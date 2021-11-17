The Best Holiday Gifts for Women, From Star-Approved Jewelry to Cool Gadgets and More

Whether she’s your wife, mom, best friend, girlfriend, sister or business partner, every lady in your life will appreciate a thoughtful holiday gift that suits her style and personality. If you’re out of fresh ideas for your holiday shopping, we’ve rounded up some of the best gifts for women ranging from luxe jewelry and stylish home goods from star-powered brands, to cool tech gadgets and designer accessories (including items that are on sale during pre-Black Friday blowouts).

Check out or top picks below, and see our holiday gift guide for more ideas for checking off everyone on your list.

1. Aurate x Kerry Be The Lead Huggie Earrings

These Art Deco-inspired huggie earrings from New York-based sustainable jewelry brand Aurate’s collaboration with Kerry Washington will let your favorite lady sparkle like a bonafide Hollywood star. Available as a single or pair, they’re made of eco-friendly 14-karat gold vermeil and finished with white topaz gemstones.

Aurate x Kerry Be The Lead Huggie Earrings $110 Single, $220 Pair Buy now

2. Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 9-Quart TriZone Air Fryer

There’s something for everyone from Hollywood entrepreneur Drew Barrymore‘s empire of cookware, beauty and home goods brands. The design-minded home chef won’t mind having this nine-quart TriZone Air Fryer from Barrymore’s Beautiful cookware line on their kitchen counter. It’s got two baskets so chefs can air fry more than one dish at a time (it can fit five pounds of fries or a 10-pound turkey when the divider is removed), and the appliance can also roast, dehydrate, bake, broil and reheat meals.

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore TriZone Air Fryer $139 Buy now

3. Kindle with Built-In Front Light

Busy bookworms don’t always have time to lug around their reading list. This Kindle features a six-inch glare-free screen that reads like real paper (even outside), and voracious readers can adjust the brightness to their liking. It’s got 8 GB of storage (enough to store thousands of books) and a single charge gets up to four weeks of battery life. Readers can also pair the Kindle with Bluetooth headphones or speakers to listen to audiobooks from Audible for when they want to give their eyes a rest. Give them the complete package and treat them to an Audible subscription and a cool fabric Kindle cover.

Kindle Paperwhite $109.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

4. Levi’s Women’s Ex-Boyfriend Sherpa Trucker Jacket

Season after season, this shearling-lined denim trucker jacket by Levi’s has proven to be a classic silhouette that fits every fashion style.

Levi's Women's Ex-Boyfriend Sherpa Trucker Jacket $84.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

5. Yves Saint Laurent Kiss and Couture Lipstick Trio Set

The iconic fashion house’s lipstick trio is the perfect treat for beauty buffs in need of a rouge restock for the holidays. This set includes a full-sized Rouge Volupte Shine in nude (shade 44) and travel-sized tubes of Rouge Volupte Shine in Rouge Tuxedo (shade 45) and Rouge Pur Couture in bold red (shade 01), all in the luxury label’s signature logo pouch.

Yves Saint Laurent Kiss and Couture Lipstick Trio Set $45 Buy now

6. Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Health Tracker

For the fashionable woman who wants to keep track of their daily steps, sleep, heart rate and workouts, Fitbit’s Luxe fitness and health tracker lets them do all of that in a sleek watch silhouette that looks great with activewear and power suits alike. The device can be connected to Android and iOS smartphones for real-time GPS, pace and distance tracking, and the fitness tracker also comes with a free six-month trial of Fitbit Premium.

Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker (reg. $150) $99.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

7. Diptyque Palette of Eau de Parfum Discovery Set

What do you get the globe-trotting girl with a fine sense of scent? Cult-favorite French fragrance brand Diptyque’s eau de parfum discovery set, which contains five fragrances that will transport her to far-flung destinations. The limited-edition gift box features a mix of the label’s best-selling floral, citrus and woody perfumes, including Fleur de Peau, Do Son, Eau Capitale, Eau de Minthé and Tam Dao.

Byredo La Séléction Nomade Trio $112 Buy now

8. Minute Mimosa Sugar Cube Trio

Your favorite host will appreciate these sweet mimosa sugar cubes that instantly upgrade basic bubbly into luxurious citrus- or berry-infused drinks.

Minute Mimosa Sugar Cube Trio $30 Buy now

9. Marc Jacobs The Logo Strap Crossbody Bag

This versatile crossbody bag by Marc Jacobs checks off all the boxes for a gift-ready compact carryall that’s easy to wear to everything from errands and brunch to cocktails and a night out.

Marc Jacobs The Logo Strap Crossbody Bag $295 Buy now

10. Lunya Washable Silk Robe

A glamorous robe is one of the best gifts for women who love to get pampered (but wouldn’t think to buy luxe loungewear for themselves). The great thing about this comfy washable silk robe from stylish sleepwear label Lunya is that it comes in a variety of colors and features an oversized fit — no need to worry about figuring out exact sizing.

Lunya Washable Silk Robe $248 Buy now

11. Beekman 1802 x Rose Apothecary Whipped Body Cream

If your favorite Schitt’s Creek fan says “eew” to basic lotion, treat her to Beekman 1802 x Rose Apothecary’s whipped body cream. It’s made with the real-life New York-based beauty brand’s signature goat milk formula that leaves the skin smelling rosy and feeling velvety soft.

Beekman 1802 x Rose Apothecary Whipped Body Cream $38.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

12. Breville Bambino Plus Espresso Machine

For the coffee connoisseur, Breville’s Bambino Plus automatic espresso machine with a built-in steamer lets them pull the perfect shot for homemade lattes, espressos and other pick-me-up drinks. The compact footprint makes it ideal for recipients who live in apartments and small spaces.

Breville Bambino Plus Espresso Machine on Amazon.com Buy now

13. The Little Market Spa Gift Set

Every woman will appreciate the gift of relaxation, and this spa gift set from the nonprofit fair trade boutique Little Market (co-founded by entrepreneurial friends Lauren Conrad and Hannah Skvarla) is also one that gives back. The four-piece kit contains a chamomile bath bomb, soap, sugar scrub and candle, and your purchase supports artisan women and underserved communities around the globe.

The Little Market Spa Gift Set $104 Buy now

14. UrbanStems Seasonal Floral Delivery

For the floral-loving woman in your life, treat them during the holidays and beyond with a flower subscription from UrbanStems. Choose from a range of stunning arrangements in biweekly, weekly or monthly options and 3 to 12 deliveries.

UrbanStems Floral Delivery $85 per delivery Buy now

15. Béis The Cosmetic Case

For the stylish traveler, this cosmetic case by Béis — the cool on-the-go accessories brand founded by actress Shay Mitchell — will keep their skincare, makeup and beauty tools organized all in one place.

Beis The Cosmetic Case $68 Buy now

16. Vegamour Gro Discovery Kit

Vegamour’s Gro Discovery Kit makes the perfect gift for women who cherish their long locks, or the BFF whose pandemic stress took a toll on their tresses. The three-piece set includes the clean haircare and wellness brand’s best-selling hair serum, hair foam and dry shampoo, which are formulated with plant-based ingredients that help strands grow stronger and thicker.

Vegamour Gro Discovery Kit (reg. $132) $116 Buy now

17. Lululemon x Saje The Recovery Kit

For the workout-obsessed woman or the easily-stressed friend, Lululemon’s post-exercise recovery kit — created in collaboration with wellness brand Saje — will help them cool down, let loose and enjoy some R&R. It comes with Saje’s best-selling essential oil roll-on, soothing Muscle Melt bath soak and body butter, a wooden massager and a gym-ready storage bag.

Lululemon x Saje The Recovery Kit $54 Buy now

18. Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Barefoot in the Wild Slipper

After the long holiday season, who wouldn’t want to slip their tired feet into these plush slippers? This lightweight pair by Oprah Winfrey-loved brand Barefoot Dreams is made of super-soft polyester and features a chic animal print pattern that’s available in three colorways.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Barefoot in the Wild Slipper $68 Buy now

19. Assouline Chanel Three-Book Slipcase

Chic publisher Assouline’s Chanel book set pays homage to the iconic French fashion house in three hardcover volumes by authors Anne Berest, Fabienne Reybaud and Marion Vignal. The trilogy comes in a luxe slipcover case and explores iconic designer Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel’s vision across fashion, jewelry, watches, fragrance and beauty, from the cult-favorite No. 5 perfume that debuted in 1921 to the brand’s couture and ready-to-wear led through the decades by the late Karl Lagerfeld to current artistic director Virginie Viard.

Assouline Chanel Three-Book Slipcase $95 Buy now

20. Olive & June The Mani System

If her idea of R&R involves designing her own manicures, Olive & June’s at-home mani system contains everything she needs — from cuticle serums and tools to vibrant polishes and a glossy top coat — to create her own mini-masterpieces. And for a limited time, the Los Angeles-based nail salon and brand is offering 25% off with the code HAPPY25.

Olive & June The Mani System $100 Buy now

21. Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook

Whether she’s a CEO, a student or an ideas-filled writer, Rocketbook’s reusable smart notebook ensures that she never runs out of pages for jotting down notes or her next million-dollar business plan.