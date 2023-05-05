The Best ‘Bridgerton’ Merch for Celebrating Queen Charlotte’s Coronation

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Flipboard
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Tumblr
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
While the royalty obsessed are awaiting King Charles III’s coronation this weekend, others are binging the Bridgerton-verse’s latest addition worthy of the Society Papers: Queen Charlotte.
The new Shondaland prequel series premiered Thursday on Netflix, exploring the origin story of the fictional Regency-era world of Bridgerton, the New York Times-bestselling romance novel series by Julia Quinn. Long before Lady Whistledown, a young Princess Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz (played by India Amarteifio) was forced into marriage with King George (Corey Mylchreest) and ultimately falls in love with her arranged husband. The fictional history takes place in the mid-1700s, and as seen in the trailer, fans will also see young versions of Lady Agatha Danbury (Arsema Thomas) and Brimsley (Sam Clemmett), played by Adjoa Andoh and Hugh Sachs in the “modern-day” series.
Related Stories
Quinn co-wrote the forthcoming Queen Charlotte book (out May 9) with Shondaland producer Shonda Rhimes. Vice President Kamala Harris hosted a private luncheon at her Washington D.C. home for Rhimes, her team and the show’s stars to celebrate the premiere.
Naturally, dear readers, the new Bridgerton spinoff has already spawned merch collaborations. British skincare brand Elemis released a five-piece beauty kit fit for a queen — and let’s not forget Netflix’s own fully-stocked online store of show-inspired products, including cosmetics with Dame Pat McGrath and tea time essentials from the Republic of Tea.
Whether you’re looking for what to wear to the Queen’s Ball (yes, there’s an IRL immersive experience for show superfans in New York), you’re a new faithful subject of Queen Charlotte or you’re shopping for your favorite Regencycore devotee, we’ve rounded up the best Bridgerton gifts to shop online right now. From the original romance books and more recommended reading, to the latest beauty collections and bejeweled crowns and costumes, check out our top picks below.
Elemis x Queen Charlotte Skincare Set
Queen Charlotte by Julia Quinn and Shonda Rhimes
Bridgerton Books 1-8 by Julia Quinn
Mad and Bad: Real Heroines of the Regency by Bea Koch
Republic of Tea x Queen Charlotte Gift Set
Bridgerton Gold Tiara
RoleplayCos Edwina Costume Dress
Bridgerton Lavender Floral Fan
Bridgerton Strawberry & Wild Rose Tea Fruit Preserve
Beekman 1802 x Bridgerton High Society Soaps Set
Republic of Tea Bridgerton Assortment
Bridgerton Cocktail/Mocktail Set
Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton MTHRSHP: Belle of the Ball
Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton SatinAllure Lipstick
Bridgerton Macaron Gift Set
Spill the Tea Mug
Meri Meri English Garden Lace Side Plates
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day