The Best Gifts for Cinephiles, from Film-Inspired Cookbooks to Movie Night Essentials

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

We all know a bit of a movie buff — the type well-versed in pictures old and new, full of film facts and big screen banter. But when it comes to shopping for the best gifts for movie lovers, it can be hard to shop for someone who’s well-versed in the goings-on of cinema. You can never be certain if your favorite cinephile already owns that coveted collectible, that hard-to-find boxed set or every piece of movie memorabilia. Consider combining their interests outside of film to find the right gift. Are they a Marvel superfan who loves Legos? There’s a perfect present for that. Are they a chef who’s obsessed with The Godfather? We’ve got you covered there, too.

So, here are more than 15 of the best gifts for the film fanatics in your life. From home theater essentials (such as tech and snacks) to books on Hollywood trailblazers and decor, check out our top picks below.

1. Kodak Luma 350 Portable Smart Projector

Kodak’s Luma 350 portable smart projector works both inside and outside easily and can display high-quality pictures up to 150 inches in Ultra HD. It also has streaming apps, Bluetooth, WiFi and HDMI and USB ports — making it convenient for recipients to watch films wherever they are on almost any device and streaming service.

$299.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Lego Infinity Gauntlet Kit

There are some cool Lego sets out there, and this Infinity Gauntlet building kit might be among the best gifts for Marvel superfans. The 590-piece set comes with colorful infinity stones and a display stand. The only problem is it can’t actually be worn — but at least it’ll look cool on your giftee’s shelf.

$65.43 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. Vudu Gift Card

If you’re not sure what genre they’re into, play it safe with a gift card to Vudu, which lets them buy or rent some of the latest releases including Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Batman (out April 18), the latest Oscar-winning films and more. Plus, take 10 percent off gift card orders of $50 or more for a limited time with code VUDUAPR22.

Vudu Gift Card $50 and up Buy now

4. The Corleone Family Cookbook by Liliana Battle and Stacey Tyzzer

The Corleones may not be best known for breaking bread, but this 208-page cookbook inspired by the fictional Mafia family at least lets The Godfather fans cook up delicious Italian fare. From ciabatta bread and classic meatballs to Clemenza’s Sunday sauce and that infamous “leave the gun” cannoli, there’s something for every film-loving foodie.

The Corleone Family Cookbook by Liliana Battle and Stacey Tyzzer $22.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

5. Roku Streambar Pro

Gift them a soundbar and a streaming device in one with the Roku Streambar Pro. Whether they’ve yet to upgrade to a smart TV or they want a more streamlined home theater setup, this two-in-one speaker lets giftees stream in HD, 4K and HDR and enjoy dynamic virtual surround sound in Dolby Audio. It’s perfect for cord cutters who want to Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Peacock and other streaming accounts all in one easy-to-use interface, and it’s compatible with Apple’s Siri, Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant. The HDMI-ARC port and included cable makes it easy to set up, and you can go the extra mile and gift a Roku Wireless Subwoofer to complete their setup.

$179.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

6. Columbia Pictures Film Noir Classics I

The first in a four-volume box set series, Columbia Pictures’ Film Noir Classics I lets movie buffs delve into some of the best black-and-white films, including The Big Heat, The Lineup, Murder by Contract, The Sniper and 5 Against the House.

Columbia Pictures FIlm Noir Classics I on Amazon.com Buy now

7. Quentin Tarantino by Ian Nathan

Ian Nathan’s 176-page hardcover book takes a deep dive into Quentin Tarantino‘s distinct filmmaking style (including the directors that influenced him) and his finest works. For someone who knows every scene of Pulp Fiction or Kill Bill, it’s a perfect buy.

'Quentin Tarantino' by Ian Nathan $31.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

8. Stance Pixar Socks Box Set

Socks always make a good gift, and these charmingly accurate ones from Stance (which has been worn by Rihanna, Justin Bieber, LeBron James and celebrity investors Dwayne Wade and Will Smith) could be particularly good for animated film aficionados who love comfort and style on their feet, too.

Stance Pixar Box Set Socks $55.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

9. Enno Vatti Top 100 Movies Scratch-Off Poster

This cool poster will challenge cinephiles to watch (or re-watch) some of the best films in history. It features 100 blockbusters and critically acclaimed films that they can scratch off after the credits roll — it could be a good time for any movie fan who wants to catch up on the most influential pictures.

Enno Vatti 100 Movies Scratch Off Poster $27.97 on Amazon.com Buy now

10. Renegade Women in Film and TV by Elizabeth Weitzman

This beautifully illustrated 128-book shines a light on 50 of the most influential women in Hollywood. Elizabeth Weitzman’s Renegade Women in Film & TV includes exclusive interviews with Rita Moreno, Barbra Streisand and Sigourney Weaver as well as profiles of filmmaker Ava DuVernay, Anna May Wong, Nora Ephron, Alice Guy Blaché and others.

'Renegade Women in Film and TV' by Elizabeth Weitzman $13.79 on Amazon.com Buy now

11. Best of Warner Bros. 20 Film Collection: Best Pictures

One of the best gifts for movie lovers who want to catch up on Warner Bros.’ best picture winners from 1929 to 2006 is this 20-film box set. From Casablanca and Million Dollar Baby, to The Broadway Melody and The Departed, there’s something worth watching from every Hollywood era. If your giftee is devoted to specific decades, the studio also has collections for the 1970s, 1980s, 1990s and more.

Best of Warner Bros. 20 Film Collection: Best Pictures $58.86 on Amazon.com Buy now

12. What to Watch Movie Dice

Scroll through the endless options on Netflix or Hulu and you’ll see that deciding what to watch can be harder than it looks. These wooden dice can make that indecision a little bit easier — or at least help settle on a genre.

What to Watch Movie Dice $18 Buy now

13. No510 My Vertigo Poster

Hitchcock films are known for their memorable scenes, and this cool Vertigo poster (available in a range of sizes) by Society6 artist ChungkongMMP makes one of the coolest gifts for movie buffs who want to spruce up their bedroom or living space.

No510 My Vertigo Minimal Movie Poster $11 to $29 Buy now

14. Cinemaps: An Atlas of 35 Great Movies by Andrew DeGraff

This 160-page book by illustrator Andrew DeGraff lets movie fans immerse themselves in the worlds of 35 of the best films — and in serious detail, too. It’s filed with hand-painted 9-by-12-inch maps of King Kong, The Princess Bride, Fargo, Pulp Fiction, The Breakfast Club, Back to the Future and more, allowing readers to retrace the steps of their favorite fictional characters, and essays from film critic A.D. Jameson accompany each piece of cartographic art.

'Cinemaps: An Atlas of 35 Great Movies' by Andrew DeGraff $8.76 on Amazon.com Buy now

15. Cinephile: A Card Game

Are you buying for someone who thinks they know their movies in and out? Test their knowledge with this card game.

16. Tabletop Old Fashioned Popcorn Machine

A good movie gets even better with the perfect snacks. This popcorn machine adds a charmingly retro feel to that snacking experience, creating a movie theater experience.

Nostalgia OFP-501 Old Fashioned Popcorn Machine $39.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

17. Binging with Babish by Andrew Rea

There are a lot of good meals on the big screen — and Binging with Babish covers some of the best of them. The recipes are drawn from the massively popular YouTube channel, so it’s possible you might be gifting to someone who’s seen (or eaten) them before. That doesn’t mean they’re any less delicious, though!