The Best Furry Bucket Hats and More Cozy Caps to Wear All Winter and Beyond

Decades later, ’90s and Y2K fashion trends are back again with statement pieces — and that includes fuzzy bucket hats. The accessory most notably landed on style radars when Pamela Anderson donned a massive pink feathered hat designed by Ivy Supersonic at the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards. The Baywatch star’s look went on to become one of her most iconic style moments, with the likes of Megan Fox (recently seen in the cozy cap in an array of colors and brim sizes), Kim Kardashian, Kelly Ripa and Kacey Musgraves paying homage to the outfit.

Furry hats continue to top the heads of stars such as Rihanna, FKA Twigs, Miley Cyrus, Emily Ratajkowski and Bella Hadid, to name just a few. And the comfy accoutrement isn’t just a perfect match for winter: Vanessa Hudgens once paired a terry cloth bucket hat with a swimsuit at the height of summer.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the best fuzzy hats — from shearling buckets to the iconic Kangol bermuda — for every style and budget from Amazon, Nordstrom, Prada, and other retailers and luxury labels. Check out our top picks below.

1. Apparis Amara Vegan Shearling Bucket Hat Vegan label Apparis offers a range of animal-free shearling accessories, like this classic bucket hat (available in other neutral colors) that adds texture to any ensemble. Apparis Apparis Amara Vegan Shearling Bucket Hat $68 Buy now

2. Urban Outfitters Celine Wide Faux Fur Bucket Hat Channel Megan Fox with this wide faux fur bucket hat from Urban Outfitters, which comes in a winter-ready maroon colorway similar to the star’s recent look. It’s the perfect cold-weather accessory, thanks to the oversized floppy silhouette (also available in bright green) that embodies all things warm and fuzzy. Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters Celine Wide Faux Fur Bucket Hat $45 Buy now 3. Levi’s Terry Bucket Hat

This terry bucket hat from Levi’s comes in light blue or orange, and features adjustable back ties for cinching it your way. (You’ll also save an extra 50 percent off during the brand’s end-of-season sale, bringing the price down to $11.)

Levi’s

4. Free People Evermore Teddy Beanie

For a teddy bear-inspired look, top off your winter ensemble with Free People’s Evermore Teddy beanie in a warm copper hue.

Free People Evermore Teddy Beanie $38 Buy now

5. WellBeing + BeingWell Sherpa Cap

For a more casual look, this sherpa baseball cap is a fuzzy take on sporty silhouette.

WellBeing + BeingWell Sherpa Cap $58 Buy now

6. Kangol Bermuda Casual Hat

Embrace the ’90s with Kangol’s fuzzy bermuda cap, which lends itself to a hip, streetwear look, as seen on LL Cool J (who infamously wore the style) and Rihanna, to name a few.

Amazon

Kangol Bermuda Casual Scarlet, Medium $62.83 on Amazon.com Buy now

7. Nordstrom Faux Fur Bucket Hat

You don’t have to break the bank to get in on the furry hat trend. This faux fur style from Nordstrom (available in other colors) is easily one of the best fuzzy bucket hats that’s arguably among the most comfortable.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Faux Fur Bucket Hat $39 Buy now

8. Prada Shearling Bucket Hat Label lovers can proudly sport their Prada with this super-soft shearling bucket hat finished with silk lining and the Italian luxury house’s enameled metal triangle logo. Prada Lita by Ciara Recycled Faux Fur Bucket Hat $128 Buy now

9. Lita by Ciara Recycled Faux Fur Bucket Hat From Ciara’s sustainable label, Lita by Ciara, this faux fur bucket hat is made of recycled polyester and boasts a monochrome graphic design in a super-cozy material. Nordstrom Lita by Ciara Recycled Faux Fur Bucket Hat $128 Buy now

10. UGG Shearling Bucket Hat Ugg’s cult-favorite boots are regularly spotted on Keke Palmer, Julia Fox, Elsa Hosk and many other stylish stars. The Telfar collaborator is clearly a comfy choice from head to toe, as seen in this chestnut suede bucket hat that’s lined with shearling. Saks Off Fifth UGG Shearling Bucket Hat (reg. $160) $95 Buy now

11. Umeepar Faux Fur Bucket Hat In a traditional bucket hat style, this faux fur hat comes in a variety of prints and patterns for every occasion. Amazon Umeepar Winter Faux Fur Bucket Hat Fluffy Warm Hat for Women Men (Cow Print) $18.49 on Amazon.com Buy now

12. Stand Studio Faux-Shearling Bucket Hat

Stand Studio’s faux shearling bucket hat comes in a versatile and cozy sandy beige shade (or choose from cobalt blue, black, bright green, white or lavender).

Farfetch

13. Ruslan Baginskiy F aux Fur Bucket Hat

Ukrainian label Ruslan Baginskiy’s plush faux fur bucket hat — in a Barbiecore pink shade — ensures you’ll always stand out from the fashion crowd.

Revolve