Gwyneth Paltrow’s Entire Goop Beauty Dry Skin Routine Is On Sale Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Gwyneth Paltrow isn’t immune to the dry skin season. The Goop founder swears by her brand’s lineup of skincare essentials packed with dew-giving, skin-lifting ingredients such as niacinamide, the retinol alternative bakuchiol and nourishing shea butter — and GP devotees can get her “whole winter skin routine in a little bag” for 30 percent off right now.

Goop Beauty recently debuted an exclusive five-piece Gwyneth’s Dry Skin Kit, which features $433 worth of full-sized GoopGenes products (yep, no samplers here) for only $303. The winter skin set includes the hydrating Lift + Depuff Eye Masks 30-pack, the multipurpose Fix and Restore Balm that soothes and moisturizes trouble spots, the bakuchiol-infused All-in-One Super Nutrient Face oil formulated to diminish the look of wrinkles and lines, the Clean Nourishing Lip Balm and the Nourishing Repair Body Butter.

“My skin tends to get really, really parched,” the Avengers: Endgame star recently explained on Goop. “I’m one of those people who are constantly layering on face oil, then moisturizer — all the time.”

All of the products are also available individually for $65 to $125 each, or $50 to $112 with a subscription. With the kit, you’re saving $108 off the discounted subscription price.

Of the cult-favorite $98 GoopGenes face oil (which features bakuchiol, a natural retinol alternative), Paltrow says, “I use it multiple times a day. Especially in the winter, it’s such a nourishing product. It’s made with nine powerful nutrient-dense oils that really create this unique texture and gives you a youth-boosting result.” The brand says of 100 women who used the product for four weeks, all respondents found “significant improvement in skin texture.”

She calls the Lift + Depuff Eye Masks ($125) — applied under the eyes and smoothed out with a rose quartz face roller — her go-to for a quick and effective 10-minute treatment for crow’s feet and puffy under eyes, thanks to a “really potent, concentrated serum” of niacinamide (which is known to lock in moisture and calm sensitive and irritated skin), honey locust seed extract and olive leaf stem cells.

Paltrow dubs the GoopGenes Fix and Restore salve ($125) “the 911 emergency balm.” Made to use from head to toe, the concentrated formula contains a blend of squalane, barley and cucumber extracts for deep moisture, and ground cherry extract helps to soothe the skin. “It’s such a powerful product, it’s really rich and concentrated,” explains Paltrow. “It helps to repair the skin barrier in just 30 minutes. I like it on my lips and elbows — anywhere that you need an extra hit of intense concentrated moisture, it locks it in for 48 hours.”

The 50-year-old actress also slathers on GoopGenes Nourishing Repair Body Butter ($125) to give her skin a natural sheen. “I swear the way that this makes the light hit your legs is incredible,” she notes. “If you have an en event that you’re going to be showing your legs, this is it.”

Goop Beauty’s clean nourishing lip balm ($48) comes in a range of shades, but Paltrow keeps the clear one “in every pocket, every handbag, in my car. I need lip balm every two minutes, basically.”

For those who really want to give their skin a rest from the ski season‘s dry air, do like GP and indulge in a snow-free staycation, “hibernate and be at home and be cozy.”

Shop the Goop Beauty Gwyneth’s Dry Skin kit here, and see more of our favorite winter moisturizers here.