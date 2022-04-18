The Best Gifts New Moms Really Want, From Cozy Robes to Virtual Escapes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Welcoming a new family member is one of the most exciting moments in a parent’s life. Whether they’re caring for a newborn, a foster child or even a fur baby, why not make their first Mother’s Day a memorable one? Some of the best gifts for new moms are thoughtful presents that they might — think meal delivery services that take the hassle out of planning dinner, clothing that fits for pre- and post-bump wardrobes or stylish jewelry for showing off their new mama status.

Here, we’ve rounded up some of the best gifts for new mothers ahead of Mother’s Day. Check out our favorites below, including a stylish diaper bag, comfy loungewear, a book that inspires self-care, stylish baby goods from Hollywood-founded brands and more.

1. Béis The Diaper Bag

Whether she loves to travel or she wants a more stylish carryall option, Béis’ chic diaper bag proves that moms don’t have to tote around clunky designs that don’t fit with their aesthetic. This roomy bag includes a changing pad, odor-proof pouch, teething ring, and a dedicated compartment for pacifier, among other baby-friendly touches. She’ll love the interchangeable straps that let her hang the bag on a stroller or shoulders with ease, while the trolley passthrough makes it a cinch to attach to luggage.

Beis The Diaper Bag $178 Buy now

2. Bumpsuit The Support Bodysuit

Founded by model Nicole Trunfio, Bumpsuit’s cozy bodysuit is easy for moms to pull on and off, thanks to the four-way stretch fabric. Giftees will also appreciate the core support and contouring for post-partum wear.

Bumpsuit The Support Bodysuit $78 Buy now

3. Instacart Express Membership

Whipping up food is the last thing that most new moms want to do, so treat her to Instacart’s grocery delivery subscription that makes it easy to shop for ready-made meals, breakfast ingredients, snacks, household items, skincare and more without leaving the house. Instacart offers a a variety of grocers, retailers and online meal services, including Target, Walmart, Grocery Outlet, ButcherBox, Sunbasket, Sprouts, Smart & Final, Kroger and more. Memberships range from $29 for three months to $99 for a year, and you can also treat her to a gift card in increments of $25.

Instacart Express Membership $99 annually Buy now

4. Lalo The Play Gym

Forget the noisy light-up play stations — Lalo’s Play Gym offers a more stylish (and quieter) alternative that stimulates baby’s mind. The non-toxic set is made of FSC certified beechwood and eco-friendly Lyocell, and comes with a machine-washable mat, mirror prism, silicone teether and soft sensory ball. (The company’s stylish high chairs have been seen in the homes of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Ayesha and Steph Curry, Khloe Kardashian and other Hollywood parents.)

Lalo The Play Gym $135 Buy now

5. Casper Snoozewear Blanket Robe

“I need less sleep,” said no parent ever — and Casper’s puffy Snoozewear blanket robe encourages new moms to catch zzzs wherever they can, thanks to the lightweight comforter-style design, oversized armholes and handy pockets.

Casper Snoozewear Blanket Robe $169 Buy now

6. Happy Dance CBD Head-to-Toe Coconut Melt

Kristen Bell co-founded the vegan and cruelty-free line Happy Dance “to make trusted, high-quality, everyday CBD skincare products more widely available to busy moms and consumers everywhere at a price that wouldn’t break the bank.”

The brand’s multi-purpose Coconut Melt is formulated with 225 milligrams of cannabinoids from premium full-spectrum hemp extract. This CBD-infused moisturizer can also be used as a hair mask or makeup remover, and it doesn’t contain formaldehyde, parabens, phthalates, propylene glycol, sulfates, and synthetic dyes and fragrances.





Happy Dance CBD Head-to-Toe Coconut Melt $25 Buy now

7. Meta Quest 2 Virtual Reality Headset Pro Bundle, 128 GB

No matter the kids’ ages, parenting can be fun, rewarding and oh so stressful. For when she can’t take a vacation, let mom get away from it all virtually with Meta’s Quest 2 VR headset, which offers everything from workouts (we’re fans of Supernatural, which counts Tiffany Hadish and Wanda Sykes among fans) and movies to immersive experiences (such as metaverse events) and more.

Meta Quest 2 Pro Bundle, 128 GB $397.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

8. Papinelle Cherry Blossom Cotton & Silk Robe

Famous moms Jessica Alba, Jaime King, and the Kardashians are just a few who have draped themselves in Papinelle’s breezy sleepwear. The label’s lightweight cotton and silk robe will make anyone feel luxurious at home, thanks to the chic shawl collar and removable tie belt.

Papinelle Cherry Blossom Cotton & Silk Robe $99 Buy now

9. Hatch Mama Must-Haves Kit

Hatch’s natural skincare will help new moms pamper themselves during pregnancy, breastfeeding and beyond. The brand’s Mama Must-Haves Kit comes with an organic nipple and lip balm, nourishing belly oil, and a soothing leg and foot relief roll-on for those swollen steppers. The maternity brand has been seen on starry moms including Natalie Portman, Kerry Washington, Meghan Markle and others.

Hatch Mama Must-Haves Kit $118 Buy now

10. Belly Bandit Mother Tucker Leggings

Most recently seen on Kylie Jenner, Belly Bandit’s Mother Tucker leggings are made of super comfy bamboo viscose fabric that’s breathable while offering the benefits of compression. Translation: mom can enjoy a butt lift and tummy tuck sans post-partum surgery (if that’s something she’s going for).

Belly Bandit Mother Tucker Leggings on Amazon.com Buy now

11. Dr. Scholl’s Staycay OG Slipper Sandal

Moms won’t want to take off these cozy faux-fur slippers, which are made from recycled plastic bottles. These sustainable slip-ons with a one-inch sole are designed with Dr. Scholl’s signature anatomical cushioning and a flexible foot bed for excellent insole support.

Dr. Scholl's Staycay OG Slipper $37.66 on Amazon.com Buy now

12. The Full Plate by Ayesha Curry

For the new mom who loves cooking, TV star and New York Times bestselling author Ayesha Curry’s The Full Plate will help her easily whip up healthy, home-cooked meals in under an hour. The 256-page cookbook is packed with 100 recipes such as substantial salads, kid-friendly fare, sheet pan dinners, vegetarian bites, and much more. A few mouth-watering samplings include mushroom tacos with avocado crema, spicy Margaritas (for the grown ups), sheet-pan pork chops, and others.





'The Full Plate' by Ayesha Curry $15.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

13. Bodily The Everything Bra

Brooklyn Decker shared her love on social media for Bodily’s The Everything Bra, which was designed for all-day comfort and helps to potentially lower the risk of mastitis and clogged ducts. It’s made of soft, stretchy fabric that allows it to adapt to women’s changing bodies during pregnancy and nursing.





Bodily The Everything Bra $48 Buy now

14. Aura Carver Luxe Digital Frame

Among the challenges of being a new mom is keeping that camera roll from quickly filling up. Aura’s Carver Luxe digital photo frame lets mamas display their favorite images at home on a substantial 10.1-inch screen in 1920 x 1200 224 PPI resolution. The Oprah Winfrey-loved device includes unlimited free storage, and Aura’s smart technology uses AI to group similar images, so recipients will always enjoy a heartfelt surprise. The frame is also compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Aura Carver Luxe HD Smart Digital Picture Frame $159.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

15. Tiny Tags Script Mama Pendant in Gold

Emblazoned with the word “mama” in cursive, Tiny Tags’ chic script necklace will let your favorite new mom show off her new status with style. It comes on a 16-inch, 14-karat gold-fill chain and the 24-karat gold-fill pendant measures one inch wide by a quarter-inch long. Also available in sterling silver and 14-karat gold.





TK $115 and more Buy now

16. Wonderbly Personalized I Love Mommy This Much Book

Don’t forget to gift this with a big pack of tissues, as this personalized book (available in hardcover or softcover) will get moms teary-eyed after reading heartwarming stories about how much their kiddos love them. The 34-page tome can be customized with up to four kids’ names, and it’s great for grandmas, stepmoms, and any other maternal figure. Plus, get 20 percent off with the code MOTHERSDAY for a limited time.





Wonderbly 'I Love Mommy This Much' Book $35 Buy now

17. Keababies Baby Handprint & Footprint Keepsake Kit

Some of the best gifts for new moms are personalized ones, such as Keababies’ handprint and footprint keepsake kit. It comes with food-grade quality clay (so it’s safe for newborn skin) and a wooden photo frame so your recipient can display their little ones’ tiny prints on a wall or tabletop. The frame measures 11 inches by 8.8 inches, and you can also add photos in the two 2.75-inch by 2.75-inch areas.





Keababies Baby Handprint & Footprint Keepsake Kit $20 Buy now

18. Tubby Todd You’ve Got This, Mama Book

Tubby Todd co-founder Andrea Williams penned this illustrated book to remind moms of all ages to take care of themselves. You’ve Got This, Mama features wise words of advice for parents of all ages, self-care exercises and personal anecdotes to help support busy moms.

Tubby Todd 'You've Got This, Mama' Book $15 Buy now

19. Shari’s Berries Deliciously Decadent Lavender Garden and Strawberries

Sweet-toothed moms will appreciate these chocolate-dipped strawberries, which come with an elegant vase of white roses, lavender poms, Peruvian lilies, and lavender carnations. This gift set includes 12 fresh-picked juicy berries dipped in white and milk chocolates.





Shari's Berries Deliciously Decadent Lavender Garden and Strawberries $105 Buy now

20. Door Dash Gift Card

Whipping up food is the last thing that most new moms want to do, so treat her to a DoorDash gift card that takes the guesswork out of the next breakfast, lunch or dinner. DoorDash offers more than 310,000 restaurants in 4,000 cities, so recipients can select the grub that they really want. The card will be conveniently delivered instantly via email.

DoorDash Gift Card Buy now

21. CubbieKit Gift Card

If dressing their bébé is truly what sparks joy, make it easier for eco-conscious moms to outfit those fast-growing little ones in an earth-friendly way. Cubbie Kit makes it convenient to shop for newborns to 18-month-olds with personalized subscription boxes filled with organic cotton onesies made in fair-trade factories. Every piece of the garments are recyclable and the brand will also collect pre-loved pieces to be donated or recycled.