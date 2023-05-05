×
The Best ‘Bridgerton’ Merch for Celebrating Queen Charlotte’s Coronation

Netflix and Shondaland's latest prequel series debuted on Thursday ahead of another real-life royal event — here are the best gifts for fans of the Regency-era show.

India Amarteifio and Corey Mylchreest in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Love Story
India Amarteifio as Queen Charlotte and Corey Mylchreest as King George in 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Love Story'

While the royalty obsessed are awaiting King Charles III’s coronation this weekend, others are binging the Bridgerton-verse’s latest addition worthy of the Society Papers: Queen Charlotte.

The new Shondaland prequel series premiered Thursday on Netflix, exploring the origin story of the fictional Regency-era world of Bridgerton, the New York Times-bestselling romance novel series by Julia Quinn. Long before Lady Whistledown, a young Princess Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz (played by India Amarteifio) was forced into marriage with King George (Corey Mylchreest) and ultimately falls in love with her arranged husband. The fictional history takes place in the mid-1700s, and as seen in the trailer, fans will also see young versions of Lady Agatha Danbury (Arsema Thomas) and Brimsley (Sam Clemmett), played by Adjoa Andoh and Hugh Sachs in the “modern-day” series.

Quinn co-wrote the forthcoming Queen Charlotte book (out May 9) with Shondaland producer Shonda Rhimes. Vice President Kamala Harris hosted a private luncheon at her Washington D.C. home for Rhimes, her team and the show’s stars to celebrate the premiere.

Naturally, dear readers, the new Bridgerton spinoff has already spawned merch collaborations. British skincare brand Elemis released a five-piece beauty kit fit for a queen — and let’s not forget Netflix’s own fully-stocked online store of show-inspired products, including cosmetics with Dame Pat McGrath and tea time essentials from the Republic of Tea.

Whether you’re looking for what to wear to the Queen’s Ball (yes, there’s an IRL immersive experience for show superfans in New York), you’re a new faithful subject of Queen Charlotte or you’re shopping for your favorite Regencycore devotee, we’ve rounded up the best Bridgerton gifts to shop online right now. From the original romance books and more recommended reading, to the latest beauty collections and bejeweled crowns and costumes, check out our top picks below.

Elemis x Queen Charlotte Skincare Set

Elemis x Queen Charlotte Skincare Set

Elemis

Elemis x Queen Charlotte Skincare Kit $75

Buy now

Queen Charlotte by Julia Quinn and Shonda Rhimes

Queen Charlotte by Julia Quinn and Shonda Rhimes

Amazon

‘Queen Charlotte’ Book $21.49 on Amazon.com

Buy now

Bridgerton Books 1-8 by Julia Quinn

Bridgerton Books 1-8 by Julia Quinn

Amazon

Bridgerton Book Series 1-8 $69.99 on Amazon.com

Buy now

Mad and Bad: Real Heroines of the Regency by Bea Koch

Mad and Bad: Real Heroines of the Regency

Mad and Bad: Real Heroines of the Regency $12.97 on Amazon.com

Buy now

Republic of Tea x Queen Charlotte Gift Set

Republic of Tea x Queen Charlotte Gift Set

Netflix Shop

Republic of Tea x Queen Charlotte Gift Set $50

Buy now

Bridgerton Gold Tiara

Bridgerton Gold Tiara $25

Buy now

RoleplayCos Edwina Costume Dress

Roleplay Cos Edwina Costume Dress

Amazon

RoleplayCos Edwina Costume Dress $112.00 on Amazon.com

Buy now

Bridgerton Lavender Floral Fan

Bridgerton Lavender Floral Fan

Netflix Shop

Bridgerton Lavender Floral Fan $20

Buy now

Bridgerton Strawberry & Wild Rose Tea Fruit Preserve

Bridgerton Strawberry & Wild Rose Tea Fruit Preserve

Bridgerton Strawberry & Wild Rose Tea Fruit Preserve $11

Buy now

Beekman 1802 x Bridgerton High Society Soaps Set

Bridgerton x Beekman 1802 High Society Soap Collection

Beekman 1802

Beekman 1802 x Bridgerton High Society Soaps Set $34

Buy now

Republic of Tea Bridgerton Assortment

Republic of Tea Bridgerton Assortment

Republic of Tea

Republic of Tea Bridgerton Assortment $18

Buy now

Bridgerton Cocktail/Mocktail Set

Bridgerton Cocktail/Mocktail Set

Netlflix Shop

Bridgerton Cocktail/Mocktail Set $75

Buy now

Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton MTHRSHP: Belle of the Ball

Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton MTHRSHP: Belle of the Ball

Netflix Shop

Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton Belle of the Ball $65

Buy now

Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton SatinAllure Lipstick

Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton SatinAllure Lipstick

Pat McGrath Labs

Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton SatinAllure Lipstick $30

Buy now

Bridgerton Macaron Gift Set

Bridgerton Macaron Gift Set $18

Buy now

Spill the Tea Mug

Spill the Tea Mug

Etsy

Spill the Tea Mug $16

Buy now

Meri Meri English Garden Lace Side Plates

Meri Meri English Garden Lace Side Plates

Meri Meri

Meri Meri English Garden Lace Side Plates $10

Buy now

