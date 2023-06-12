The Best Flared-Leg Denim for Summer, from Barbiecore Bellbottoms to High-Rise Styles

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

The most covetable jeans are taking on a chill summer-of-love vibe, with wide-leg flared or bell-bottom cuts being the silhouettes to wear right now. While the look is stylishly dramatic, the proportions of this season’s best flared jeans are also surprisingly flattering — the wider bottom hem balances hips and thighs for an overall slimming effect. To keep the flowing silhouette in check, pop on a cropped, tailored or otherwise streamlined top.

Exhibit A: At the recent Chanel resort 2024 fashion show in Los Angeles, brand ambassador Margot Robbie turned up in high-waisted, light-wash bell-bottom jeans paired with a black bralette and cropped gold chain-link Chanel vest. Stars such as Anne Hathaway, Sadie Sink, Florence Pugh, Hailey Bieber and Jennifer Lopez have also been rocking the wide-leg jeans trend.

Below, keep reading for some of the best flared jeans for women to wear this summer and beyond, from ’70s-inspired silhouettes to modern styles worn by Katie Holmes, Elsa Hosk and other stars.

Ética Devon High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans Gigi Hadid has been repeatedly styling Ética’s eco-friendly jeans in relaxed cuts on repeat. The Los Angeles brand offers this ’70s-inspired Devon high-rise, wide-leg style with cute patch pockets as seen on Alessandra Ambrosio. Neiman Marcus Ética Devon Jeans $182 Buy now

Alice + Olivia Dylan Jeans Katie Holmes dressed up Alice + Olivia’s sophisticated, pleated wide-leg Dylan jean with a cobalt silk blouse at the brand’s spring/summer 2023 fashion presentation. The new Rola variation has a style-wise red tuxedo stripe with side snap detailing for an adjustable slit. Alice + Olivia Alice + Olivia Dylan Jeans $330 Buy now

Closed Flared-X Jeans

Models Elsa Hosk and Josephine Skriver both took to the streets in the super-chic Flared-X jeans by Closed, crafted in Italy, with a summery faded vintage-blue wash and perfect proportions.

Nordstrom

Closed Flared-X Jeans $380 Buy now

Ulla Johnson The Margot High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

The Hollywood-loved brand Ulla Johnson debuted its denim collection last year. Tracee Ellis Ross and Rose Byrne both recently wore the Ulla Johnson high-waist, wide-leg Margot jean in a rich Cassis purple hue with top-stitched detailing. The style also comes in crisp warm-weather white and a blue Danube wash.

Saks Fifth Avenue

Ulla Johnson The Margot High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans (reg. $490) $294 Buy now

Lee Vintage Modern Flares

Lee’s high-rise Vintage Modern flares are available in the buzzy Barbiecore shade of fuchsia, dubbed Roxie Pink, to add a pop of color to all the staples in your closet. Miranda Lambert and Victoria Justice were both spotted recently in wide-leg jeans by Lee.

Lee

Lee Vintage Modern Flares $118 Buy now

Ramy Brook Romee High-Waisted Flare Jeans

Ramy Brook adds a fresh twist to flare jeans with the addition of gold sailor-style side buttons on its Romee high-waisted flare jeans in comfy stretch denim. Available in light bleached or dark blue denim washes.

Ramy Brook

Ramy Brook Romee High-Waisted Flare Jeans Buy now

7 For All Mankind Low-Rise Flare Jeans

Julia Fox recently stepped out in head-to-toe 7 For All Mankind denim to celebrate the label’s collaboration with editor and stylist Anna Dello Russo; this low-rise flare by the brand is long on retro vibes.

7 For All Mankind

7 For All Mankind Low-Rise Flare Jeans $228 Buy now

Levi’s Pleated Baggy Dad Jeans

Look to Levi’s, the all-American label loved by Hollywood stars, including Mindy Kaling and Phoebe Bridgers, for a cool take on the trend that won’t break the bank. Levi’s Folded Pleated Baggy jeans boast a tailored edge and come in both a black and a medium blue wash.

Levi’s

Levi’s Pleated Baggy Dad Jeans $108 Buy now

Frame Le Pixie High Flare Jeans Frame’s best-selling Le Pixie High Flare jeans are designed for wearers 5’3″ and under. This high-rise silhouette features a slim fit from the hips through the knees and flares out “with a gentle kick that’s slightly roomier than a straight leg.” Frame Frame Le Pixie High Flare Jeans $330 Buy now

Maje Pearl-Studded High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans Get a similar look to Sadie Sink’s Givenchy moment for much less in these pearl-studded, high-waisted wide-leg Pearl jeans by Hollywood-loved label Maje. Maje Pearl Jeans $385 Buy now

Veronica Beard Haizley Wide-Leg Jeans

The Haizley wide-leg, high-rise jeans by Veronica Beard have a chic, exaggerated flare and a darker wash that easily moves from day to night. Rachel McAdams and Olivia Wilde are both fans of the label’s wide-leg jeans.

Veronica Beard

Veronica Beard Haizley Wide-Leg Jeans $209 Buy now

Forever 21 Recycled Cotton Wide-Leg Jeans

Forever 21 adds an easygoing sash-tie belt and stand-out stitching detail to its wide-leg jeans, crafted from recycled cotton. And the price is so right.

Forever 21