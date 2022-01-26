Shopping: The 50+ Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for $50 and Under

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

Cupid’s big day is Feb. 14, but not everyone wants their loved ones to splurge on pricey presents or flowers. If you’re looking for the best gifts for your wife, husband, business partner, best friend, kids or other loved ones, we’ve gathered some of the best Valentine’s Day gifts that you can buy for $50 or less online — because while money doesn’t always buy love, it can get you a thoughtful gift for every type of person in your life.

From sweet non-generic treats and playful presents for all ages, to sexy surprises and puzzles for spending more quality time with your S.O., check out some of the coolest Valentine’s Day presents on Amazon, Etsy, Nordstrom and other online retailers that’ll deliver before the holiday (or let you pick up orders in store). And while our top picks are organized by the best gifts for her and him, many of these presents are versatile for anyone who loves fashion, beauty, tech, food and decor.

Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her Under $50

Gucci Vernis à Ongles Nail Polish

This chic (and plant-based) shade of pink lacquer lets Gucci lovers wear glossy color on their stylish nails with just a few swipes.

Gucci Vernis à Ongles Nail Polish $30 Buy now

Sourse Hype Bites

Co-founded by Sarah Hyland, Sourse’s vitamin-infused dark chocolates are a different way to treat your wellness-minded sweetie. The brand makes a variety of sweet plant-based supplements boosting the skin, hair and nails, energy and mood.

Sourse Hype Bites $30 Buy now

Béis The Travel Wallet

Your most fashionable globetrotter can stay stylish when they’re jet-setting or just driving to work with Béis’ travel wallet, which has plenty of slots and compartments for their ID, credit cards, cash, boarding documents and more.

Béis The Travel Wallet $48 Buy now

Zen Bamboo 1800 Series Eco-Friendly Luxury Bamboo Bed Sheets, Queen

For the slumberer who runs hot at night, this four-piece set of eco-conscious bedsheets are made of a blend of sustainable rayon derived from bamboo and brushed microfiber that keeps them cool. They’re also stain-, fade- and wrinkle-resistant.

Zen Bamboo 1800 Series Luxury Bed Sheets, Queen $30.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Amyo Sapphire Marquis Ring

Whether she loves blue or is celebrates a September birthday, surprise her with this dainty sapphire and crystal ring on sterling silver. (The New York-based jewelry line has been seen on Joey King and Karrueche Tran.)

Amyo Sapphire Marquis Ring $42 Buy now

BedShelfie Wooden Bedside Shelf

For the mom, grandma, girlfriend or other giftee who could use more sleeping in, BedShelfie’s wooden bedside shelf lets them keep all of their essentials nearby while staying under the covers.

BedShelfie Wooden Bedside Shelf $49.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Day Hydration Tracking Water Bottle

For the giftee who’s mindful about the earth and their health, this chic hydration tracking water bottle by Day helps them keep both resolutions.

Day Hydration Tracking Water Bottle $44 Buy now

Nordstrom Moonlight Dreams Short Pajamas

You can’t go wrong with a super-soft and stylish pajamas, like this bright red set made of modal jersey and finished with white piping.

Nordstrom Moonlight Dreams Short Pajamas $45 Buy now

Birth Month Flower Heart Necklace

If personalized gifts are the way to her heart, try this birth month flower heart necklace that features dried flowers in an eco-resin pendant. It comes on a 24-karat gold-plated chain that adjusts from 18 to 20 inches long.

Birth Month Flower Heart Necklace $48 Buy now

Paddywax Realm Pillar Candle

The modern art enthusiast and candle collector in your life can get two gifts in one with Paddywax’s Realm pillar candle, which comes in a whimsical glass vase and your choice of three scents: Bamboo (a cucumber- and citrus-infused musky scent with notes of cedar wood and jasmine), Dusk (a spicy scent with eucalyptus, vanilla green, golden apple and sandalwood) and Wisteria (a fresh fragrance with. note of peony, citrus, waterlily, white oak and palm leaf).

Paddywax Realm Pillar Candle $44 Buy now

Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him Under $50

Blue Nile Brushed and Polished Cuff Links

Every guy could use a pair of personalized cuff links to give his suit a luxe finishing touch. Use code VDAY22 to get 50 percent off these cuff links and other Valentine’s Day-ready jewelry and accessories.

Blue Nile Brushed and Polished Cuff Links $33 Buy now

Thisworx Car Vacuum Cleaner

If his ride is his next greatest love, give him the gift of dirt-free interiors with this portable car vacuum cleaner.

Thisworx Car Vacuum Cleaner $39.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Gentleman’s Hardware Manicure Set

For the guy who’s particular about his appearances, this manicure kit from Gentleman’s Hardware is perfect for his well-kept nailbeds.

Gentleman's Hardware Manicure Set $30 Buy now

GoodGiftCreations Husband Coffee Mug

In case he needs reminding, this cute coffee mug will refresh his memory that he married the best man ever.

GoodGiftCreations Husband Coffee Mug $18+ Buy now

Casper Nap Pillow

For the snoozer who can get shut-eye anywhere, Casper’s travel-friendly nap pillow makes it easy to find rest in airports, planes, offices and anywhere else.

Casper Nap Pillow $35.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Apollo Walker 2-Person Picnic Backpack

This backpack unfolds to create an instant picnic for two (complete with two sets of utensils, two wine glasses, chopping board, a fleece blanket and more), giving your hopelessly romantic valentine yet another way to wine and dine you.

Apollo Walker 2-Person Picnic Backpack $49.98 on Amazon.com Buy now

Modern Mixology Bartender Set

If he picked up home bartending during quarantine, this eight-piece mixology set will give his bar a sleek, stainless steel upgrade.

Mixology Bartender Kit with Stand $29.97 on Amazon.com Buy now

Maude Burn Massage Candle

Set the mood with Maude’s Burn candle, which doubles as a massage oil when the paraben-free wax is melted. It’s available in scented and unscented options.

Maude Burn Massage Candle $25 Buy now

Polo Ralph Lauren Cotton Lounge Pants

He won’t be too embarassed if he accidently reveals these comfy and stylish Polo Ralph Lauren lounge pants at his next Zoom meeting.

Polo Ralph Lauren Cotton Lounge Pants $44 Buy now

Geologie Skincare Gift Set

For the guy who’s been wanting to test-drive a new skincare routine, this five-piece gift set from Geologie is specifically formulated to address men’s skin concerns, from aging and acne to dark under eye circles.

Geologie Skincare Gift Set $50 Buy now

Le Puzz Hot Dog Jigsaw Puzzle

Spent more time with your favorite dude (whether he’s your son, partner or brother) with this adorable 500-piece puzzle starring Bucky the adorable pup.

Le Puzz Hot Dog Jigsaw Puzzle $28 Buy now

Bn3th A Dozen Roses Boxers

A comfy pair of boxers is a classic Valentine’s Day gift that every man will appreciate, but these briefs by Bn3th go the extra mile with brathable, sustainably-sourced Tencel Modal fabric and a supportive design that “lifts and separates the boys, eliminating the need to shift or adjust.”

Bn3th A Dozen Roses Boxers $30 Buy now

Jason Markk Shoe Cleaning Kit

This shoe cleaning kit by will keep your sneakerhead’s favorite kicks looking shiny and new.

Jason Markk Shoe Cleaning Kit $25 Buy now

MyWoodOrganizer Personalized Charging Station

If it’s time he cleans up his act in the tech organization department, gift him this charging station that can hold a smartphone, smartwatch, Airpods and more gear. Personalize it with a monogram, photo, sports team logo and more designs and choose from light, medium or dark wood options.

MyWoodOrganizer Personalized Charging Station (reg. $44) $35 Buy now

TRSCIND 14-in-1 Survival Tool Kit

Whether he’s prepping for a SHTF situation or channeling his inner Survivorman, this 14-in-1 survival tool kit is handy to have in camping backpacks, glove compartments and more.

TRSCIND 14-in-1 Survival Tool Kit $32.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Best Beauty and Grooming Gifts for Valentine’s Day Under $50

Chanel Rouge Coco Lip Balm

Your beloved beauty buff can keep their kisser hydrated with Chanel’s Rouge Coco lip balm that delivers buildable color.

Chanel Rouge Coco Lip Balm $42 Buy now

Benefit Cosmetics Great Brow Basics Pencil & Gel Set

Whether their celebrity brow inspiration is Audrey Hepburn or Cara Delevingne, Benefit’s Great Brow kit promises a strong eyebrow game.

Benefit Cosmetics Great Brow Basics Pencil & Gel Set $36 Buy now

Manscaped The Weed Wacker Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer

He’ll appreciate the painless experience of trimming those pesky ear and nose hairs with Manscaped’s rechargeable trimmer.

Manscaped The Weed Wacker Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer $34.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

Charlotte Tilbury Glowgasm Glass Lip Balm

Your giftee’s lips will sparkle brighter than a Hollywood star with this Glowgasm lip balm (which has a color-morphing formula that brings out their natural lip hue) from starry makeup artist-turned-beauty entrepreneur Charlotte Tilbury.

Charlotte Tilbury Glowgasm Glass Lip Balm $32 Buy now

Maison Margiela Replica Memory Box Perfume Set

This unisex Replica perfume set from Maison Margiela has a scent for every type of fragrance fanatic.

Maison Margiela Replica Memory Box Perfume Set $35 Buy now

RMS Beauty x Kora Organics Love Life Value Set

RMS Beauty and Miranda Kerr‘s Kora Organics teamed on a three-piece gift set that’ll delight clean beauty aficionados.

RMS Beauty x Kora Organics Love Life Value Set $48 Buy now

BioRepublic Lip Masks, 12-Pack

Keep their pout nourished with BioRepublic’s set of 12 lip masks, which smoothes and conditions puckers for days. The set comes out to $39 when you use the code LOVEFIRST for 30 percent off all masks through Feb. 14.

BioRepublic Lip Masks, 12-Pack (reg. $60) $39 Buy now

Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Foodies Under $50

Vosges Haut-Chocolat Exotic Truffle Collection

When a heart-shaped box of drugstore sweets won’t do for your gourmand Valentine, Vosges’ 16-piece exotic truffle collection will surely satisfy their sweet tooth. (Cameron Diaz, Kelly Ripa and Bruce Springsteen are among fans of the Chicago-based chocolatier, which previously whipped up Hunger Games-inspired treats.) Goldbelly has plenty of other Valentine’s Day-ready options for every budget from celebrity chef Thomas Keller, New York’s Kreuther Handcrafted Chocolates, Pennsylvania’s Sugar Plum and other top-notch chocolate makers from across the U.S.

Vosges Hot-Chocolat Exotic Truffle Collection $49 Buy now

Kiss Me Organics Ceremonial Grade Matcha Green Tea Powder

Treat your beloved home barista to Kiss Me Organics’ ceremonial grade matcha powder, which can be used to make green tea lattes and more.

Kiss Me Organics Ceremonial Grade Matcha Green Tea Powder $29.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Millhouse Spice Co. Hot Sauce Making Kit, Ghost Pepper Edition

Turn up the heat with Millhouse Spice Co.’s ghost pepper edition of its DIY hot sauce kits, which makes the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for anyone who has spicy tastes.

Hot Sauce $47.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Wolferman’s Bakery Berry Breakfast Box

This box of pastries and jams from Wolferman’s includes everything you need to treat your loved one to a sweet breakfast in bed.

Wolferman's Bakery Berry Breakfast Box $40 Buy now

The Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook by Ashley Craft

If your House of the Mouse-obsessed home chef can’t wait for their next park adventure, one of the best gifts for Disney fans is the Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook has more than 100 recipes to hold them over (think Mickey-shaped pretzels, decadent mac and cheese, Dole Whip and more fare from Adventureland and beyond.)

'The Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook' $11.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Our Place Main Plates

This set of four plates from Hollywood-loved cookware brand Our Place will be appreciated by the valentine who loves to host a good dinner party (but never has enough place settings).

Our Place Main Plates $50 Buy now

Brightland The Pair Vinegar Duo

When basic vinegar won’t satisfy their fancy tastebuds, Brightland’s pair of raw champagne and balsamic vinegars will up the ante on garlic bread, heirloom tomato salad and other dishes. It comes with Parasol (which is double-fermented from chardonnay grapes and oranges) and Rapture (made from zinfandel grapes an Tripe Crown blackberries), which use ingredients from a family-run farm on California’s Central Coast.

Brightland The Pair Vinegar Duo $44 Buy now

Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Techies Under $50

Anker PowerCore III 10K Wireless Portable Charger

For the on-the-go techie, Anker’s Q-certified PowerCore III portable charger keeps smartphones or tablets powered up wirelessly or via USB-C cable.



Anker PowerCore III 10K Wireless Portable Charger $49.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Corsair Sabre RGB Pro Champion Series FPS/MOBA Gaming Mouse

This esports-ready gaming mouse by Corsair is one of the best gifts for gamers who want a hyper-responsive and ergonomic accessory.

Corsair Sabre RGB PRO Champion Series Gaming Mouse $43.49 on Amazon.com Buy now

Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera

For the giftee who wants to keep an eye on their pandemic pet when they’re not home, this compact Blink Mini smart security camera gives them 1080p HD video quality, motion detection and two-way audio.

Blink Mini Indoor Plug-In Smart Security Camera $34.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Pela iPhone 13 Case

Treat them to a gift that protects their phone and the planet with Pela’s iPhone 13 case (available in other colors and for more phone models), which is made from compostable bioplastic ealstomer and flax straw.

Pela iPhone 13 Case $50 Buy now

Victrola Retro Wood Bluetooth Radio

Old school meets high tech with this Victorola Bluetooth speaker and radio, making it the perfect gift for music-loving vintage enthusiasts.

Victrola Retro Wood Bluetooth Radio $39.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

Apple AirTag

Your funny and forgetful valentine can keep track of their stuff with an Apple AirTag, which is also available in a pack of four (in case you have more than on absent-minded giftee).

Apple AirTag $29.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Kids Under $50

Lego Flower Building Kit

Kids of all ages can build this beautiful bouquet of Lego blooms that’ll stay alive beyond Valentine’s Day.

Lego Flower Building Kit $50 Buy now

Funko Pop! Star Wars Valentines: Grogu Vinyl Figure

This Valentine’s Day edition of Grogu is for the smallest Star Wars superfans who insist on calling him baby Yoda. (It’s available for pre-order for delivery on or after March 24.)

Pre-Order Funko Pop! Star Wars Valentines: Grogu $11.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Piecework Dino Discotheque Puzzle

If your dino-loving kiddo has ever wondered what a Mesozoic era party looked like, Piecework’s 100-piece Dino Discotheque puzzle will let them piece that playful picture together themselves.

Piecework Dino Discotheque Puzzle $24 Buy now

Squishy Gummy Bear Light

This adorable squishy gummy bear LED light is better than loading them up with actual sugar.

Squishy Gummy Bear Light $48 Buy now

Tucker & Tate Kids’ Icon Sweater

Stylish kids will be ready for Valentine’s Day with this striped heart icon sweater by Tucker & Tate.

Tucker & Tate Kids' Icon Sweater $42 Buy now

Dearfoams Kid’s Rue Bear Clog

Little ones can stay comfy during those virtual learning days with this cute pair of Dearfoams bear slippers.

Dearfoams Kid's Rue Bear Clog $25 Buy now

TeeTurtle Original Reversible Octopus Plushie

Flipping this TikTok-loved reversible octopus plushie feels surprisingly therapeutic (so you might want to grab one for yourself).