Shopping: The 50+ Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for $50 and Under

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.
Cupid’s big day is Feb. 14, but not everyone wants their loved ones to splurge on pricey presents or flowers. If you’re looking for the best gifts for your wife, husband, business partner, best friend, kids or other loved ones, we’ve gathered some of the best Valentine’s Day gifts that you can buy for $50 or less online — because while money doesn’t always buy love, it can get you a thoughtful gift for every type of person in your life.
From sweet non-generic treats and playful presents for all ages, to sexy surprises and puzzles for spending more quality time with your S.O., check out some of the coolest Valentine’s Day presents on Amazon, Etsy, Nordstrom and other online retailers that’ll deliver before the holiday (or let you pick up orders in store). And while our top picks are organized by the best gifts for her and him, many of these presents are versatile for anyone who loves fashion, beauty, tech, food and decor.
Related Stories
Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her Under $50
Gucci Vernis à Ongles Nail Polish
This chic (and plant-based) shade of pink lacquer lets Gucci lovers wear glossy color on their stylish nails with just a few swipes.
Sourse Hype Bites
Co-founded by Sarah Hyland, Sourse’s vitamin-infused dark chocolates are a different way to treat your wellness-minded sweetie. The brand makes a variety of sweet plant-based supplements boosting the skin, hair and nails, energy and mood.
Rowan Little Hearts CZ Studs
Let her wear her heart on her lobes with these charming heart studs from affordable jewelry brand Rowan.
Foria Awaken Arousal Oil with CBD
Foria’s Awaken intimacy oil contains a blend of USDA organic hemp-derived CBD and botanicals formulated for maximum vulva arousal on Valentine’s Day and beyond.
Conscious Step Socks That Save LGBTQ Lives
She can wear her pride with every step while knowing that her comfy fair-trade socks support a good cause.
Bala Bangles, Set of 2
If basic hand weights won’t do for your favorite fitness fanatic, these Bala wrist and ankle bangles (which come in a set of one- and two-pound weights) will elevate her workout routine. Reese Witherspoon and Kim Kardashian have been spotted wearing the Shark Tank-approved gear.
In Bloom by Jonquil Layla Chemise
For the valentine who can’t get enough of lacy lingerie (but wants something a bit more covered up), this chic chemise is one of the best Valentine’s Day gifts that you can get for under $50.
Béis The Travel Wallet
Your most fashionable globetrotter can stay stylish when they’re jet-setting or just driving to work with Béis’ travel wallet, which has plenty of slots and compartments for their ID, credit cards, cash, boarding documents and more.
Zen Bamboo 1800 Series Eco-Friendly Luxury Bamboo Bed Sheets, Queen
For the slumberer who runs hot at night, this four-piece set of eco-conscious bedsheets are made of a blend of sustainable rayon derived from bamboo and brushed microfiber that keeps them cool. They’re also stain-, fade- and wrinkle-resistant.
Amyo Sapphire Marquis Ring
Whether she loves blue or is celebrates a September birthday, surprise her with this dainty sapphire and crystal ring on sterling silver. (The New York-based jewelry line has been seen on Joey King and Karrueche Tran.)
BedShelfie Wooden Bedside Shelf
For the mom, grandma, girlfriend or other giftee who could use more sleeping in, BedShelfie’s wooden bedside shelf lets them keep all of their essentials nearby while staying under the covers.
Day Hydration Tracking Water Bottle
For the giftee who’s mindful about the earth and their health, this chic hydration tracking water bottle by Day helps them keep both resolutions.
Nordstrom Moonlight Dreams Short Pajamas
You can’t go wrong with a super-soft and stylish pajamas, like this bright red set made of modal jersey and finished with white piping.
Birth Month Flower Heart Necklace
If personalized gifts are the way to her heart, try this birth month flower heart necklace that features dried flowers in an eco-resin pendant. It comes on a 24-karat gold-plated chain that adjusts from 18 to 20 inches long.
Paddywax Realm Pillar Candle
The modern art enthusiast and candle collector in your life can get two gifts in one with Paddywax’s Realm pillar candle, which comes in a whimsical glass vase and your choice of three scents: Bamboo (a cucumber- and citrus-infused musky scent with notes of cedar wood and jasmine), Dusk (a spicy scent with eucalyptus, vanilla green, golden apple and sandalwood) and Wisteria (a fresh fragrance with. note of peony, citrus, waterlily, white oak and palm leaf).
Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him Under $50
Blue Nile Brushed and Polished Cuff Links
Every guy could use a pair of personalized cuff links to give his suit a luxe finishing touch. Use code VDAY22 to get 50 percent off these cuff links and other Valentine’s Day-ready jewelry and accessories.
Thisworx Car Vacuum Cleaner
If his ride is his next greatest love, give him the gift of dirt-free interiors with this portable car vacuum cleaner.
Gentleman’s Hardware Manicure Set
For the guy who’s particular about his appearances, this manicure kit from Gentleman’s Hardware is perfect for his well-kept nailbeds.
GoodGiftCreations Husband Coffee Mug
In case he needs reminding, this cute coffee mug will refresh his memory that he married the best man ever.
Casper Nap Pillow
For the snoozer who can get shut-eye anywhere, Casper’s travel-friendly nap pillow makes it easy to find rest in airports, planes, offices and anywhere else.
Apollo Walker 2-Person Picnic Backpack
This backpack unfolds to create an instant picnic for two (complete with two sets of utensils, two wine glasses, chopping board, a fleece blanket and more), giving your hopelessly romantic valentine yet another way to wine and dine you.
Modern Mixology Bartender Set
If he picked up home bartending during quarantine, this eight-piece mixology set will give his bar a sleek, stainless steel upgrade.
Maude Burn Massage Candle
Set the mood with Maude’s Burn candle, which doubles as a massage oil when the paraben-free wax is melted. It’s available in scented and unscented options.
Polo Ralph Lauren Cotton Lounge Pants
He won’t be too embarassed if he accidently reveals these comfy and stylish Polo Ralph Lauren lounge pants at his next Zoom meeting.
Geologie Skincare Gift Set
For the guy who’s been wanting to test-drive a new skincare routine, this five-piece gift set from Geologie is specifically formulated to address men’s skin concerns, from aging and acne to dark under eye circles.
Le Puzz Hot Dog Jigsaw Puzzle
Spent more time with your favorite dude (whether he’s your son, partner or brother) with this adorable 500-piece puzzle starring Bucky the adorable pup.
Bn3th A Dozen Roses Boxers
A comfy pair of boxers is a classic Valentine’s Day gift that every man will appreciate, but these briefs by Bn3th go the extra mile with brathable, sustainably-sourced Tencel Modal fabric and a supportive design that “lifts and separates the boys, eliminating the need to shift or adjust.”
Jason Markk Shoe Cleaning Kit
This shoe cleaning kit by will keep your sneakerhead’s favorite kicks looking shiny and new.
MyWoodOrganizer Personalized Charging Station
If it’s time he cleans up his act in the tech organization department, gift him this charging station that can hold a smartphone, smartwatch, Airpods and more gear. Personalize it with a monogram, photo, sports team logo and more designs and choose from light, medium or dark wood options.
TRSCIND 14-in-1 Survival Tool Kit
Whether he’s prepping for a SHTF situation or channeling his inner Survivorman, this 14-in-1 survival tool kit is handy to have in camping backpacks, glove compartments and more.
Best Beauty and Grooming Gifts for Valentine’s Day Under $50
Chanel Rouge Coco Lip Balm
Your beloved beauty buff can keep their kisser hydrated with Chanel’s Rouge Coco lip balm that delivers buildable color.
Benefit Cosmetics Great Brow Basics Pencil & Gel Set
Whether their celebrity brow inspiration is Audrey Hepburn or Cara Delevingne, Benefit’s Great Brow kit promises a strong eyebrow game.
Manscaped The Weed Wacker Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer
He’ll appreciate the painless experience of trimming those pesky ear and nose hairs with Manscaped’s rechargeable trimmer.
Charlotte Tilbury Glowgasm Glass Lip Balm
Your giftee’s lips will sparkle brighter than a Hollywood star with this Glowgasm lip balm (which has a color-morphing formula that brings out their natural lip hue) from starry makeup artist-turned-beauty entrepreneur Charlotte Tilbury.
Maison Margiela Replica Memory Box Perfume Set
This unisex Replica perfume set from Maison Margiela has a scent for every type of fragrance fanatic.
RMS Beauty x Kora Organics Love Life Value Set
RMS Beauty and Miranda Kerr‘s Kora Organics teamed on a three-piece gift set that’ll delight clean beauty aficionados.
BioRepublic Lip Masks, 12-Pack
Keep their pout nourished with BioRepublic’s set of 12 lip masks, which smoothes and conditions puckers for days. The set comes out to $39 when you use the code LOVEFIRST for 30 percent off all masks through Feb. 14.
Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Foodies Under $50
Vosges Haut-Chocolat Exotic Truffle Collection
When a heart-shaped box of drugstore sweets won’t do for your gourmand Valentine, Vosges’ 16-piece exotic truffle collection will surely satisfy their sweet tooth. (Cameron Diaz, Kelly Ripa and Bruce Springsteen are among fans of the Chicago-based chocolatier, which previously whipped up Hunger Games-inspired treats.) Goldbelly has plenty of other Valentine’s Day-ready options for every budget from celebrity chef Thomas Keller, New York’s Kreuther Handcrafted Chocolates, Pennsylvania’s Sugar Plum and other top-notch chocolate makers from across the U.S.
Kiss Me Organics Ceremonial Grade Matcha Green Tea Powder
Treat your beloved home barista to Kiss Me Organics’ ceremonial grade matcha powder, which can be used to make green tea lattes and more.
Millhouse Spice Co. Hot Sauce Making Kit, Ghost Pepper Edition
Turn up the heat with Millhouse Spice Co.’s ghost pepper edition of its DIY hot sauce kits, which makes the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for anyone who has spicy tastes.
Wolferman’s Bakery Berry Breakfast Box
This box of pastries and jams from Wolferman’s includes everything you need to treat your loved one to a sweet breakfast in bed.
The Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook by Ashley Craft
If your House of the Mouse-obsessed home chef can’t wait for their next park adventure, one of the best gifts for Disney fans is the Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook has more than 100 recipes to hold them over (think Mickey-shaped pretzels, decadent mac and cheese, Dole Whip and more fare from Adventureland and beyond.)
Our Place Main Plates
This set of four plates from Hollywood-loved cookware brand Our Place will be appreciated by the valentine who loves to host a good dinner party (but never has enough place settings).
Brightland The Pair Vinegar Duo
When basic vinegar won’t satisfy their fancy tastebuds, Brightland’s pair of raw champagne and balsamic vinegars will up the ante on garlic bread, heirloom tomato salad and other dishes. It comes with Parasol (which is double-fermented from chardonnay grapes and oranges) and Rapture (made from zinfandel grapes an Tripe Crown blackberries), which use ingredients from a family-run farm on California’s Central Coast.
Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Techies Under $50
Anker PowerCore III 10K Wireless Portable Charger
For the on-the-go techie, Anker’s Q-certified PowerCore III portable charger keeps smartphones or tablets powered up wirelessly or via USB-C cable.
Corsair Sabre RGB Pro Champion Series FPS/MOBA Gaming Mouse
This esports-ready gaming mouse by Corsair is one of the best gifts for gamers who want a hyper-responsive and ergonomic accessory.
Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera
For the giftee who wants to keep an eye on their pandemic pet when they’re not home, this compact Blink Mini smart security camera gives them 1080p HD video quality, motion detection and two-way audio.
Pela iPhone 13 Case
Treat them to a gift that protects their phone and the planet with Pela’s iPhone 13 case (available in other colors and for more phone models), which is made from compostable bioplastic ealstomer and flax straw.
Victrola Retro Wood Bluetooth Radio
Old school meets high tech with this Victorola Bluetooth speaker and radio, making it the perfect gift for music-loving vintage enthusiasts.
Apple AirTag
Your funny and forgetful valentine can keep track of their stuff with an Apple AirTag, which is also available in a pack of four (in case you have more than on absent-minded giftee).
Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Kids Under $50
Lego Flower Building Kit
Kids of all ages can build this beautiful bouquet of Lego blooms that’ll stay alive beyond Valentine’s Day.
Funko Pop! Star Wars Valentines: Grogu Vinyl Figure
This Valentine’s Day edition of Grogu is for the smallest Star Wars superfans who insist on calling him baby Yoda. (It’s available for pre-order for delivery on or after March 24.)
Piecework Dino Discotheque Puzzle
If your dino-loving kiddo has ever wondered what a Mesozoic era party looked like, Piecework’s 100-piece Dino Discotheque puzzle will let them piece that playful picture together themselves.
Squishy Gummy Bear Light
This adorable squishy gummy bear LED light is better than loading them up with actual sugar.
Tucker & Tate Kids’ Icon Sweater
Stylish kids will be ready for Valentine’s Day with this striped heart icon sweater by Tucker & Tate.
Dearfoams Kid’s Rue Bear Clog
Little ones can stay comfy during those virtual learning days with this cute pair of Dearfoams bear slippers.
TeeTurtle Original Reversible Octopus Plushie
Flipping this TikTok-loved reversible octopus plushie feels surprisingly therapeutic (so you might want to grab one for yourself).
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
-
Rambling Reporter
Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Lee Min-ho and TikTok Star Khaby Lame Star in BOSS Rebrand Campaign
-
-
Rambling Reporter
Super Bowl LVI: Roundup of Concerts, Events and Parties in Los Angeles During Big Game Week (Updating)
-
Noah Beck
Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion and Influencer Noah Beck Star in Coach’s “That’s My Ride” Campaign