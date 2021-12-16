The Best Gifts for $100 and Under for Film Fanatics, Fashion Lovers, Techies and More

- Share this article on Facebook
The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.
Running out of ideas and losing steam while checking off everyone on your Good List? We’re nearing the home stretch of the holiday shopping season — and on top of rounding up Hollywood-inspired stocking stuffers and presents for a range of giftees and budgets, we’ve gathered a handful of the best gifts under $100 for every type of person.
From stylish smart home devices and self-care essentials, to treats for film fanatics and beauty buffs, check out all of our affordable picks below. (You’ve got this!) And if you’re still hunting down presents for your favorite Disney or Marvel superfans, gamers, techies, globetrotters and other types, we’ve got other holiday gift guides for them, too.
Through a Different Lens: Stanley Kubrick Photographs
Film fanatics can flip through this 328-page book featuring photos from iconic director Stanley Kubrick during his five-year stint as a teenage photographer for Look magazine. From scenes of everyday life in New York in the late 1940s to behind-the-curtain images at circuses, the tome features about 300 photos and magazine tear sheets.
The Conservatory Costa Brazil Sal De Banho Bath Salt
Inspire your giftee to wind down like a Hollywood insider with The Conservatory’s relaxing Costa Brazil bath salts, which contain a proprietary blend of copaiba and passion fruit oils that nourish the skin.
Flikr Fire Personal Concrete Fireplace
Who wouldn’t want to fire up their own personal flame for roasting marshmallows, staying toasty or upgrading their basic candle? Flikr’s portable fireplace is made of concrete and needs only five ounces of isopropyl alcohol to deliver 50 minutes of burn time indoors or outdoors.
Sony SRS XB23 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker
Sony’s waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker turns up the style and bass
Shearling Wool Clog
If you need more cozy gift ideas, try Parachute’s fluffy pair of shearling wool clogs, which will wrap your giftee’s feet in warmth and comfort.
Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker
Fitness enthusiasts can stay on track with their workouts and wellness through the new year with Fitbit’s Inspire 2 fitness and health tracker, which is on sale for 30 percent off. Wearers can track their steps, hourly activity and distance, resting heart rate, calories burned, sleep and more, and the water-resistant device also comes with a free year of Fitbit Premium for users.
Everlane The Cozy-Stretch Pocket Scarf
Available in five chic colors, Everlane’s unisex Cozy-Stretch Pocket Scarf keeps wearers warm and organized during winter and beyond.
Kodak Printomatic Digital Instant Print Camera
For your favorite shutterbugs, Kodak’s pocket-sized Printomatic digital camera instantly prints full-color images (with no ink cartridges needed) on Zink’s two-inch-by-three-inch photo paper. The five megapixel point-and-shoot camera has a wide-angle f/2 lens and a light sensor that turns on automatically in low-light settings.
Gucci Rouge à Lèvres Voile and Balm Holiday Lip Gift Set
The perfect stocking stuffer for fashion and beauty lovers, Gucci’s three-piece lip set includes a a radiant red lipstick, a matte rose color and a nourishing lip balm.
Cuyana Vanity Case
Whether they’re a frequent flyer or a busy bee, this sleek leather vanity case from Cuyana (seen on Meghan Markle, Natalie Portman and Jessica Alba) will keep their belongings organized. It’s available in five stylish colors; add a monogram for a personalized touch.
Google Nest Audio Smart Speaker
Simplify their home routines — whether it’s checking the weather, turning on lights or playing their favorite tunes — with Google’s Nest smart speaker, which is on sale for $75 (regularly $100) for a limited time during the holidays. The Bluetooth- and Wi-Fi-enabled wirelesss speaker is great for Google Assistant users who want to control all of their smart devices, get updates on their schedules and much more, while delivering vibrant, adaptive sound with deep bass and crisp vocals. The device can be paired with another Nest Audio speaker for room-to-room listening and phone calls.
The Little Market XL Sun Bowl
Handmade in Rwanda, this stylish black and white sun bowl from The Little Market — which supports artisans and their communities around the globe — is the perfect gift for socially-conscious hosts and decor devotees.
Allbirds The Pom Beanie
Already known for its comfortable shoes, Allbirds added apparel and accessories to its lineup this year. The brand’s new collection of cold weather (and carbon neutral) essentials includes this giftable pom-pom beanie that’s made with regenerative merino wool.
CompletedWorks The Weight of Magical Thinking Pearl and Zirconia Necklace
Net-A-Porter’s stellar designer sale incudes this gold-plated pearl and zirconia necklace, which will add a luxe sparkle to any fashionable wardrobe this season and beyond.
Echo Show 8 Smart Display
For Amazon Alexa-powered abodes, the e-commerce giant’s latest Echo Show 8 smart display (available in two colors) lets users watch movies in HD, listen to music, keep in touch with family and friends, control smart home devices, find new dinner recipes and more. It’s on sale for 47 percent off and comes with six months free of Amazon music.
Taylor Stitch Minimalist Billfold Wallet
Upgrade their worn-out wallet with a sleek new billfold from Taylor Stitch (Julia Roberts reportedly shopped at the brand’s San Francisco boutique.) The navy leather billfold is made of full-grain Spanish cowhide and features six card slots, an interior cash pocket and hand-painted edges for a luxe finish. Other colors available.
Saks Fifth Avenue Ribbed Cashmere Tech Gloves
Techies can stay connected to their screens all winter with Saks Fifth Avenue’s ribbed cashmere gloves, which are on sale for only $67 (originally $95).
