Reflect doesn’t offer professional installation, but the brand says the DIY job is pretty straightforward. It only streams classes, but there’s an array of offerings, including boxing, cardio, HIIT, Pilates, strength, core and more, plus the touchscreen makes it super easy to use.





Echelon Reflect Smart Connect Fitness Mirror (reg. $1,600) $1,274.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

5. Tonal Fitness Mirror

Weightlifters will want the Tonal (reg. $2,995) added to their arsenal, especially since it’s $250 off until Nov. 29 — so you’re only paying for $2,745. Its internal digital weight system grows with you, adjusting your regimen along the way as your strength increases to help you make true progress. You can lift up to 200 pounds of digital weights, and it automatically adjusts to your body, plus accurately counts reps and sets for you. Tonal also offers classes beyond strength training, but since that’s the focus of this fitness mirror, those seeking other workouts would be better off shopping elsewhere. If you’re all about weight training, Tonal is the option for you, as it’ll create the perfect personalized program.





Tonal (reg. $2,999) $2,745 Buy now

6. Pro-Form Vue Fitness Mirror

Pro-Form’s Vue is on sale for $999, so you’re scoring $500 off the original price of $1,4999. The luxe touchscreen fitness mirror comes with a one-year membership to iFit, so you can follow along with a plethora of fitness classes that are both live and on-demand. In addition to watching the instructor, you can also see your own form, maximizing each session. Every time you use the Pro-Form Vue, it tracks each session, so you can monitor your progress and use it to determine your next workout. Bonus: It comes with equipment, including dumbbells, a barbell, weight plates, resistance bands and a yoga mat.



