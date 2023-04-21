The Best Gifts for Stylish Moms, From Star-Loved Sweets to Best-Selling Scents

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Mother’s Day is upon us (mark your calendar for May 14!), and moms are used to receiving one of four things: flowers, personalized jewelry and brunch in bed. While all of those treats are a wonderful gesture, it may be worth adding one more surprise to the mix — especially if she’s a fashion-forward, Hollywood-loving style star.

Whether the stylish mom in your life is a beauty lover, expert foodie or avid shopper, we’ve rounded up some thoughtful gifts to consider if you want to show her that you actually know what she’s into. And if she loves classic presents (think florals, sweets and jewelry), we’ve got celebrity-loved options for those, too.

1. Sweet Enough: A Dessert Cookbook By Alison Roman If mom is a queen in the kitchen, reach for YouTube star/chef Alison Roman’s bestselling dessert cookbook, which features more than 300 pages of mouth-watering treats. Not only does this new book feature “desserts that come together faster than you can eat them,” the book’s design and photography is top-notch, and you can even watch the recipes come to life via a dedicated playlist on Roman’s YouTube channel. Sweet Enough: A Dessert Cookbook $24.50 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Phlur Fragrance Oil Rollerball Want to show mom that you know what’s up? Add to cart Phlur’s brand new Fragrance Oil rollerball, in the brand’s bestselling, cult-favorite fragrance, Missing Person. The brand is co-founded by influencer mom Chriselle Lim, who’s on the radar of just about every cool mom. Phlur Missing Person Fragrance Oil Rollerball $45 Buy now

3. Yohana Like a personalized Task Rabbit for caregivers with a lot on their plate, Yohana‘s monthly subscription lets busy giftees outsource almost every type of task. The service’s team of problem-solving specialists can research kid-friendly recipes, plan birthday parties, find the perfect plumber or gardener, plan and book vacations and much more, allowing members to focus on spending time with family. Yohana Yohana Concierge Membership $249 per month Buy now

4. Leatherology Kress Micro Crossbody Who doesn’t love personalized items? While monogramming canvas is an easy option, it’s rare to see embossment on a leather bag – let alone one that’s chic enough to wear daily. Leatherology nailed it with their new Kress micro crossbody bag, which comes with free deboss or trapunto personalization (pictured below) for a limited time. Mom will feel just as chic as famous mamas Serena Williams, Reese Witherspoon, Rachel Zoe and Mandy Moore, who’ve all carried Leatherology’s bags. (If she’s a classic overpacker, gift her a more spacious carryall, like the Mini, Medium or XL sizes.) Leatherology Kress Micro Crossbody $200 Buy now

5. ByChari Initial Bracelet Although an initial necklace is always a classic, it’s rare to find it in bracelet form. ByChari’s 14-karat gold initial bracelet will win you major brownie points, as its simple, elegant and delicate enough to wear every day. The six-inch chain comes with two half-inch extensions, in case mom wants to switch it up and wear it as an anklet. (Michelle Obama, Jessica Alba and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley are just a few superstar moms who’ve worn the jewelry brand.) ByChari Initial Bracelet $185 Buy now

6. Venus Et Fleur Goddess Bath Gift Basket For stylish blooms that last all year long, Venus et Fleur is the best online floral delivery service for blooms that look vibrant for 365 days. Loved by Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Gigi Hadid, the company offers a variety of Mother’s Day options featuring their signature Eternity Roses (which are preserved with non-allergenic wax) in a range of designs and colors. Opt for the brand’s seven-piece Goddess Bath Gift Set which includes a Le Mini round rose (available in 11 colors), Rose Oud room spray and candle, a crystal and floral infused milk bath and body oil and a dry brush, all in a keepsake handwoven basket. Venus Et Fleur Goddess Bath Gift Basket $298 Buy now

7. Béis Sport Tote

Whether the mom in your life is toting around workout clothes, a laptop or a baby, consider this Béis Sport Tote in beige, which features adjustable backpack straps and handheld tote straps, two exterior pockets, three interior pockets, a top drawstring and a cord lock closure. Fans rave about this bag by entrepreneurial actress Shay Mitchell’s wildly popular brand, confirming that it’s big enough to fit a laptop and filled with enough convenient compartments to double as a diaper bag.

Béis Sport Tote $58 Buy now

8. Ilios Beauty Ring Mirror & Ring Light

If mom is a budding TikTok star and wants to take her GRWM game to the next level, you’re guaranteed to win her heart with Ilio’s beauty ring mirror and ring light combo. It’s the first-ever all-in-one makeup mirror and ring light combination designed by lighting experts and fine-tuned by celebrity makeup artist (and Kim Kardashian go-to) Mario Dedivanovic. Features include five dimming levels and three color modes.

Ilios Beauty Ring Mirror & Ring Light $259 Buy now

9. Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Dreams Come True Set

That fancy new mirror deserves some fancy new makeup, and Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk gift set takes the cake. The celebrity makeup artist thought of everything with this collection, which features 14 full-sized classic Pillow Talk products in a collector’s edition rose gold makeup box.

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Dreams Come True Set $375 Buy now

10. Spafinder Gift Card In addition to physical gifts, moms really want experiences. In fact, Eventbrite lifestyle contributor Sara Bigham exclusively shares with The Hollywood Reporter that “52 percent of women would prefer an experience over a physical gift.” With this idea in mind, treat mom to a spa day at her choice with a gift card to Spafnder, which can be used for facials, massages and more wellness treatments at local spas and luxe hotels (including the Ritz-Carlton, Marriott, Edition, Hyatt Regency and more staycation-worthy spots). The Spa at West Hollywood Edition West Hollywood Edition Spa Finder Gift Card $50 and up Buy now