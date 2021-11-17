The Best Holiday Gifts for Women, From Star-Approved Jewelry to Cool Gadgets and More

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Whether she’s your wife, mom, best friend, girlfriend, sister or business partner, every lady in your life will appreciate a thoughtful holiday gift that suits her style and personality. If you’re out of fresh ideas for your holiday shopping, we’ve rounded up some of the best gifts for women ranging from luxe jewelry and stylish home goods from star-powered brands, to cool tech gadgets and designer accessories (including items that are on sale during pre-Black Friday blowouts).
Check out or top picks below, and see our holiday gift guide for more ideas for checking off everyone on your list.
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Related Stories
1. Aurate x Kerry Be The Lead Huggie Earrings
These Art Deco-inspired huggie earrings from New York-based sustainable jewelry brand Aurate’s collaboration with Kerry Washington will let your favorite lady sparkle like a bonafide Hollywood star. Available as a single or pair, they’re made of eco-friendly 14-karat gold vermeil and finished with white topaz gemstones.
2. Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 9-Quart TriZone Air Fryer
There’s something for everyone from Hollywood entrepreneur Drew Barrymore‘s empire of cookware, beauty and home goods brands. The design-minded home chef won’t mind having this nine-quart TriZone Air Fryer from Barrymore’s Beautiful cookware line on their kitchen counter. It’s got two baskets so chefs can air fry more than one dish at a time (it can fit five pounds of fries or a 10-pound turkey when the divider is removed), and the appliance can also roast, dehydrate, bake, broil and reheat meals.
3. Kindle with Built-In Front Light
Busy bookworms don’t always have time to lug around their reading list. This Kindle features a six-inch glare-free screen that reads like real paper (even outside), and voracious readers can adjust the brightness to their liking. It’s got 8 GB of storage (enough to store thousands of books) and a single charge gets up to four weeks of battery life. Readers can also pair the Kindle with Bluetooth headphones or speakers to listen to audiobooks from Audible for when they want to give their eyes a rest. Give them the complete package and treat them to an Audible subscription and a cool fabric Kindle cover.
4. Levi’s Women’s Ex-Boyfriend Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Season after season, this shearling-lined denim trucker jacket by Levi’s has proven to be a classic silhouette that fits every fashion style.
5. Yves Saint Laurent Kiss and Couture Lipstick Trio Set
The iconic fashion house’s lipstick trio is the perfect treat for beauty buffs in need of a rouge restock for the holidays. This set includes a full-sized Rouge Volupte Shine in nude (shade 44) and travel-sized tubes of Rouge Volupte Shine in Rouge Tuxedo (shade 45) and Rouge Pur Couture in bold red (shade 01), all in the luxury label’s signature logo pouch.
6. Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Health Tracker
For the fashionable woman who wants to keep track of their daily steps, sleep, heart rate and workouts, Fitbit’s Luxe fitness and health tracker lets them do all of that in a sleek watch silhouette that looks great with activewear and power suits alike. The device can be connected to Android and iOS smartphones for real-time GPS, pace and distance tracking, and the fitness tracker also comes with a free six-month trial of Fitbit Premium.
7. Diptyque Palette of Eau de Parfum Discovery Set
What do you get the globe-trotting girl with a fine sense of scent? Cult-favorite French fragrance brand Diptyque’s eau de parfum discovery set, which contains five fragrances that will transport her to far-flung destinations. The limited-edition gift box features a mix of the label’s best-selling floral, citrus and woody perfumes, including Fleur de Peau, Do Son, Eau Capitale, Eau de Minthé and Tam Dao.
8. Minute Mimosa Sugar Cube Trio
Your favorite host will appreciate these sweet mimosa sugar cubes that instantly upgrade basic bubbly into luxurious citrus- or berry-infused drinks.
9. Marc Jacobs The Logo Strap Crossbody Bag
This versatile crossbody bag by Marc Jacobs checks off all the boxes for a gift-ready compact carryall that’s easy to wear to everything from errands and brunch to cocktails and a night out.
10. Lunya Washable Silk Robe
A glamorous robe is one of the best gifts for women who love to get pampered (but wouldn’t think to buy luxe loungewear for themselves). The great thing about this comfy washable silk robe from stylish sleepwear label Lunya is that it comes in a variety of colors and features an oversized fit — no need to worry about figuring out exact sizing.
11. Beekman 1802 x Rose Apothecary Whipped Body Cream
If your favorite Schitt’s Creek fan says “eew” to basic lotion, treat her to Beekman 1802 x Rose Apothecary’s whipped body cream. It’s made with the real-life New York-based beauty brand’s signature goat milk formula that leaves the skin smelling rosy and feeling velvety soft.
12. Breville Bambino Plus Espresso Machine
For the coffee connoisseur, Breville’s Bambino Plus automatic espresso machine with a built-in steamer lets them pull the perfect shot for homemade lattes, espressos and other pick-me-up drinks. The compact footprint makes it ideal for recipients who live in apartments and small spaces.
13. The Little Market Spa Gift Set
Every woman will appreciate the gift of relaxation, and this spa gift set from the nonprofit fair trade boutique Little Market (co-founded by entrepreneurial friends Lauren Conrad and Hannah Skvarla) is also one that gives back. The four-piece kit contains a chamomile bath bomb, soap, sugar scrub and candle, and your purchase supports artisan women and underserved communities around the globe.
14. UrbanStems Seasonal Floral Delivery
For the floral-loving woman in your life, treat them during the holidays and beyond with a flower subscription from UrbanStems. Choose from a range of stunning arrangements in biweekly, weekly or monthly options and 3 to 12 deliveries.
15. Béis The Cosmetic Case
For the stylish traveler, this cosmetic case by Béis — the cool on-the-go accessories brand founded by actress Shay Mitchell — will keep their skincare, makeup and beauty tools organized all in one place.
16. Vegamour Gro Discovery Kit
Vegamour’s Gro Discovery Kit makes the perfect gift for women who cherish their long locks, or the BFF whose pandemic stress took a toll on their tresses. The three-piece set includes the clean haircare and wellness brand’s best-selling hair serum, hair foam and dry shampoo, which are formulated with plant-based ingredients that help strands grow stronger and thicker.
17. Lululemon x Saje The Recovery Kit
For the workout-obsessed woman or the easily-stressed friend, Lululemon’s post-exercise recovery kit — created in collaboration with wellness brand Saje — will help them cool down, let loose and enjoy some R&R. It comes with Saje’s best-selling essential oil roll-on, soothing Muscle Melt bath soak and body butter, a wooden massager and a gym-ready storage bag.
18. Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Barefoot in the Wild Slipper
After the long holiday season, who wouldn’t want to slip their tired feet into these plush slippers? This lightweight pair by Oprah Winfrey-loved brand Barefoot Dreams is made of super-soft polyester and features a chic animal print pattern that’s available in three colorways.
19. Assouline Chanel Three-Book Slipcase
Chic publisher Assouline’s Chanel book set pays homage to the iconic French fashion house in three hardcover volumes by authors Anne Berest, Fabienne Reybaud and Marion Vignal. The trilogy comes in a luxe slipcover case and explores iconic designer Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel’s vision across fashion, jewelry, watches, fragrance and beauty, from the cult-favorite No. 5 perfume that debuted in 1921 to the brand’s couture and ready-to-wear led through the decades by the late Karl Lagerfeld to current artistic director Virginie Viard.
20. Olive & June The Mani System
If her idea of R&R involves designing her own manicures, Olive & June’s at-home mani system contains everything she needs — from cuticle serums and tools to vibrant polishes and a glossy top coat — to create her own mini-masterpieces. And for a limited time, the Los Angeles-based nail salon and brand is offering 25% off with the code HAPPY25.
21. Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook
Whether she’s a CEO, a student or an ideas-filled writer, Rocketbook’s reusable smart notebook ensures that she never runs out of pages for jotting down notes or her next million-dollar business plan.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
shopping
The Best Online Flower Delivery Services for Holiday Bouquets, Wreaths, Centerpieces and More
-
-
-
Monica Bellucci
Lily Collins, Troye Sivan, Maisie Williams and Jackson Wang Star in Cartier’s “Love Is All”
-
Star Wars
How Sci-Fi Films Use Asian Characters to Telegraph the Future While Also Dehumanizing Them
-