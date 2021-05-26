These ‘Friends’-Themed Products Couldn’t Be Any Cuter

Beloved Emmy-winning sitcom Friends said goodbye in 2006, but just because the finale aired 15 years ago doesn’t mean the fandom died down and the adoration has worn off. The sitcom phenomenon that dominated ‘90s through early 2000s Must-See TV only benefited from a continued life and a new generation of fans via reruns and streaming, and the thirst for more reached a fever pitch during the advent of the reboot and revival era TV is currently enjoying.

Back in 2019, Friends fans’ wishes for a reunion were granted when HBO Max announced that a reunion special was indeed in the works. The first trailer for the highly anticipated event dropped earlier this month, along with the release date, Thursday, May 27.

The original gang — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer — is all set for the big return. There are also some exciting (and surprising) guest stars joining the mix, including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, and Kit Harington.

In anticipation of Friends: The Reunion’s May 27 premiere, we’ve rounded up a roster of Friends products, from mugs to board games to pajamas, that would help get any Friends fan pumped to see their old pals back on screen together. Even if it hasn’t been your day, your week, or your year, these Friends-inspired items pair perfectly with a nostalgic reunion special.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Monopoly: Friends The TV Series Edition Board Game

Instead of tokens like a top hat and properties like Pennsylvania Railroad, this unique Monopoly set offers up iconic tokens, spaces, and references that will satisfy any Friends fan. With nods to the series like the Giant Poking Device and Relaxi Taxi, plus a chance to hop around the board as Phoebe’s acoustic guitar, who needs thimble and Park Place? Your game night just got a whole lot … floopier.

Amazon

Friends Monopoly Set $23.27 on Amazon.com Buy now

Briefly Stated Friends Sleep Jogger Pants

Pour yourself a comically oversized latte, grab some jam crackers, and cozy up in adorable pajama joggers that rep your Friends devotion. This Briefly Stated pair features a drawstring waistband and is available in both pink and gray, emblazoned with fun icons like a lobster, the Central Perk logo, and coffee beans.

Macy's

Briefly Stated Friends Sleep Jogger Pants $17 Buy now

Paige & Willow I’ll Be There For You Greeting Card

Whether you’re in the midst of a frienaissance or you want to show some love to your lobster, Paige & Willow’s colorful greeting card is there for you. Summoning the show’s memorable opening credits sequence (what, you don’t hang out with your friends by a fountain holding open umbrellas?) with the five sacred words immortalized by theme-song sensations The Rembrandts, this I’ll Be There For You card says it all in card form so you don’t have to.

Paper Source

Paige & Willow I’ll Be There For You Greeting Card $5.95 Buy now

SarahHorneArt Friends Outfits Printable Download

These stylish infographic prints featuring recognizable outfits worn by style icon Rachel Green are like paper dolls you can display. The printable downloads showcase individual looks and are labeled by episode, so you know exactly where and when Rachel wore them. Remember the sporty cap and braids combo from “The One With the Football” or the yellow slitted tube dress from “The One With All the Kissing”? These famous fits are immortalized through a printable digital download, and the artwork is scalable and can be exhibited just about anywhere.

Etsy

SarahHorneArt Friends Outfits Printable Downloads $14.73 Buy now

Forever 21 Double-Breasted Plaid Skirt and Fuzzy Knit Turtleneck Sweater

If prints of Friends attire aren’t enough and a true recreation is in order, one of Rachel’s most indelible fashion moments isn’t so far out of reach. Her “The One Where the Monkey Gets Away” plaid skirt and white turtleneck ensemble is still as fashion-forward today as it was back in 1995. Thankfully, Forever 21 has both a double-breasted woven mini and a white long-sleeved turtleneck reminiscent of the look, ideal for frantically searching for a capuchin and outsmarting the Animal Control agent who you ignored in high school. But, hey, anything goes.

Forever 21

Forever 21 Double-Breasted Plaid Skirt $14 Buy now

Forever 21

Forever 21 Fuzzy Knit Turtleneck $18 Buy now

Lego – Ideas Central Perk

You’re never too old to play with Legos, especially when there’s an edition that honors Central Perk. The six main Friends cast members are all represented to a T with this one. Even Gunther doesn’t get left out. This detailed collectable is a spot-on replica of the famed cafe set, so go for it — act out notable scenes, or make up new plot lines to your heart’s content. Joey and Phoebe end up together? Sure, what these mini-figures do are up to anyone’s imagination…

Best Buy

Lego Ideas Central Perk $51.99 Buy now

Stance You’re My Lobster Socks

As any loyal Friends watcher knows, lobsters mate forever. Nothing says romance like this unforgettable piece of crustacean trivia, which is why these claw-adorned cotton-nylon-polyester-elastane socks make for a great gift.

Nordstrom

Stance You're My Lobster Socks $16.99 Buy now

Silver Buffalo Friends Yellow Picture Frame

In perhaps one of the most puzzling, yet significant, ‘90s sitcom decor choices of all time, Monica and Rachel’s apartment peephole was surrounded by a funky yellow frame. Take a page out of Friends’ interior design playbook with this replica of that noticeable set piece. While Mon and Rach’s originality is admired, the unmistakable style also works as a regular old frame for actual pictures.

Amazon

Friends The TV Series Photo Frame $15.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Friends Joey Doesn’t Share Mug

Even casual Friends fans know: Joey doesn’t share food. Pottery Barn reminds us of that eternal truth with a special collection mug made of porcelain with an applied decal and glaze finish. The dishwasher- and microwave-safe piece also has a delectable stacked sandwich on it, depicting Joey Tribbiani’s favorite food, of course.

Pottery Barn

Joey Doesn’t Share Mug $10.99 Buy now

Friends™ Cast Graphic Gender-Neutral Tee for Adults

For an effortlessly cool tee that goes with grunge-like denim and flannel or even a fitted midi-skirt, this rib-knit crew neck graphic shirt has true wardrobe staple potential. With a vintage feel and super-soft, lightweight jersey, the easy-to-wear short sleeve shirt completes the ultimate ‘90s-inspired outfit. We don’t mean to get too meta here, but we could totally see Monica rocking this with jeans and white sneakers while deep-cleaning her apartment.

Old Navy

Old Navy Friends™ Cast Graphic Gender-Neutral Tee for Adults $8 Buy now

Friends Trivia Card Game

If you can name all of Joey’s sisters and know what Chandler actually does for a living, you should probably challenge some fellow fans to Friends trivia. The card game features 100 quiz questions, ranging from “How old was Monica when she finally learned to tell time?” to “What is the surname of Phoebe’s husband Mike?”

Paper Source