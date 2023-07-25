‘Friends’ Drops New Polly Pocket Set, More Show-Inspired Merch for International Friendship Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Though beloved Emmy-winning sitcom Friends said goodbye in 2006, that doesn’t mean the fandom died down and the adoration wore off. In the one where the show’s marketing department deserves another raise, fans can celebrate International Friendship Day with new merch and more.

For the BFF-themed holiday on July 30, Warner Bros. Discovery is dropping exclusive Friends gear, deals and ticket giveaways. In addition to the recently released Little People Collector Set, Friends is getting even more miniaturized in a new Polly Pocket playset featuring a palm-sized Central Perk and apartment within a folding purple coffee cup. (The set is available for pre-order at Amazon, Target and Walmart before it’s officially released on Aug. 3.)

The WB Shop today released new WB100 Looney Tunes x Friends gear ($23-$60) to celebrate Warner Bros. Studios’ centennial, such as tees, towels, blankets, stationery and more.

Sitcom superfans can also enter to win free entry into the official Friends Experience interactive pop-ups in New York, Long Beach and Detroit in the U.S. and in Brussels and Birmingham in Europe. The giveaway runs from July 29 starting at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET through July 31 on Instagram at @friendstheexperience. Friends-inspired coffee brand Central Perk is also hosting contests for Instagram followers who play along in social media trivia games at @centralperk. (The company is also opening its first coffeehouse in Boston later this year.)

The sitcom phenomenon that dominated ’90s through early-2000s Must-See TV only benefited from a continued life and a new generation of fans via reruns and streaming, and the thirst for more reached a fever pitch during the advent of the reboot and revival era TV is currently enjoying. Warner Bros. granted fans’ longtime wishes in 2021 when it released a reunion special that featured the original gang (Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribiani, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing and Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay) as well as guest stars David Beckham, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga and Kit Harington.

Friends currently streams on Max and is available to buy on Amazon’s Prime Video, Apple TV and iTunes, Google Play and other video-on-demand platforms. A subscription is required to watch the show’s all 10 seasons and the reunion special on Max, which costs $10 per month with ads or $16-$20 monthly without ads (annual subscriptions save 16-20 percent off at $100-$200 per year).

In honor of the series’ second annual International Friendship Day celebration, we’ve rounded up the best Friends TV show merch that make great presents fans (or for yourself). From official Central Perk coffee and mugs to board games and pajamas, these gifts might just make your favorite Friends superfan’s day, week, month or even their year.

Polly Pocket Collector Friends Compact Playset (Pre-Order)



The Friends Book of Lists by Michelle Morgan

WB 100 Looney Tunes x Friends T-Shirt

Friends: The Official Central Perk Cookbook by Kara Mickelson

Fisher Price Friends Little People Collector’s Set

Little People Collector Friends TV Series Special Edition Figure Set

Friends: The One with the Crochet by Lee Sartori

Monopoly: Friends The TV Series Edition Board Game

Instead of tokens like a top hat and properties like Pennsylvania Railroad, this unique Monopoly set offers up iconic tokens, spaces, and references that will satisfy any Friends fan. With nods to the series like the Giant Poking Device and Relaxi Taxi, plus a chance to hop around the board as Phoebe’s acoustic guitar, who needs a thimble and Park Place? Your game night just got a whole lot … floopier.



Friends Central Park Pajamas

Pour yourself a comically oversized latte, grab some jam crackers, and cozy up in these adorable pajamas that rep your Friends devotion. This pair features a drawstring waistband and is available in both pink and gray, emblazoned with fun icons like a lobster, the Central Perk logo and coffee beans.



Friends Central Perk 3D Puzzle



Friends-Inspired Thank You Card

Whether you’re in the midst of a frienaissance or you want to show some love to your lobster, this Friends-inspired greeting card is there for you.

Friends-Inspired Thank You Card, set of 6

Lego Ideas Central Perk Set You’re never too old to play with Legos, especially when there’s a set that honors Central Perk. The six main Friends cast members are all represented to a T with this one. Even Gunther doesn’t get left out. This detailed collectible is a spot-on replica of the famed cafe set, so go for it — act out notable scenes, or make up new plot lines to your heart’s content. Joey and Phoebe end up together? Sure, what these mini-figures do are up to anyone’s imagination… . Walmart Lego Ideas Central Perk Set $90 Buy now

Central Perk Coffee Pivot Blend Medium Dark Roast K-Cup Pods Whether you’ve got a couch to lug up the stairs or just need to kick-start your morning, Central Perk’s medium roast Pivot coffee (available in compostable pods or whole or ground beans) will treat your tastebuds to a bold flavor with notes of sweet cocoa, citrus and herbs. . Central Perk Coffee Central Perk Coffee Pivot Blend Pods $17 Buy now

Stance You’re My Lobster Socks

As any loyal Friends watcher knows, lobsters mate forever. Nothing says romance like this unforgettable piece of crustacean trivia, which is why these claw-adorned socks make for a great gift.



Silver Buffalo Friends Yellow Picture Frame

In perhaps one of the most puzzling, yet significant, ‘90s sitcom decor choices of all time, Monica and Rachel’s apartment peephole was surrounded by a funky yellow frame. Take a page out of Friends’ interior design playbook with this replica of that noticeable set piece. While Mon and Rach’s originality is admired, the unmistakable style also works as a regular old frame for actual pictures.



Friends Joey Doesn’t Share Mug

Even casual Friends fans know: Joey doesn’t share food. Pottery Barn reminds us of that eternal truth with a special collection mug made of porcelain with an applied decal and glaze finish. The dishwasher- and microwave-safe piece also has a delectable stacked sandwich on it, depicting Joey Tribbiani’s favorite food, of course.



Friends Couch T-Shirt

IYKYK — true Friends superfans will instantly recognize this illustrated scene on this limited-edition graphic tee by artist Kate Dehler created for South By Southwest.

Friends Couch T-Shirt

Friends Trivia Card Game

If you can name all of Joey’s sisters and know what Chandler actually does for a living, you should probably challenge some fellow fans to Friends trivia. This card game features 100 quiz questions, ranging from “How old was Monica when she finally learned to tell time?” to “What is the surname of Phoebe’s husband Mike?”



Friends Central Perk Cookie Jar



This story was originally published on May 26, 2021.