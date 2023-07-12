Gwyneth Paltrow’s Favorite Goop Beauty Buys Are On Sale for 30 Percent Off For Prime Day

- Share this article on Facebook
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
The Prime Day beauty deals just keep coming! Right now, you can grab select products from Gwyneth Paltrow‘s Goop Beauty line at a generous 30 percent discount for Amazon Prime Day.
First up, there’s the Goop Beauty Hair Serum made with vitamin C and sea buckthorn that promises to make hair shiny, frizz-free, and strong. Or maybe you’re more interested in skincare, in which case, we’d point you towards the two toners on sale: the Goop Beauty Resurfacing Toner made with flower acids and the Goop Beauty G. Tox Pore Refining Toner. Lastly, there’s the Goop Beauty Dry Brush, which is made from natural biodegradable sisal fibers and exfoliates the skin before your shower or bath routine. Reviewers love the unique shape of the brush, which they say makes it easy to hold while you’re scrubbing your whole body.
In addition to deals on Goop Beauty products, we’ve also rounded up Prime Day deals on beauty products, fashion, teeth whitening strips and everything else you’ll want to shop before the deals end at midnight. Check out more of The Hollywood Reporter‘s Amazon Prime Day coverage here.
Related Stories
Goop Beauty Hair Serum (30% off)
Goop Beauty Resurfacing Toner for Sensitive Skin (30% off)
Goop Beauty Dry Brush (30% off)
Goop Beauty Malachite & AHA Pore Refining Facial Toner (30% off)
