The Best Google Home Deals to Catch Before Black Friday Officially Starts

Not an Alexa or Siri household? Amazon and Apple aren’t the only tech giants that are slashing prices on smart home speakers, cameras and other devices. Google is also joining the early Black Friday sale action with discounts on its lineup of products across nearly major online and brick-and-mortar retailers, including Adorama, Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart.

You don’t need a Google or Android smartphone or tablet to use the company’s virtual assistant (the brand’s service also works with iPhones), though having them does make it a more seamless experience to control Google Assistant-enabled TVs, thermostats, home security cameras, robot vacuums, lightbulbs and other smart home gadgets. Of course, this is all assuming that you’re already beholden to (ahem, we mean powered by) the brand’s Nest speakers, Wi-Fi system and other products.

If you’re heading out of town for the holidays, now might be a good time to upgrade your home security system, as Google’s Nest range of cameras and video doorbells are all on sale, starting at $80 for the wired indoor cam (originally $100), $150 for the indoor/outdoor wireless cam (reg. $180), $130 for the wireless doorbell (orig. $180) or $149 for the wired HDR version (reg. $229). You can also opt for bundles such as Google Nest Hub smart display with a wired video doorbell for $200 (reg. $330) at Best Buy.

Deals on smart speakers and displays include 50% off Google’s best-selling and very giftable Nest Mini (now only $25) and Hub (just $50), 40% off the Nest Audio smart speaker (now only $60) and over 20% off the Nest Hub Max display ($179), to name just a few.

Many big-box retail chains are making it even easier to shop online with in-store pickup or local on-demand delivery for online orders, and others are sweetening the deals with everyday discounts for card members (Target RedCard debit and credit card holders save 5% on most purchases). There are also extended return dates and price-matching for some retailers, including Best Buy, which is giving shoppers until Jan. 21, 2022 to return online and in-store purchases made between Oct. 18, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022; and Target, which is price-matching through Dec. 24 and offering exchanges and refunds starting Dec. 26 on electronics and entertainment products purchased between Oct. 1 to Dec. 25.

On that note, we’ve rounded up the best Black Friday deals on Google Nest products. Keep in mind that many of the sales are limited-time offers, and while there’s a chance that prices may go even lower, you run the risk of missing out on early gift shopping (or home upgrades) if inventory sells out due to doorbuster pricing.

The Best Black Friday Deals on Google Nest Smart Speakers & Displays

Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker (2nd Gen)

Buy Google Nest Mini for $25 (reg. $49):

Adorama | Best Buy | Target | Walmart

Google Nest Audio Smart Speaker

Buy Google Nest Audio Smart Speaker for $60 (reg. $100):

Adorama | Best Buy | Target | Walmart

Google Nest Hub Smart Display

Featuring a seven-inch screen, the Google Nest Hub smart display lets you control smart light bulbs and thermostats, listen to music, watch movies, check your schedule, use gesture controls and more. You can also use it as a digital photo frame, make audio calls and track your sleep when you use it as a bedside alarm and device.

Buy Google Nest Hub Smart Display for $50 (reg. $100):

Adorama | Best Buy | Target | Walmart

Google Nest Hub Max Smart Display

Equipped with a 10-inch HD screen, the Google Nest Hub Max smart display does everything that its more affordable Hub version does and more. The 6.5-megapixel Nest camera lets you keep in touch with family and friends with free Google Duo video calling, and doubles as a security cam.

Buy Google Nest Hub Max Smart Display for $179 (reg. $229):

Adorama | Best Buy | Target | Walmart

The Best Black Friday Deals on Google Chromecast

1. Google Chromecast (3rd Gen)

Plug this into the HDMI port of your TV to stream movies, TV shows, sports and more from on-demand video and music apps including Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max and much more. The Chromecast also lets you use Google Assistant voice commands and cast photos, videos and more from an Android smartphone or laptop.

Buy Google Chromecast for $20 (reg. $30):

Adorama | Best Buy | Target | Walmart

2. Google Chromecast with Google TV

Buy Google Chromecast with Google TV for $20 (reg. $30):

Adorama | Best Buy | Target | Walmart

The Best Black Friday Deals on Google Nest Thermostats

1. Google Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen)

Control the temperature of your home with your smartphone or voice with the Google Nest Learning Thermostat, which also helps you save money when you schedule auto-away or sync it with your utility company’s energy saver program.

Buy Google Nest Learning Thermostat for $179 (reg. $249):

Adorama | Amazon | Best Buy | Target | Walmart

2. Google Nest Temperature Sensor

Google Nest Temperature Sensor (reg. $39) $34.39 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Best Black Friday Deals on Google Nest Doorbells

1. Google Nest Wireless Doorbell (Battery)

Buy Google Nest Doorbell with Battery for $130 (reg. $180):

Adorama | Best Buy | Target | Walmart

2. Google Nest HDR Wired Video Doorbell

Buy Google Nest Wired HDR Video Doorbell with Battery for $149 (reg. $229):

Adorama | Best Buy | Target

3. Google Nest Hub Smart Display with Wired Nest Video Doorbell

Google Nest Hub Smart Display with Wired Nest Video Doorbell at Best Buy (reg. $330) $200 Buy now

The Best Black Friday Deals on Google Nest Cams

1. Google Nest Indoor Wired Cam

Buy Google Nest Indoor Wired Cam for $80 (reg. $100): Best Buy | Target

2. Google Nest Indoor/Outdoor Wireless Cam (Battery)

Buy Google Nest Indoor/Outdoor Wireless Cam for $150 (reg. $180):

Adorama | Best Buy | Target | Walmart

3. Google Nest Cam with Floodlight

Buy Google Nest Cam with Floodlight for $230 (reg. $280):

Adorama| Best Buy | Target | Walmart

4. Google Nest Indoor/Outdoor Wired Cam (Battery), 2-Pack

Buy Google Nest Indoor/Outdoor Wired Cam, 2-Pack for $280 (reg. $330):

Adorama| Best Buy | Target | Walmart

The Best Black Friday Deals on Google Wi-Fi Routers

1. Google Nest Wi-Fi Router

Plug Google’s Nest Wi-Fi router into your internet modem and get up to 2,200 square feet of speedy wireless coverage. It’s the faster, decidedly more stylish-looking version of Google’s original mesh AC1200 wireless internet system (which is still available on Amazon, Target and other retailers) as it uses AC2200 Wi-Fi, and it also covers more square footage. Even more convenient is the fact that the Google Nest add-on points are equipped with built-in microphones, so you can use Google Assistant voice commands to control your smart home gadgets from wherever you are in your abode.

Buy Google Nest Wi-Fi Router for $139 (reg. $169):

Adorama| Amazon | Best Buy | Walmart

2. Google Nest Wi-Fi Add-On Point

If you want to extend your Google Nest router’s Wi-Fi coverage, this add-on point gets you an additional 1,600 square feet. As mentioned above, you can use voice commands with them, thanks to the built-in microphones and Google Assistant.

Buy Google Nest Wi-Fi Add-On Point for $119 (reg. $149):

Best Buy | Target | Walmart

3. Google Nest Wi-Fi Router with 1 Add-On Point

Buy Google Nest Wi-Fi Router with 1 Add-On Point for $179 (reg. $269):

Adorama | Best Buy | Target | Walmart

3. Google Nest Wi-Fi Router with 2 Add-On Points

Buy Google Nest Wi-Fi Router with 2 Add-On Points for $249 (reg. $349):

Walmart | Best Buy | Target | Walmart