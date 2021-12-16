The Best Gifts for $100 and Under for Film Fanatics, Fashion Lovers, Techies and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

Running out of ideas and losing steam while checking off everyone on your Good List? We’re nearing the home stretch of the holiday shopping season — and on top of rounding up Hollywood-inspired stocking stuffers and presents for a range of giftees and budgets, we’ve gathered a handful of the best gifts under $100 for every type of person.

From stylish smart home devices and self-care essentials, to treats for film fanatics and beauty buffs, check out all of our affordable picks below. (You’ve got this!) And if you’re still hunting down presents for your favorite Disney or Marvel superfans, gamers, techies, globetrotters and other types, we’ve got other holiday gift guides for them, too.

Through a Different Lens: Stanley Kubrick Photographs

Film fanatics can flip through this 328-page book featuring photos from iconic director Stanley Kubrick during his five-year stint as a teenage photographer for Look magazine. From scenes of everyday life in New York in the late 1940s to behind-the-curtain images at circuses, the tome features about 300 photos and magazine tear sheets.

'Through a Different Lens: Stanley Kubrick Photographs' $59.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Conservatory Costa Brazil Sal De Banho Bath Salt

Inspire your giftee to wind down like a Hollywood insider with The Conservatory’s relaxing Costa Brazil bath salts, which contain a proprietary blend of copaiba and passion fruit oils that nourish the skin.

The Conservatory Costa Brazil Sal De Banho Bath Salt $78.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Flikr Fire Personal Concrete Fireplace

Who wouldn’t want to fire up their own personal flame for roasting marshmallows, staying toasty or upgrading their basic candle? Flikr’s portable fireplace is made of concrete and needs only five ounces of isopropyl alcohol to deliver 50 minutes of burn time indoors or outdoors.

Flikr Fire Personal Concrete Fireplace $67 Buy now

Sony SRS XB23 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

Sony’s waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker turns up the style and bass

Sony SRS XB23 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker $78.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Shearling Wool Clog

If you need more cozy gift ideas, try Parachute’s fluffy pair of shearling wool clogs, which will wrap your giftee’s feet in warmth and comfort.

Shearling Wool Clog $99 Buy now

Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker

Fitness enthusiasts can stay on track with their workouts and wellness through the new year with Fitbit’s Inspire 2 fitness and health tracker, which is on sale for 30 percent off. Wearers can track their steps, hourly activity and distance, resting heart rate, calories burned, sleep and more, and the water-resistant device also comes with a free year of Fitbit Premium for users.

Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker (reg. $100) $69.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

Everlane The Cozy-Stretch Pocket Scarf

Available in five chic colors, Everlane’s unisex Cozy-Stretch Pocket Scarf keeps wearers warm and organized during winter and beyond.

Everlane The Cozy-Stretch Pocket Scarf $78 Buy now

Kodak Printomatic Digital Instant Print Camera

For your favorite shutterbugs, Kodak’s pocket-sized Printomatic digital camera instantly prints full-color images (with no ink cartridges needed) on Zink’s two-inch-by-three-inch photo paper. The five megapixel point-and-shoot camera has a wide-angle f/2 lens and a light sensor that turns on automatically in low-light settings.

Kodak Printomatic Digital Instant Print Camera $49.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Gucci Rouge à Lèvres Voile and Balm Holiday Lip Gift Set

The perfect stocking stuffer for fashion and beauty lovers, Gucci’s three-piece lip set includes a a radiant red lipstick, a matte rose color and a nourishing lip balm.

Gucci Rouge à Lèvres Voile and Balm Holiday Lip Gift Set $90 Buy now

Cuyana Vanity Case

Whether they’re a frequent flyer or a busy bee, this sleek leather vanity case from Cuyana (seen on Meghan Markle, Natalie Portman and Jessica Alba) will keep their belongings organized. It’s available in five stylish colors; add a monogram for a personalized touch.

Cuyana Vanity Case $95 Buy now

Google Nest Audio Smart Speaker

Simplify their home routines — whether it’s checking the weather, turning on lights or playing their favorite tunes — with Google’s Nest smart speaker, which is on sale for $75 (regularly $100) for a limited time during the holidays. The Bluetooth- and Wi-Fi-enabled wirelesss speaker is great for Google Assistant users who want to control all of their smart devices, get updates on their schedules and much more, while delivering vibrant, adaptive sound with deep bass and crisp vocals. The device can be paired with another Nest Audio speaker for room-to-room listening and phone calls.

Google Nest Audio Smart Speaker (reg. $100) $75 Buy now

The Little Market XL Sun Bowl

Handmade in Rwanda, this stylish black and white sun bowl from The Little Market — which supports artisans and their communities around the globe — is the perfect gift for socially-conscious hosts and decor devotees.

The Little Market XL Sun Bowl $98 Buy now

Allbirds The Pom Beanie

Already known for its comfortable shoes, Allbirds added apparel and accessories to its lineup this year. The brand’s new collection of cold weather (and carbon neutral) essentials includes this giftable pom-pom beanie that’s made with regenerative merino wool.

Allbirds The Pom Beanie $38 Buy now

CompletedWorks The Weight of Magical Thinking Pearl and Zirconia Necklace

Net-A-Porter’s stellar designer sale incudes this gold-plated pearl and zirconia necklace, which will add a luxe sparkle to any fashionable wardrobe this season and beyond.

CompletedWorks The Weight of Magical Thinking Necklace $100 Buy now

Echo Show 8 Smart Display

For Amazon Alexa-powered abodes, the e-commerce giant’s latest Echo Show 8 smart display (available in two colors) lets users watch movies in HD, listen to music, keep in touch with family and friends, control smart home devices, find new dinner recipes and more. It’s on sale for 47 percent off and comes with six months free of Amazon music.

Echo Show 8 Smart Display $129.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Taylor Stitch Minimalist Billfold Wallet

Upgrade their worn-out wallet with a sleek new billfold from Taylor Stitch (Julia Roberts reportedly shopped at the brand’s San Francisco boutique.) The navy leather billfold is made of full-grain Spanish cowhide and features six card slots, an interior cash pocket and hand-painted edges for a luxe finish. Other colors available.

Taylor Stitch Minimalist Billfold Wallet $98 Buy now

Saks Fifth Avenue Ribbed Cashmere Tech Gloves

Techies can stay connected to their screens all winter with Saks Fifth Avenue’s ribbed cashmere gloves, which are on sale for only $67 (originally $95).