The Best Gifts for Future Filmmakers, From Camera Gear to Director-Approved Books

Whether you’re a professional or an amateur filmmaker, today’s smartphones make it incredibly easy to create your own HD content. Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow said at the iPhone 13‘s reveal in the fall of 2021 that its cinematic cameras “might even birth a new genre” — but still, it doesn’t hurt to top up on your technical knowledge.

From fancy cameras to precise microphones, there are no shortage of accessories for future directors and cinematographers. And it’s truly a question of personal preference; filmmakers rely on their perfect combination of equipment to produce the look and feel they want. For that very reason, buying a gift for the aspiring filmmaker in your life can be quite difficult. After all, they probably own what they already want.

Still, there are a few practical and personal gifts that could be an excellent fit for any movie creator you know. Tripods can enhance the creation experience, while posters and and books also make great gifts for your recent film school grad. So, whether your recipient is just starting out or has a wealth of experience, here’s an eclectic selection of the best gifts for filmmakers.

1. Masterclass Subscription

There’s nothing quite like learning from the best. That’s exactly what a Masterclass subscription provides — a series of video lessons from some of the most accomplished professionals in the filmmaking field. Whether your giftee is inspired by Shonda Rhimes’ many hit TV series, Ken Burns’ documentaries or Aaron Sorkin’s quick writing, there’s an ideal class to be found.

Masterclass Subscription $15 monthly Buy now

2. Billingham Camera Bag

A proper camera bag is essential for any on-the-go filmmaking enthusiast. One of the best compact camera carryalls for busy shutterbugs is Billingham’s Hadley pro bag made of khaki canvas and leather (available in other colorways). It combines style and substance for a good price, and it fits tons of gear, too.

Billingham Camera Bag $228.11 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. Dragon Touch 4K Sports Camera

Filmmakers have to be ready to adapt to a variety of different climates and conditions, especially if they want to make a documentary. While a Go Pro might come to mind for that, Dragon Touch’s 4K Ultra HD Vision 3 action camera is an equally viable option, and it tends to perform better — especially underwater. The 16-megapixel waterproof camera features 160-degree wide-angle shooting, Wi-Fi, 4X zoom, time lapse/slow motion and driving mode.

Dragon Touch 4K Sports Camera $64.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

4. Joby Gorilla Pod

The Gorilla Pod offers a crucial amount of versatility when filming. Able to function as a regular tripod, it’s an excellent complement to any camera (even smartphones) and is great for curved, uneven surfaces.

Gorilla Pod 3K Kit $46.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

5. In The Blink of An Eye by Francis Ford Coppola

If your giftee still has quite a lot to learn about editing, In the Blink of An Eye is a good option if they want to soak up tips and tricks from an acclaimed industry veteran. The award-winning book by film editor, director, writer and sound designer Walter Murch is the blueprint for film editing, as Oscar-winning director Francis Ford Coppola (who frequently works with the author) can attest.

In the Blink of An Eye $13.49 on Amazon.com Buy now

6. Master & Dynamic MW65 Headphones

Movie editing is impossible if you can’t adequately hear every little sound your microphone is picking up. Master and Dynamic leads the industry in sound quality, and the brand’s MW65 headphones feature active noise canceling.

Master & Dynamic MW65 Headphones $499.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

7. 100 Movie Set Terms Poster

For movie buffs and filmmakers of all ages, this poster of film terms will help them brush up on their set knowledge — or help them learn new ones.

100 Movie Set Terms Poster $20 Buy now

8. Cheap Movie Tricks by Rickey Bird

This book by filmmaker and writer Rickey Bird is a good option for low-budget enthusiasts who are just getting into the filmmaking business. This 288-page guide will teach readers how to shoot “any film project into a piece of art,” as The Walking Dead actor Vincent M. Ward professes. After all, sometimes it can take just one great film to launch a career.

'Cheap Movie Tricks' by Rickey Bird $11.59 on Amazon.com Buy now

9. SD Card Holder

Having a number of memory cards going at once is a normal part of being a filmmaker. And a sneakily good gift could be something to keep everything together. Kiorafoto’s card holder can store 12 SD cards and is entirely waterproof.

Kiorafoto SD Card Holder $7.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

11. DJI OM 5 Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer

Smartphone cameras are an increasingly viable option for filmmaking. But it’s no good having a top camera if you can’t steady your phone. DJI’s three-axis OM 5 gimbal stabilizer does just that, enhancing the movie production experience for on-the-go content creators and aspiring directors.

DJI OM 5 Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer $159.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

12. Lenovo ThinkVision Monitor

There are tons of good monitors out there, but versatility is key. The Lenovo ThinkVision M14 is one of the best portable monitors for on-the-go video editing, playback, online browsing and movie watching — a perfect combo for a filmmaker. And as far as monitors go, it’s a relatively affordable gift.