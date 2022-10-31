The Best Gifts for Foodies of All Kinds

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Everyone has at least one foodie in their life. Whether they’re an impressive home cook, a restaurant devotee, or a professional working in the industry these are the people who make our lives more delicious — literally, by filling our lives with tasty bites and superior sips, but also figuratively, with their infectious enthusiasm for the pleasures of wining and dining.

But gifting a foodie can be intimidating. You don’t want to give them a kitchen tool they already have or guess at a luxury treat that winds up not being to their taste. You can always play it safe with a gift card to their favorite cookware brand or fancy restaurant, but an actual hand-selected pick always goes much further when it comes to making someone feel seen, understood and appreciated — which is the power of a great gift.

To get your appetite for gifting going, we’ve surveyed the big names and the up-and-comers for the best gifts for foodies, no matter the occasion. Shopping for other types of recipients? See more of The Hollywood Reporter‘s gift guides here, from finds under $100 to tech presents and more.

Emile Henry Ceramic Tagine Food52 They have the knives, the pots, the pans, the appliances — but do they have a tagine? Surprise your favorite home cook with Emile Henry’s ceramic pot, whose conical lid traps steam to keep food moist (perfect for braises). Crafted from high-fired French Burgundy clay, it’s designed to work with gas and electric cooktops up to 930°F, and is safe to use in the oven, microwave, freezer and dishwasher. Emile Henry Ceramic Tagine $200 Buy now

For the grillmasters, Yummly’s smart meat thermometer makes it easy for them to get the perfect results every time. The device can be controlled via a smartphone app, which features built-in timers and alerts, pre-sets for different types of foods and more.

Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer $89.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

A Question of Eagles Ceramic Olive Oil Cruet Food52 Beautiful and functional, this handmade cruet by A Question of Eagles keeps olive oil at the ready and looks great on the counter. It holds 16 ounces of oil and is dishwasher safe. A Question of Eagles Ceramic Olive Oil Cruet $70 Buy now

Acid League New Essentials Kit Acid League This four-piece set from Acid League is guaranteed to punch up their everyday dishes. It includes a special olive oil, a unique citrus vinegar, a rich garlicky onion sauce and a special sauce with some heat. Acid League New Essentials Kit (reg. $72) $62 Buy now

A Year of Hot Sauce For the giftees with an adventurous palate, give them a year of hot sauces to crank up their home dishes up a notch or two (or 10!) This gift subscription will deliver surprises for heat seekers every quarter, from farm-to-bottle concoctions to a gourmet DIY kit and more from makers across the U.S. A Year of Hot Sauce $175 Buy now

Williams Sonoma’s collection of European cheeses and charcuterie is the kind of “thank you” gift that will make your gourmand recipient feel truly appreciated. It’s packed with traditionally-made meats and cheese, eager for a loaf of bread or fancy crackers.

Williams Sonoma Gift Crate European Cheese & Charcuterie $120 Buy now

This set of wooden serving utensils by design-driven home goods brand Areaware brings a playful element to group dinners.

Areaware Wavy Serving Set $40 Buy now

For the snack lover who can’t get enough of Japanese treats (think sesame seed crackers, mochi candies and steak-flavored Cheetos), Bokksu will make sure your or your recipient’s pantry is always in stock. The snack subscription box includes 20 to 24 snacks and teas based on a theme — such as Moon Festival or Summer Matsuri — that honors the country’s culture, and each subscription supports family-run businesses in Japan. You can subscribe to deliveries monthly or every three, six or 12 months. (If they’re not into snacks, check out more of the best subscription boxes for women and men.)

Bokksu Subscription $50 monthly or $480 annually Buy now

Inexpensive but impactful, the HyperChiller cools liquids in just 60 seconds, turning hot coffee into iced, or bringing room-temperature beer to a crisp, drinkable status in just a minute.

HyperChiller Beverage Cooler $24.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Entertainers with a whimsical side will love anything from Sophie Lou Jacobsen, who employs playful color and just-unusual-enough details in her glassware. This brown wave pitcher is pretty enough to leave out — maybe with a long-stemmed flower peaking out — when not in use. And it’s dishwasher safe!

Lomi Kitchen Composter

Lomi’s countertop device makes composting easy, turning food waste — scraped directly from plates or chopping blocks — into dirt in as little as four hours. The nutrient-rich dirt can be used indoors for house plants or outdoors in the garden, and the process can reduce weekly garbage by up to 80 percent.

Lomi Kitchen Composter $499.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

These colorful cutting boards are pretty enough to double as serveware. They’re made from leftover materials used in the production of solid color boards from food-safe plastic.

Goldbelly has a selection of iconic restaurants across the US that ship their most famous dishes — think New York bagels, Chicago deep dish and Texas barbecue — to your door. It’s the perfect gifting resource for a foodie who has moved cities or has a special place in their heart for a certain travel destination.

When in doubt, opt for a beautiful cookbook. Choose one written by a favorite chef or on a cuisine they’ve been trying to tackle, like Jeremy Fox’s On Vegetables. Or, something you secretly wish they cooked more of for you.

This five-piece picnic basket gift set from Los Angeles’ Flamingo Estate (the decadent home and garden oasis of artist Richard Christiansen), has everything your favorite foodie needs for an elevated picnic. The set includes a bottle of heritage EVOO, earthy chipotle salsa, wildflower honey and a bottle of rosé. (Oprah Winfrey and Chrissy Teigen are fans of the brand.)