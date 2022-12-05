Where to Buy the Best Gift Baskets and Boxes Online for Showing Your Gratitude in Style

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Although we’ve rounded up gift ideas for just about every type of recipient, we can’t forget one very quintessential catch-all: the gift basket. This type of offering is best for gifting colleagues, clients, and friends, as it’s an easy way to show gratitude without getting too personal. Thanks to the internet, you can not only buy festive floral arrangements online, but now you can purchase gift baskets and boxes from the comfort of your home.

From custom curations to fool-proof favorites, we’ve rounded up the best gift baskets and boxes for convenient all-in-one gifting, including a few go-to options from an industry insider. And for more ideas, check out The Hollywood Reporter‘s holiday gift guides for every budget range and recipient.

1. The Little Market

For a gift that gives back in more ways than one, opt for a bundle from The Little Market. This non-profit organization (co-founded by Lauren Conrad and Hannah Skvarla) is dedicated to the economic self-sufficiency of women worldwide through dignified income opportunities. Each item is made following fair trade principles, ultimately contributing to a life-changing sustainable income and giving back to the people who made it. The With Love Gift Set is a thoughtful way to surprise a special colleague or sibling. You can customize this package (and most of The Little Market’s sets) by switching up the object or candle scent to your liking.

The Little Market

2. Valleybrink Road

Industry insider Melissa Akkaway of The Particulars and The Nice Pack loves gifting clients and friends something from Valleybrink Road. “I love VBR because you can pair most gift boxes with a bottle of hand-selected wine,” she tells THR. VBR box pricing ranges from $100 to $300; we opted for the Essential Home box for its decadent treats and overall festive flair.

Valleybrink Road

3. Pottery Barn

For a furry friend in your life, opt for one of few gift baskets on Pottery Barn dedicated to pups. This festive red bin is filled with squeaky toys, tug ropes and tasty treats for a Good Boy.

Pottery Barn

4. 1-800 Baskets

Encourage some rest and relaxation for the hard worker in your life with this gift set from 1-800 Baskets, which offers thoughtfully-curated deliveries for every holiday and occasion. It features a dream team of self-care starters: body lotion, body scrub, body wash, a pumice stone, an eye mask, a mesh sponge, an exfoliating towel and a bath mitt.

1-800 Baskets

5. Simone LeBlanc

Akkaway is also a big fan of Simone LeBlanc‘s unique curated bundles. “I love SL because she offers her own branded candles and leather goods, plus [gift boxes] are packed in a reusable wooden box.” For this round-up, we went for this Flora Foodie basket, which holds a collection of floral and herbal-infused items — perfect for the self-care star in your world. From custom-dried florals to natural ruby chocolate to house blend ginger oat granola to chamomile citrus tea, this bundle is a true artisanal experience for stylish foodies and beyond.

Simone LeBlanc

6. UnboxMe We've found a true one-stop-shop in Unboxme, a convenient company available on Amazon. This holiday gift box for women features all the items needed for a cozy moment — plus a holiday card. Contents include fuzzy socks, chai tea and honey, a speckled mug to pour that tea in and even bundle of cinnamon sticks to stir up the season. Amazon UnboxMe Holiday Gift Box For Women | Happy Holiday, Birthday Basket, New Home, Congratulations, Graduation, Care Package For Her $38.00 on Amazon.com 7. Floom Online floral delivery service Floom hosts a gift basket marketplace where local artisans can sell their offerings on one convenient platform, delivery included. This Hollywood Hills Box by Blomst Los Angeles is a great option for the film fan, star-gazer or industry type in your life. Contents include Alfred Blush Tea, Compartes chocolate, and a mini bottle of bubbly. Blomst Los Angeles Blomst Los Angeles Hollywood Hills Box $165

8. Harry & David Become everyone's favorite gift-giver with this holy grail of holiday snacks by Harry & David. Gourmet goodies include premium pears, pepper & onion relish, rich chocolate truffles, savory snacks, the company's signature Moose Munch popcorn, wine and much more. Everything is bundled up in a nifty embroidered "Happy Holidays" basket. Harry & David Supreme Christmas Gift Basket with Wine (reg. $200) $160

9. Williams Sonoma We all know someone with a distinct enthusiasm for the holiday season. You know, the type who starts playing holiday music by the first of November. For this festive friend, surprise them with a holiday party-in-a-box by way of this Williams Sonoma bestseller, featuring their famous Peppermint Bark, Parisian-style peppermint hot chocolate and festive mugs in a reusable wooden crate. Williams Sonoma Williams Sonoma Peppermint Bark Gift Crate $100